Tennis star Nadal to own team in electric powerboat series
(Reuters) – Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam tennis champion, has become a new team owner in the world’s first all-electric race boat championship, organisers said on Tuesday. Nadal will enter his own team for the inaugural season of the UIM E1 World Championship, which is set to...
Tennis-Lestienne a winner as ATP tennis returns to New Zealand
(Reuters) – French journeyman Constant Lestienne wrote a small footnote in the history of men’s tennis on Monday when he won the first ATP Tour match in New Zealand for three years in the opening round of the Auckland Open. Now an Australian Open warm-up, the Auckland Open...
Soccer-Mbappe slams French football president Le Graet for ‘disrespecting’ Zidane
(Reuters) – France forward Kylian Mbappe has come out in support of Zinedine Zidane after the country’s football federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said he would not pick up the phone if the former midfielder called him to discuss coaching the national team. The FFF had announced...
Soccer-Melbourne Victory handed heavy fine, sanctions for pitch invasion
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Football Australia (FA) have handed Melbourne Victory a total of A$450,000 ($310,410) in fines and “significant” sporting sanctions for the violent pitch invasion that left a player injured during the A-League derby against Melbourne City in December. City goalkeeper Tom Glover was left bloodied...
Soccer-Chelsea boss Potter feeling club’s full support despite nightmare run
(Reuters) – Chelsea’s sixth Premier League defeat of the season left them in 10th place, but manager Graham Potter said he continues to feel the support of the players and the club’s ownership despite their struggles. Chelsea have put in a run of poor performances under Potter...
Soccer-Streamer DAZN promises action to resolve Italian Serie A issues
ROME (Reuters) – Sports streaming service DAZN agreed on Tuesday to take urgent steps to improve its service in Italy following complaints from fans about glitches in its Serie A soccer broadcasts. Called to a meeting with government ministers, DAZN executives also agreed to offer affected subscribers a refund...
Soccer-French federation official calls for its president Le Graet to resign
PARIS (Reuters) – The head of the French Football Federation’s (FFF) national ethics committee has called for the governing body’s president Noel Le Graet to step down from his role. Patrick Anton made the comments on Tuesday, a day after Le Graet apologised to France great Zinedine...
