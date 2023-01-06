Galaxy S23 will come with a predictable folio of upgrades, including a new mobile platform, an upgraded camera, and new features. While it will certainly be a trendsetter, if Samsung worried less about spec bumps and instead focused on durability, the Galaxy S23 would be a historic phone launch. A military-grade phone with all of the looks and features of Samsung’s best would reset our expectations for every other flagship phone to come.

14 HOURS AGO