European shares dip as rate hike nerves crimp rally
(Reuters) – European shares fell on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after two U.S. central bank policymakers struck hawkish tones overnight. The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.7% by 0811 GMT. The index had hit its highest level in eight...
Dollar tentative as investors assess rate-hike path
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was steady on Monday as investors digested a clutch of economic data released last week that stoked hopes of the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes. Data on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December,...
Ukraine’s 2022 inflation hits 26.6%, but lower than forecast
KYIV (Reuters) -Consumer price inflation in Ukraine rose to 26.6% in 2022 as the economy felt the impact of Russia’s invasion, but was lower than initially expected. The government had said CPI could soar from 10% in 2021 to about 30% because of the war, which has disrupted supply chains and logistics, but State Statistics Service figures released on Tuesday showed inflation had stabilised at 0.7% in December.
Column-Funds start 2023 short dollars, eyeing U.S. rate peak: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Hedge funds have started 2023 betting that U.S. interest rates are close to peaking, that the Federal Reserve will keep them higher for longer and that the dollar will weaken slightly. Judging by the economic data, financial market swings and talk from U.S. policymakers in...
Oil nudges higher after China opens borders, lifts fuel demand outlook
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Monday, a day after travellers streamed into China following a reopening of borders that lifted the fuel demand outlook and partly offset concerns of global recession. Brent crude futures had risen 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $79.10 a barrel by 0114...
Abercrombie & Fitch lifts holiday-quarter sales forecast
(Reuters) – Abercrombie & Fitch Co on Monday raised its forecast for holiday-quarter sales, citing strong demand across its brands during the peak holiday selling period. The clothing company said it now expects net sales to be up between 1% and 2% in the fourth quarter, compared with its prior forecast of a 2% to 4% fall.
Swiss National Bank posts record $143 billion loss in 2022
ZURICH(Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank posted an annual loss of 132 billion Swiss francs ($142.67 billion) in 2022, it said on Monday, the biggest loss in its 115-year history. The central bank plunged into the red as falling stock and fixed-income markets hit the value of its share...
Asian companies see earnings upgrades by analysts over the past month
(Reuters) – Analysts raised 2023 earnings estimates for Asian companies over the past month, contrasting with the raft of earnings downgrades in the last year, as China’s reopening and slowing inflationary pressures boost optimism. MSCI Asia-Pacific’s 2023 earnings estimates were raised by 2.5% over the past month, with...
World Bank won’t abandon top credit rating to boost climate lending -Malpass
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday that the lender is not considering giving up its top-tier credit rating as a means to expand lending as it revamps its business model to address climate change and other global crises. “The triple-A rating is very important...
Russia says budget deficit hit 2.3% of GDP in 2022
(Reuters) – Russia recorded a budget deficit of 2.3% of its gross domestic product in 2022, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday, reflecting the burden of the Ukraine war on state finances. Before Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 last year, it had targeted a state budget...
Bed Bath & Beyond reports quarterly loss as bankruptcy threat looms
(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss of about $393 million after a tough holiday season that it hoped would provide a financial cushion to its months-long cash burn. The company did not say if it would file for bankruptcy, after it said...
U.S.’s Yellen chairs meeting with UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand ministers
LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen chaired a meeting of finance ministers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, Britain’s finance ministry said in a statement published on Tuesday. Yellen used the meeting to underscore the need for close collaboration and to develop greater...
Russian rouble gains 3% on first working day of 2023
(Reuters) – The Russian rouble started the first full trading day of the new year on the front foot, advancing by more than 3% against the U.S. dollar to rebound from six-month lows hit in volatile trading at the end of 2022. At 1005 GMT on Monday, the rouble...
Spain seeks to set nuclear and hydro prices to end windfall profits
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain wants the EU to allow it to set prices for nuclear and hydroelectric as it seeks to decouple the cost of electricity production from gas and curb windfall profits, Energy Ministry sources said. The reform of the energy market proposed by Spain seeks to prevent...
Still much to do in Northern Ireland Brexit talks, Dublin cautions
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Britain and the European Union still have much work to do to settle on revised post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland after making important progress this week, Irish Foreign Minister Michéal Martin said on Tuesday. Britain agreed on Monday a way forward on sharing live...
Hackers targeted Danish central bank website; operations not affected
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark’s central bank said on Tuesday its website had been targeted by hackers, resulting in trouble accessing its website on Monday and Tuesday. The website was hit by a so-called distributed denials of service (DDoS), which directs a firehose of traffic towards targeted servers in a bid to knock them offline.
