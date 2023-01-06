ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Mix 104.3 KMXY

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Outdoor Retailer returns to Salt Lake City, but is it ‘dead on arrival’?

Strike up the band, fire up the pep rally. It’s homecoming for the Outdoor Retailer trade show, which is returning to Salt Lake City — its home for 20 years — this week after spending the past five years in Denver. To celebrate, show organizers are leaning into the theme by inviting the public to their version of the homecoming dance in front of the Salt Palace Convention Center on Tuesday, complete with a royal court and DJ, plus a beer garden and appearances by Olympic athletes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership

This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Boy in snowmobile crash transported to hospital in northern Utah

HYRUM, Utah (KUTV) — A boy who officials said is between 12 and 15 years old has been hospitalized after a snowmobile crash. A lieutenant with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred near Hardware Ranch in northern Utah on Sunday. The boy was reportedly riding the...
HYRUM, UT
ABC4

How humans lost their body hair, study uncovers clues

New research suggests that although humans have the genes for a full coat of hair, the genes responsible for hair growth have largely been disabled in humans, according to a press release. However, not all of the genes identified in the study have been linked to hair growth in the past.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Brokers Sale of 66-Bed Barrington Place in Clinton, Utah

CLINTON, Utah — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of Barrington Place, a 66-bed memory care community in Clinton, 30 miles north of Salt Lake City. The facility was built in 2016, totaling approximately 32,862 square feet on 2.9 acres of land. A national owner-operator seeking...
CLINTON, UT

