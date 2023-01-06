ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso begins reconstruction of Rojas Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will start the reconstruction of Rojas Dive beginning Tuesday. The $12 million project consists of the reconstruction of Rojas Drive from Joe Battle Blvd. to Bill Burnett Dr. The project also includes the widening of Rojas Dr. from a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Governor Abbott delivered letter to President Biden in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Governor Greg Abbott delivered a letter to President Joe Biden after greeting Biden on the tarmac at the El Paso International Airport. According to a news release from the governor's office, the letter asked Biden to secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.
TEXAS STATE
cbs4local.com

El Paso residents asked to sign up for Emergency Assistance Registry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Department of Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program is asking residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry. STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Person survives train accident in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Owners of Cowtown Boots donate over 4K boots to children in need

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The owners of Cowtown Boots donated over 4,000 boots to children in need. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Tuesday to thank Cowtown Boots for the donation. The sheriff's office also thanked The Calcaterra Family and Lupe Cabrera owner of...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Man suffers injuries after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A stabbing was reported in central El Paso Monday afternoon. The stabbing happened on the 1600 block of Yandell Drive. A 39-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials also said another 39-year-old man was taken into custody. No other information was provided. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Coronado FFA program provides students with unique farming experience

Smack dab in the center of city life lives 46 acres of land. This land belongs to the El Paso Independent School District and is part of a special program for students at Coronado High School. Jennifer Matejcek is the Agricultural Science Teacher at Coronado High School. Matejcek runs the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 crashes on I-10 west in El Paso cause delays; 2 taken to hosptial

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two crashes on Interstate 10 west in El Paso are caused delays Monday night. Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving three vehicles on I-10 near Geronimo, according to emergency fire dispatch. One person suffered serious injuries and the other...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

NMSU names 4 finalists in search for provost and chief academic officer

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University Monday identified four finalists for the position of provost and chief academic officer. They are Adolfo Santos, an assistant provost at Texas A&M University; G. Eric Skipper, provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of South Carolina Beaufort; Alan L. Shoho, dean and professor emeritus of the School of Education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; and John Z. Kiss, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Speed and not wearing seatbelt factors in El Paso's 2nd traffic death in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the victim killed in a crash along the westbound lanes along Interstate 10 at Geronimo Sunday. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic investigators responded to the collision. The investigation revealed Angel Barraza was speeding in a Ford Mustang and lost control of...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces firefighters extinguish 3 separate fires

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate fires on Sunday. The first fire happened at a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador around 9 a.m. Officials said a passerby noticed the smoke from the rear of the property and a person leaving...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Sunland Park Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant location closes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Johnny Carino's Italian restaurant in west El Paso has closed and a new concept restaurant is set to open downtown. The restaurant was located at Sunland Park Drive. The other Johnny Carinos locations on Airway Blvd, in El Paso, as well as the Alamogordo...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Jan. 8 through Jan. 14

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Culvert Cleaning Project. US-85 southbound between Racetrack and Executive right lane closed. Crews will be working on culvert cleaning. Gateway South at Cassidy on-ramp complete closure. Crews will be repairing guardrail. Tuesday, January 10. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Executive and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Dyer at Ameen closed for crash that sent 1 to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night, police said. Southbound lanes on Dyer at Ameen Drive are closed. Our crew at the scene saw two vehicles that were damaged. Police responded to the scene. Use...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces police arrest teen in connection to deadly shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police arrested and booked a 19-year-old suspect involved in the deadly shooting along Lees Drive. David Chavez, 19, was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center on Friday. Las Cruces police officials stated police officer responded to a shooting in the...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy