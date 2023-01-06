Read full article on original website
BTC price 3-week highs greet US CPI — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week on a promising footing with BTC price action near one-month highs — can it last?. In a new year’s boost to bulls, BTC/USD is currently surfing levels not seen since mid-December, with the weekly close providing cause for optimism. The move precedes...
Bitcoin mining stocks surge with broader market as traders see less aggressive Fed
Shares of publicly traded Bitcoin (BTC) miners surged on Jan. 9 as traders piled into equity markets amid growing bets that the United States Federal Reserve would soon be able to relax its aggressive fight against inflation. Bitcoin miners Riot Blockchain (RIOT), Hut8 (HUT), Bitfarms (BITF), Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA)...
Why is Ethereum (ETH) price up today?
Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), rose to three-week highs, rallying in lockstep with the broader cryptocurrency market, as well as stocks. On Jan. 9, ETH’s price rose 2.85% to cross above $1,325 for the first time in three weeks, a key level that could pave the coin’s path toward $1,350 next if its previous price performance is any indication.
With 2022 gone for good, what will 2023 bring to the crypto market?
If 2022 was any kind of template for gauging what the crypto market might offer for investors going forward, it proved to be terribly difficult to predict. The space saw a brutal shock to the global crypto market capitalization, which fell just over 60% from $2.2 trillion to about $797 billion year to date. It also saw the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, BTC and ETH, fall by 64% and 67%, respectively, during the same time frame, with the concurrent slide in the alt market too.
5 cryptocurrencies that could benefit from a positive CPI report
Bitcoin (BTC) has finally pushed above the $17,000 mark after rallying to $17,375 on Jan. 12, with both the bulls and the bears eyeing the Consumer Price Index (CPI) readout due on Jan. 12. If the print shows that inflation is cooling off, risk assets may rally, but a negative surprise could attract strong selling.
FTX asset sales challenged by U.S. Trustee: Report
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX’s plans to sell its digital currency futures and clearinghouse LedgerX, among other businesses, were challenged by the U.S. Trustee on Jan. 7, according to Reuters. As per the filing, U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara called for an independent investigation before any sale, claiming that valuable information...
Layer 1 EVM oracle platform Flare launches to boost interoperable DApps
Flare, a new layer-1 Ethereum Virtual Machine blockchain platform, has gone live with the launch of two core protocols aimed at powering decentralized interoperability applications. The platform serves as an oracle network that allows developers to build applications that are aimed at being interoperable with different blockchains and internet platforms...
Hong Kong wants to become crypto hub despite industry crisis
The government of Hong Kong remains committed to the development of cryptocurrency infrastructure despite the ongoing industry crisis triggered by the FTX collapse. According to Hong Kong’s financial secretary Paul Chan, the local government and regulators are open to collaboration with crypto and fintech startups in 2023. Speaking at...
Bitcoin price targets include new $14K dip as Fed's Powell avoids inflation
Bitcoin (BTC) traders faced disappointment at the Jan. 10 Wall Street open after the United States Federal Reserve declined to comment on future policy. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it stayed flat at around $17,250 on Bitstamp. Hopes had focused on a fresh BTC price...
Swyftx to chop its ‘Earn’ program this week, citing murky regulations
Australian crypto exchange Swyftx is set to shutter its crypto-interest product this week, citing a “constantly changing regulatory landscape” for crypto products in the country. From Jan. 10, the crypto exchange will cease to operate the “Earn” program, with users having their entire Earn balances returned to their...
How to keep your crypto safe in 2023: A few tips from an analyst
There is no excuse for not putting a few hours of research into how to properly custody your crypto, according to Glassnode lead on-chain analyst James Check. Joining the latest debate around self-custody, the analyst pushed back against the notion that managing private keys is too complicated and risky for the average crypto user.
Bitcoin price holds $17K into Fed Powell speech as GBTC jumps to multi-month highs
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed above $17,000 on Jan. 10 as risk assets awaited fresh cues on policy from the United States Federal Reserve. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD consolidating after hitting $17,396 on Bitstamp the day prior — its highest since Dec. 16. The pair gained...
Belgian MP receives Bitcoin salary for a year: Here’s what he learned
At the end of January 2022, member of the Belgian parliament Christophe De Beukelaer became the first European politician to convert his salary to Bitcoin (BTC). Celebrating the anniversary of this experiment, Cointelegraph reached out to a lawmaker to know more about his experience. Back in 2022, Beukelaer, who represents...
Wyre imposes up to a 90% withdrawal limit for all users
Crypto payment platform Wyre modified its withdrawal policy to limit users from cashing out up to 90% of their assets, just days after two former employees allegedly hinted at the possibility of a shutdown. On Jan. 7, Wyre imposed a withdrawal limit on its platform, citing “the best interest of...
Binance employees to adhere to 90-day period prior to trading
Crypto exchange Binance has been a major talking point since the downfall of FTX, both inside and outside of the crypto industry. The company and its founder, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, have been under a microscope in an attempt to keep the behemoth in line. On Jan. 10, a...
What is the Trust Wallet and how do you use it?
A secure cryptocurrency wallet is crucial for those investing in the growing cryptocurrency market. Technically, crypto wallets are pieces of software that enable users to send and receive digital currencies, like Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC). Cryptocurrency wallets are typically used to store multiple coins and tokens at...
BlockFi plans to file assets and liabilities for bankruptcy case on Jan. 11
Crypto lending firm BlockFi has announced it will disclose information on its assets and liabilities as well as payments received prior to its bankruptcy filing in November. In a Jan. 9 Twitter thread, BlockFi said it had filed a presentation for its stakeholders detailing plans for future court filings and a rundown of the bankruptcy proceedings. According to the lending firm, the company reached out to 106 potential buyers shortly after its first bankruptcy hearing in November and will ask for the court’s approval regarding the bidding process on Jan. 30.
New York-based bank exits crypto after tumultuous year
The last year proved to be another turbulent year for the crypto industry. From a lasting market downturn and exploits in decentralized finance (DeFi) to the FTX scandal, no area was left unscathed. For some, the happenings in the space proved unsustainable for business. The Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, the...
Voyager tells court Binance acquisition plan is ‘sound business judgment,’ urgently needed
Bankrupt crypto brokerage Voyager Digital filed documents in a United States court on Jan. 8 in response to objections raised to the Binance.US proposal to buy out its debt. Voyager announced it had approved the offer on Dec. 19. The Securities and Exchange Commission, four states, the U.S. trustee and Alameda Research filed objections to it.
