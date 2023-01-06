Read full article on original website
Dollar tentative as investors assess rate-hike path
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was steady on Monday as investors digested a clutch of economic data released last week that stoked hopes of the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes. Data on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December,...
Column-Funds start 2023 short dollars, eyeing U.S. rate peak: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – Hedge funds have started 2023 betting that U.S. interest rates are close to peaking, that the Federal Reserve will keep them higher for longer and that the dollar will weaken slightly. Judging by the economic data, financial market swings and talk from U.S. policymakers in...
Oil nudges higher after China opens borders, lifts fuel demand outlook
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Monday, a day after travellers streamed into China following a reopening of borders that lifted the fuel demand outlook and partly offset concerns of global recession. Brent crude futures had risen 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $79.10 a barrel by 0114...
European shares dip as rate hike nerves crimp rally
(Reuters) – European shares fell on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after two U.S. central bank policymakers struck hawkish tones overnight. The pan-European STOXX 600 slid 0.7% by 0811 GMT. The index had hit its highest level in eight...
Analysis-Fall in India nominal GDP growth in FY24 to challenge fiscal math
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s nominal GDP growth is likely to fall in 2023-24, hurting tax collections and putting pressure on the federal government to reduce the budget gap by cutting expenses ahead of national elections in 2024. Nominal GDP growth, which includes inflation, is the benchmark used to...
Ukraine’s 2022 inflation hits 26.6%, but lower than forecast
KYIV (Reuters) -Consumer price inflation in Ukraine rose to 26.6% in 2022 as the economy felt the impact of Russia’s invasion, but was lower than initially expected. The government had said CPI could soar from 10% in 2021 to about 30% because of the war, which has disrupted supply chains and logistics, but State Statistics Service figures released on Tuesday showed inflation had stabilised at 0.7% in December.
Jefferies posts lower quarterly profit as dealmaking falters
(Reuters) – Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group posted a 52.5% decline in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, hit by lower underwriting fees and volatile markets that dented income from its trading desks. Still, investment banking revenue saw their second-best year and was substantially above 2019 levels, chief executive officer Richard...
Chile copper exports total $4.28 billion in December
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile, the world’s top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.28 billion in December, down 13.2% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday. The country posted a trade surplus of $1.85 billion in the month, up from a $417...
Russian rouble gains 3% on first working day of 2023
(Reuters) – The Russian rouble started the first full trading day of the new year on the front foot, advancing by more than 3% against the U.S. dollar to rebound from six-month lows hit in volatile trading at the end of 2022. At 1005 GMT on Monday, the rouble...
Russia says budget deficit hit 2.3% of GDP in 2022
(Reuters) – Russia recorded a budget deficit of 2.3% of its gross domestic product in 2022, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday, reflecting the burden of the Ukraine war on state finances. Before Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 last year, it had targeted a state budget...
Green industries could be worth $10.3 trln to economy by 2050 – study
(Reuters) – Industries helping the world shift to net-zero emissions could be worth $10.3 trillion to the global economy by 2050, sustainable development consultancy Arup and economics advisory firm Oxford Economics said in a report on Tuesday. From heatwaves to floods, extreme weather events are not only costly but...
World Bank won’t abandon top credit rating to boost climate lending -Malpass
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday that the lender is not considering giving up its top-tier credit rating as a means to expand lending as it revamps its business model to address climate change and other global crises. “The triple-A rating is very important...
U.S.’s Yellen chairs meeting with UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand ministers
LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen chaired a meeting of finance ministers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, Britain’s finance ministry said in a statement published on Tuesday. Yellen used the meeting to underscore the need for close collaboration and to develop greater...
Abercrombie & Fitch lifts holiday-quarter sales forecast
(Reuters) – Abercrombie & Fitch Co on Monday raised its forecast for holiday-quarter sales, citing strong demand across its brands during the peak holiday selling period. The clothing company said it now expects net sales to be up between 1% and 2% in the fourth quarter, compared with its prior forecast of a 2% to 4% fall.
UN chief ‘deeply frustrated’ over global leaders’ inaction on climate change
GENEVA (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was deeply frustrated with the inaction of global leaders and lack of international investment to counter climate emergencies like the massive floods that hit Pakistan. Speaking at a conference in Geneva on rebuilding efforts in the wake...
Bed Bath & Beyond reports quarterly loss as bankruptcy threat looms
(Reuters) – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly loss of about $393 million after a tough holiday season that it hoped would provide a financial cushion to its months-long cash burn. The company did not say if it would file for bankruptcy, after it said...
China’s embassy in South Korea halts issue of short-term visas
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese embassy in South Korea has suspended the issue of short-term visas for South Korean visitors, it said on Tuesday, the first retaliatory move against nations imposing COVID-19 curbs on travellers from China. The embassy will adjust the policy subject to the lifting of South...
AstraZeneca to buy U.S.-based CinCor Pharma in $1.8 billion deal
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca said on Monday it will buy U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm CinCor Pharma Inc in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion to strengthen its pipeline of heart and kidney drugs. AstraZeneca said it will pay $26 per CinCor share in cash, a premium of nearly 121%...
Biden and Mexico’s Obrador pledge to tackle irregular migration at meeting
(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, reaffirmed at a meeting in Mexico City on Monday their commitment to use “innovative approaches” to deal with irregular migration, the White House said in a readout. “President Biden and President Lopez Obrador...
Britishvolt in talks with investors about possible sale
LONDON (Reuters) – UK battery startup Britishvolt said on Monday it is in talks with a consortium of investors about selling a majority stake in the company, but did not disclose any names. The company said back in November that it had received short-term financial backing to help it...
