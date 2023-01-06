Read full article on original website
Getting Caught Squeaking through Red Lights Is Funding Pedestrian Safety Measures in Montco
PennDOT funds totaling $15 million dollars will go toward making Pennsylvania pedestrians safer, and $760,000 of it is coming to Montgomery County. Anthony Hennen reported the investment in The Center Square. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the program will support 36 different safety measures across the state, including efforts to...
Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
Pa. company to close after 56 years, and will lay off more than 100 people
After more than five decades in business, a Berks County company is going out of business. C.H. Briggs, a wholesale distributor of interior specialty building materials for more than 55 years, announced last week that it will be winding down operations. The company said its decision to close was made...
Crash causing problems on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. — There were delays on a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday in Chester County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There was a crash in the westbound lanes of the Pa. Turnpike I-276 between Willow Grove and Virginia Drive. The crash has since been cleared...
Up to 10,000 gallons of oil spill into Montgomery County creek
Emergency crews in Montgomery County responded to an oil spill in Central Perkiomen Valley Park in Schwenksville Friday morning. The Perkiomen Township Fire Company said up to 10,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled into Perkiomen Creek.
Santander Bank to close 4 branches in central Pa.
Santander Bank is closing four branches in the region – one in Cumberland County, one in York County and two in Lancaster County. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a provided statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”
Fallen power lines shut down road in Lehigh County, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Fallen power cables shut down a road on Monday in Lehigh County, Pa. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. Saucon Valley Road is closed in both directions between Lanark Road and PA-309 south of Allentown.
Delaware County fire company marks 100 years of service to community
BROOMALL, Pa. - Twenty-six original members met in Marple Township in January a century ago and make the executive decision that fire protection was needed in the community. The longevity of the department isn’t its only notable distinction. It’s also only ever been filled with strictly volunteers for its entire existence.
Whitetail Begins Automated Pick-Ups in Collegeville
COLLEGEVILLE PA – Whitetail Disposal Inc., a family-owned waste hauling company headquartered in Perkiomenville, has been awarded a three-year contract valued at nearly $2.4 million to provide “comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection” to the borough of Collegeville, it said Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). The agreement,...
State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts
Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
Video: Officer deploys Taser on woman during controversial traffic stop outside Lower Merion Wawa
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. - Police in Montgomery County are investigating controversial video that shows an officer deploying his Taser on an unarmed woman before pulling from her car during a traffic stop last weekend. The incident unfolded Sunday in the parking lot of a Wawa in Bala Cynwyd and was...
2 shooting victims in pickup truck pull up to Delaware County hospital for treatment
Chopper 6 was over Delaware County Hospital in Drexel Hill just before 11 p.m. as the pickup truck pulled up.
Dauphin County fire chief pocketed $36k from unfinished HVAC job: police
A volunteer firefighter chief who owns an HVAC business stole more than $36,000 from a Harrisburg business when he accepted $72,000 for a job but didn’t complete it, according to Dauphin County investigators. Matt Lemmon, 26, of Harrisburg, is charged with theft by unlawfully taking movable property for stealing...
Road closure for 2 months in Lansdowne due to SEPTA work
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA work beginning on Monday will cause a two-month closure on Union Avenue in Lansdowne.A driver tried to go around a railroad crossing south of Baltimore Avenue and the car was struck by a train last month. Because of the damage, SEPTA says the crossing gate will have to be rebuilt.The need for the crossing gate to be rebuilt could also mean significant traffic in the neighborhoods near that crossing.
Lottery sold 4 tickets worth $1M during New Year’s raffle. 2 were sold in central PA
All four tickets remain unclaimed as of Monday afternoon. Check out the winning numbers.
Just Over the Bridge from Bucks County, This Small Town is a Great Place to Visit
A town very close to Bucks County has become a regular stop for both locals and visitors to the area, considered a companion to a popular town. Staff reporters for NJ.com wrote about the nearby town. Lambertville is connected to Bucks County by the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge, where locals and...
Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother
The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing mother.
Shapiro: Men raided area gas station gaming machines to fund gun buys
Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster for their involvement in the robbery of 25 Pennsylvania Skill gaming machines in gas stations and 7-Elevens in the Philadelphia area, including Bucks and Montgomery counties. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney...
Delaware County Hosts Jan. 14 Public Meeting on New County Park
This rare 213-acre open space in Marple is Delaware County's newest park. An open house is taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, so the entire Delaware County community can offer ideas and feedback about the Master Plan for the new county park in Marple Township at the former Don Guanella School site near Reed and Sproul roads.
