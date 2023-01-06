Read full article on original website
Indiana governor’s 2023 agenda calls for $5 billion in spending
(The Center Square) – Indiana will increase its public health and education investments as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda, which includes $5 billion of spending. “By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce, we are building a stronger tomorrow for all Hoosiers,” Holcomb said in a news release. The agenda includes implementation of the governor’s Public Health Commission recommendations, including a budget request for...
Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers
The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session
INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
Indiana Lawmakers Eyeing To Change The State’s Property Tax System
This year, Indiana lawmakers are drawing up to modify the state’s property tax system, with high-value assessments made last spring pointing toward potentially big bills on the horizon. The Indiana Lawmakers. Indiana lawmakers’ approach has been cautious and laden with warnings about a lack of data and negative consequences....
Teshka: Indiana preparing for potential changes to marijuana laws
On January 9th, Cannabis Day, advocates and opponents of marijuana legalization gathered at the Indiana State House for a rally hosted by Americans for Prosperity. The organization believes that legalizing cannabis has the potential to boost small businesses, create jobs, and generate revenue for necessary services. Additionally, they argue that it could allow Indiana law enforcement to focus on violent crimes while being mindful of taxpayers.
Cannabis Day at the Statehouse, Supporters Talk Weed Legalization
Dept. of Revenue announces tax changes
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The Indiana Department of Revenue is making several tax changes for individuals for the 2023 tax filing season. The amendments include rate changes for the earned income credit, adoption credits, and a new form for Hoosiers with more than one wage statement. Additionally, the...
Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program
INDIANA – This is the second and final year of the temporary Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). The application period also opened on October 3, 2022. The application for Water Assistance is part of the EAP application, with applicants just needing to check a box for LIHWAP. Last...
Cannabis advocates gather at Indiana Statehouse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple speakers gathered for a press conference and rally for responsible cannabis reform. The press conference was late Monday morning at the Indiana Statehouse. A rally followed. According to a news release, the event was a chance for Hoosiers who support responsible cannabis reform to engage...
Internship opportunities at Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority
INDIANA – College students or recent graduates are invited to apply for a summer internship at Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA). Interns have opportunities to learn how our agency impacts their communities and the state as a whole. Interns work hand in hand with staff to advance IHCDA’s mission of providing housing opportunities, promoting self-sufficiency, and strengthening communities. This year there are internship opportunities in Community Services, Marketing and Communications, and the Governmental Affairs divisions.
Indiana’s Finances
Indy Politics speaks with Stephanie Wells, the new head of the Indiana Fiscal Policy Institute. The Insitute is a non-partisan and unbiased research organization examining the impact of Indiana taxing and spending policies. We discuss the upcoming budget, revenue forecast, talent development and the discussion regarding eliminating the state income...
Welcome back, Chris Wright
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side …. A fire at an east side apartment complex sent...
Bill Could Put Legislators in Pickle
(Indianapolis, IN) - The Indiana State Legislature is expected to have something not so serious to chew on during this year’s session, which begins on Monday. After unveiling his 2023 Next Level Agenda this week, Gov. Eric Holcomb said a bill will be introduced to designate the breaded pork tenderloin as Indiana’s official state sandwich.
Payments up to $600 still being sent to qualifying Indiana residents
Did you know that you can get up to $600 from the state of Indiana? This money is coming from a surplus that the state of Indiana has from 2021. (source) The answer to that question depends on a few qualifications. There are two separate programs sending out money. There is the $125 payment and the $200 payment. Here are the rules for the $125 payment. You must have filed an Indiana resident tax return for 2020 tax year by December 31st, 2021 to qualify for this payment. According to the state, the Department of Revenue started issuing direct deposits over the summer for those who qualified for the $125 refund. (Source)
Suzanne Crouch Announces Over 3.1 Million Cash on Hand
Evansville, IND. (January 5, 2023) — Suzanne Crouch, current Indiana Lieutenant Governor, announces she has over 3.1 Million Dollars cash on hand as she heads into 2023 in her campaign for Governor. “We have exceeded our 2022 fundraising goals, and our numbers are strong. I will be competitive with...
Former Kentucky Governor Misses Deadline
The deadline to file candidacy for Kentucky Governor has now passed, and the slate is set. Twelve Republicans have filed intent to face off with Governor Andy Beshear in the 2024 general election. Interestingly absent from the slate is former governor Matt Bevin. He had hinted on Twitter that he...
New contract for Medicaid operator
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The operator of Indiana’s Medicaid program will continue to run the healthcare insurance system for the state. The Family and Social Services Administration has awarded MDwise a four-year contract to provide risk-based managed care services statewide. MDWise has managed healthcare benefits to low-income...
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Indiana facing child respiratory illness medication shortage
Child medications for respiratory illnesses are in short supply in Indiana. Many parents are having trouble finding the medications their children need and have turned to Facebook groups or trading with others to find them. Dr. Eric Yancy recommends using lukewarm water baths, loose clothing, and hydration to treat fevers,...
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
