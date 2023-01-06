ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

2017 Investment Analyst: ‘Wawa a Small-Scale Cult in Philadelphia Area’

Even in a conversation about one of investors’ favorite convenience store chains, Wawa steals the show. Prompted by disappointing third-quarter profits from Midwest C-store franchise Casey’s General Stores, Bill Barker of Motley Fool Funds quickly steered the show to Wawa, the “Casey’s General of the Mid-Atlantic,” during a Market Foolery episode by Chris Hill on Madison.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Radnor approves preliminary plan for 14-home subdivision in Wayne

Radnor Township Commissioners have given preliminary approval for a proposed 14-home cul-de-sac development along Eagle Road near Strafford Ave. in Wayne, writes Richard Ilgenfritz for the Main Line Times & Suburban. The site is slightly over four acres. Ten homes will be built along a new cul-de-sac named Rue St....
WAYNE, PA
DELCO.Today

Newtown Square’s ArriVent Has Stock Sale for Cancer Drug

A Newtown Square biopharmaceutical company, ArriVent, has raised $110 million in a private stock sale to bring cancer medicines approved in China to the U.S. and the European Union, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. ArriVent Biopharma officials said the funds will advance its existing pipeline and support asset...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
DELCO.Today

Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World

Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59 to 67 passengers, many of them children, and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County

The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Delaware County to See $56M and More from Opioid Settlements

Delaware County was the first county in Pennsylvania to file a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors back in 2017. Since the county participated in “full litigation” against the distributors and manufacturers it will receive about $56 million from three distributors, as well as opioid manufacturer Johnson and Johnson, writes Aubrey Whelan for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Outdoor Recreation Now Comes With Solar Charging Stations

Now you can enjoy the outdoors and not worry about a dead smartphone or tablet battery, thanks to solar charging stations. With solar charging stations at outdoor benches and poles, people can stay connected through an environmentally friendly, self-contained power system. General Recreation in Newtown Square offers a variety of...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy