ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DELCO.Today

Comments / 0

Related
tinyhousetalk.com

20′ Indigo River Tiny Home w/ Amazing Half Loft

Here’s a great 20′ tiny home that puts a unique twist on a loft. It features a half loft — on the bottom half is the bedroom, and on the top is the living room with plenty of standing room. This means no climbing downstairs in the middle of the night to the bathroom (which has a shower stall and a toilet).
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania

Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. While Pymatunong Reservoir is also a very big lake in Pennsylvania, much of it is located in Ohio. Therefore, we consider Raystown Lake as the largest lake in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Minha D.

Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List Here

Crafts retailer JOANN Fabric is set to close multiple locations in the coming weeks. Crafts retailer JOANN Fabric is set to close multiple locations in the coming weeks, starting with two stores in Batavia, New York and Marion, Ohio on January 15th, followed by two more locations in Keene, New Hampshire and Bridgeport, West Virginia on January 22nd.
MARION, OH
tinyhousetalk.com

30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale

Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
TEXAS STATE
Ty D.

Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two States

Home furnishings retailer Williams Sonoma has announced plans to close at least two store locations this month. Home furnishings retailer Williams Sonoma has announced plans to close at least two store locations this month. A store located in a Whitehall, Pennsylvania mall is set to close as soon as this week, according to a store employee. The company is also closing one of its locations in Westfield, New Jersey, according to Mayor Shelley Brindle.
WESTFIELD, NJ
DELCO.Today

60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County

The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Sharee B.

Homeowners Livid after Pella Charges Over $50,000 for Wrongly Fitted Windows

A couple of homeowners were left livid after contracting one of the top window installation companies to replace the windows and doors on their home a couple of weeks ago. Going by the username/Reasonable_Ostrich76, one of the buyers detailed how they were charged $52,000 dollars in an effort to have everything done. However, when it came to the level of service they received, it was far from what was promised.
tinyhousetalk.com

Their DIY 24×24 Cabin in Alaska

Rodney and Marcel worked together to turn a shed kit into a beautiful 24×24 cabin in Alaska, complete with a 10×24 covered front porch and two queen-sized bedrooms. The bedrooms and full bathroom span the back of the home, but in the front, there’s a lovely great room with a living room and kitchen built for entertaining. Could you live in this?
ALASKA STATE
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

CCRES Helps Foundation in Annual Chester Toy Drive

CCRES in Downingtown recently donated toys and volunteered its’ time to help in the toy drive of the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, a CCRES grant recipient. Sharon King and Chrisi Lockwood from the CCRES leadership team volunteered at the toy drive, helping the Hicks Foundation fill multiple truckloads of toys.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy