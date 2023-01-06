Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in BusinessMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Meek Mill and Kevin Hart donate $7 million to Philadelphia schools and students.Ash JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Signers of the Declaration of Independence: Things You Might Not Have KnownWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Looking at a Normal Housing Market in 2023, Whatever That Is
Delaware County remains a potential hot spot in 2023 for entry-level single-family homes that are “selling in a minute”, as the region returns to a normal housing market, according to Maria Quattrone, founder, and CEO of Maria Quattrone and Associates of RE/MAX at Home. She’s predicting that higher-priced...
Philadelphia International Airport 5th Best in the World for On-Time Flights, Data Shows
Philadelphia International Airport ranked 5th in the world for having on-time flights in 2022, according to a new review by Cirium, an aviation data and analytics company, writes Marissa Nall and Ryan Sharrow for Philadelphia Business Journal.
West Chester, Cheyney Universities Record Slight Increases in Typical Overall Costs
While expenses fell or remained the same at the majority of Pennsylvania state system universities due to the State System of Higher Education yearly tuition freeze, both schools saw slight increases in overall costs, writes Bill Schackner for the Pittsburgh Tribune. The fourth straight annual tuition freeze is a response...
Future of West Chester Metro Rail Service Seems Murky Amid Ongoing Battle
West Chester’s commuter “Metro” rail service might be making a comeback, but it’s not without a little back and forth, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. The West Chester Borough Railroad Committee said residents who use the rail service could connect to SEPTA trains, which would bring them into Center City.
2017 Investment Analyst: ‘Wawa a Small-Scale Cult in Philadelphia Area’
Even in a conversation about one of investors’ favorite convenience store chains, Wawa steals the show. Prompted by disappointing third-quarter profits from Midwest C-store franchise Casey’s General Stores, Bill Barker of Motley Fool Funds quickly steered the show to Wawa, the “Casey’s General of the Mid-Atlantic,” during a Market Foolery episode by Chris Hill on Madison.com.
Radnor approves preliminary plan for 14-home subdivision in Wayne
Radnor Township Commissioners have given preliminary approval for a proposed 14-home cul-de-sac development along Eagle Road near Strafford Ave. in Wayne, writes Richard Ilgenfritz for the Main Line Times & Suburban. The site is slightly over four acres. Ten homes will be built along a new cul-de-sac named Rue St....
In 2017, 10-Acre Farm by Brandywine Battlefield Preserved in Perpetuity
The 10-acre Dilworth Farm at 1370 Birmingham Road near the Brandywine Battlefield has been successfully preserved in perpetuity, 240 years after the battle, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. Politicians, land conservationists, historic preservationists, and other stakeholders recently joined the public at the site of the Revolutionary War...
Newtown Square’s ArriVent Has Stock Sale for Cancer Drug
A Newtown Square biopharmaceutical company, ArriVent, has raised $110 million in a private stock sale to bring cancer medicines approved in China to the U.S. and the European Union, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. ArriVent Biopharma officials said the funds will advance its existing pipeline and support asset...
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59 to 67 passengers, many of them children, and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
$1 Million State Grant for Neumann University Student Center
Neumann University in Aston is on its way toward building a new student center helped along by a $1 million check presented Dec. 20 by State Sen. John Kane to Neumann University President Dr. Chris Domes.
Malvern Bank Home of the Week: Charming Cape Cod in Wayne
A charming Cape Cod home on beautiful 0.81 acres with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Situated in the award-winning Radnor School District, this well-kept home has a flexible floor plan that is ideal for entertaining.
Fox 29’s Sue Serio Lives in Media, Celebrates 25 Years at the Station
Fox 29 meteorologist Sue Serio grew up in Baltimore but today calls Media home as she celebrates her 25th year with the station, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
Delaware County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
Delaware County to See $56M and More from Opioid Settlements
Delaware County was the first county in Pennsylvania to file a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors back in 2017. Since the county participated in “full litigation” against the distributors and manufacturers it will receive about $56 million from three distributors, as well as opioid manufacturer Johnson and Johnson, writes Aubrey Whelan for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Local Billionaire Michael Rubin Says ‘No’ to NFTs
Bryn Mawr billionaire Michael Rubin has decided that NFTs aren’t all that after all, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. Rubin purchased a 60 percent stake in an NFT company back In October 2021 when he was a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Delaware County Hopes to Move Properties From Blight to Prosperity
Blighted and abandoned properties in Delaware County could be transformed in 2023 into affordable housing, commercial development, and green space, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The Delaware County Redevelopment Authority is voting on policies and procedures early in the new year for a new land bank. A land bank is...
Outdoor Recreation Now Comes With Solar Charging Stations
Now you can enjoy the outdoors and not worry about a dead smartphone or tablet battery, thanks to solar charging stations. With solar charging stations at outdoor benches and poles, people can stay connected through an environmentally friendly, self-contained power system. General Recreation in Newtown Square offers a variety of...
Immaculata Names Founding Dean of New College of Nursing and Health Professions
Immaculata University has announced that Ridley Park resident Mary Powell has been named as the founding dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP). She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, with the launch of CNHP set for fall 2023. “We are grateful to have Mary...
Delaware County Hosts Jan. 14 Public Meeting on New County Park
An open house is taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, so the entire Delaware County community can offer ideas and feedback about the Master Plan for the new county park in Marple Township at the former Don Guanella School site near Reed and Sproul roads.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0