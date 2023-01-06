Read full article on original website
BBC
England's Tom Curry faces fitness battle for Six Nations after hamstring strain
Back rower Tom Curry faces a race against time to be fit for England's Six Nations opener against Scotland after suffering a hamstring strain. Curry picked up the injury in Sale's 24-16 Gallagher Premiership victory over Harlequins on Sunday. He left the field in the 16th minute after his right...
BBC
Former Team GB rower Tanya Brady died after horse bolted
A former Team GB rower and Army captain died after being thrown from her horse when it bolted, an inquest has heard. Tanya Brady died in Liss, Hampshire, last April after her horse was seen acting "erratically" and started running out of control at an estimated 35mph, the inquest heard.
BBC
Bournemouth's James Hill joins Hearts on loan
Hearts have signed Bournemouth centre-half James Hill on loan until the end of the season. The England Under-21 defender is a welcome addition to a Hearts squad struck by injuries, with central defender Craig Halkett again on the sidelines. "It was always high on our priorities to get another defender...
WATCH: Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland - Goals and highlights
Catch up on everything that went on at New Meadow and Sunderland beat Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.
BBC
SA20: Graeme Smith convinced new T20 competition can boost South Africa's Test team
South Africa's record-breaking former captain, Graeme Smith, says the country's new limited overs SA20 competition can also help the struggling Test team recover past glories. The T20 tournament begins on 10 January as MI Cape Town host Paarl Royals in the inaugural game (1630 GMT). Smith - who led South...
BBC
Ulster Rugby: Irish province's problems are 'redeemable', says ex-Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan
Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Ulster; Match report on BBC Sport website. Ulster's current slump in form, which has seen them lose five of their past six matches, is "getting to crisis mode but it can be fixed" says former Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan.
Tony Mowbray explains Jay Matete Sunderland exit
Does Jay Matete still have a Sunderland future despite his loan exit to Plymouth Argyle?
Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle: FA Cup third round – as it happened
Josh Windass’s double and a fine all-round display by Darren Moore’s team shocked Premier League Newcastle at Hillsborough
NME
Matty Healy supports striking workers as The 1975 kick off UK and Ireland tour
The 1975 kicked off their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour of the UK and Ireland last night, with Matty Healy sharing a message in support of striking workers – see footage, the full setlist and remaining tour dates below. The band were playing the Brighton Centre on...
BBC
'Frankenstein's monster of a squad' and a 'constant tale of chaos'
Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer, speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside about Everton's recent issues: "It just seems to be a constant tale of chaos with their manager, players and the board of directors. "We're in this situation with Everton where you're moving from game to game and assessing...
BBC
Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Last-gasp URC defeat in Italy 'heartbreaking' - McFarland
Ulster's last-gasp 31-29 defeat by Benetton was "heartbreaking", says head coach Dan McFarland. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a win for the Italian hosts in the United Rugby Championship encounter. The defeat is a fifth in six games for Ulster, who face Champions Cup holders La Rochelle away next Saturday.
BBC
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
Mark Hughes: ‘Gianluca Vialli was a beautiful human who loved Chelsea’
The Bradford City manager has paid an emotional tribute to his former Chelsea teammate after his death at the age of 58
