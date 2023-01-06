Read full article on original website
Related
silverscreenandroll.com
Lonnie Walker’s left knee ‘tendinitis’ and return timeline, explained
Lakers guard (or “wing,” as the team seems to consider him) Lonnie Walker IV has shown himself to be a real two-way contributor on the team and another shrewd off-season signing (perhaps only outshone by the incredible value of the Thomas Bryant contract). However, Walker has run into...
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James, when asked if Lakers should make trade: ‘Y’all know what the f--- should be happening’
LeBron James is getting less and less subliminal with his pleas and demands to the Lakers front office. A week and a half ago, LeBron offered a not-so-thinly-veiled quote after the team’s loss in Miami dropped them to 14-21 on the season as he made it known he wants to compete for titles at this point in his career. Since that quote, the Lakers have not dropped a single one of their five games despite losing Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV in that span and all while Anthony Davis watches from the sideline.
silverscreenandroll.com
When will the front office meet Lakers players halfway?
So far this season, the Lakers have had to overcome injuries, a bad roster, a rookie head coach, the weird vibes that come with the will-they-won’t-they trade Russell Westbrook fiasco, one of the worst shooting stretches in the history of the sport and somehow still find themselves right there, fighting for a play-in spot.
silverscreenandroll.com
Discussion Thread of Non Lakers Games: Week of January 9th-13th
Welcome to the second iteration of Non-Lakers Games Discussion Thread. For the upcoming week, there is an excellent selection of games to watch on your own perusal. New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards at 7 PM ET. Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV and...
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers ‘optimistic’ they are ‘poised for a playoff push’ when Anthony Davis returns
Somehow, the Lakers season is not even halfway over despite it feeling like there have been about three or four seasons in one. A slow start, starts and stops, winning streaks, and an Anthony Davis injury all have occurred in the opening 40 games. The good news is that the...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
silverscreenandroll.com
Reacts: It’s time for the Lakers to make a trade regardless of Anthony Davis’ injury
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. In a bubble, you could understand the Lakers hesitancy in not making a trade...
Comments / 0