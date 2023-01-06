ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron James, when asked if Lakers should make trade: ‘Y’all know what the f--- should be happening’

LeBron James is getting less and less subliminal with his pleas and demands to the Lakers front office. A week and a half ago, LeBron offered a not-so-thinly-veiled quote after the team’s loss in Miami dropped them to 14-21 on the season as he made it known he wants to compete for titles at this point in his career. Since that quote, the Lakers have not dropped a single one of their five games despite losing Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV in that span and all while Anthony Davis watches from the sideline.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

When will the front office meet Lakers players halfway?

So far this season, the Lakers have had to overcome injuries, a bad roster, a rookie head coach, the weird vibes that come with the will-they-won’t-they trade Russell Westbrook fiasco, one of the worst shooting stretches in the history of the sport and somehow still find themselves right there, fighting for a play-in spot.
silverscreenandroll.com

Discussion Thread of Non Lakers Games: Week of January 9th-13th

Welcome to the second iteration of Non-Lakers Games Discussion Thread. For the upcoming week, there is an excellent selection of games to watch on your own perusal. New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards at 7 PM ET. Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV and...
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy