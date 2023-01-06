ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

6abc Action News

Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Santander Bank to close 4 branches in central Pa.

Santander Bank is closing four branches in the region – one in Cumberland County, one in York County and two in Lancaster County. “Like many industries, our customers’ preferences have changed, with more customers choosing to bank with us online,” the bank said in a provided statement. “Therefore, we are reimagining the customer and employee experience by simplifying our processes, refining our branch footprint, and increasing our investment in digital capabilities to align with the evolving needs of our customers.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Delaware County fire company marks 100 years of service to community

BROOMALL, Pa. - Twenty-six original members met in Marple Township in January a century ago and make the executive decision that fire protection was needed in the community. The longevity of the department isn’t its only notable distinction. It’s also only ever been filled with strictly volunteers for its entire existence.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Whitetail Begins Automated Pick-Ups in Collegeville

COLLEGEVILLE PA – Whitetail Disposal Inc., a family-owned waste hauling company headquartered in Perkiomenville, has been awarded a three-year contract valued at nearly $2.4 million to provide “comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection” to the borough of Collegeville, it said Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). The agreement,...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts

Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Road closure for 2 months in Lansdowne due to SEPTA work

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA work beginning on Monday will cause a two-month closure on Union Avenue in Lansdowne.A driver tried to go around a railroad crossing south of Baltimore Avenue and the car was struck by a train last month. Because of the damage, SEPTA says the crossing gate will have to be rebuilt.The need for the crossing gate to be rebuilt could also mean significant traffic in the neighborhoods near that crossing.
LANSDOWNE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Shapiro: Men raided area gas station gaming machines to fund gun buys

Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced the arrests of Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster for their involvement in the robbery of 25 Pennsylvania Skill gaming machines in gas stations and 7-Elevens in the Philadelphia area, including Bucks and Montgomery counties. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of Attorney...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
