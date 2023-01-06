ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
BBC

England's Tom Curry faces fitness battle for Six Nations after hamstring strain

Back rower Tom Curry faces a race against time to be fit for England's Six Nations opener against Scotland after suffering a hamstring strain. Curry picked up the injury in Sale's 24-16 Gallagher Premiership victory over Harlequins on Sunday. He left the field in the 16th minute after his right...
BBC

Former Team GB rower Tanya Brady died after horse bolted

A former Team GB rower and Army captain died after being thrown from her horse when it bolted, an inquest has heard. Tanya Brady died in Liss, Hampshire, last April after her horse was seen acting "erratically" and started running out of control at an estimated 35mph, the inquest heard.
BBC

Bournemouth's James Hill joins Hearts on loan

Hearts have signed Bournemouth centre-half James Hill on loan until the end of the season. The England Under-21 defender is a welcome addition to a Hearts squad struck by injuries, with central defender Craig Halkett again on the sidelines. "It was always high on our priorities to get another defender...
BBC

SA20: Graeme Smith convinced new T20 competition can boost South Africa's Test team

South Africa's record-breaking former captain, Graeme Smith, says the country's new limited overs SA20 competition can also help the struggling Test team recover past glories. The T20 tournament begins on 10 January as MI Cape Town host Paarl Royals in the inaugural game (1630 GMT). Smith - who led South...
BBC

'Frankenstein's monster of a squad' and a 'constant tale of chaos'

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer, speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside about Everton's recent issues: "It just seems to be a constant tale of chaos with their manager, players and the board of directors. "We're in this situation with Everton where you're moving from game to game and assessing...
BBC

Benetton 31-29 Ulster: Last-gasp URC defeat in Italy 'heartbreaking' - McFarland

Ulster's last-gasp 31-29 defeat by Benetton was "heartbreaking", says head coach Dan McFarland. Rhyno Smith's late penalty snatched a win for the Italian hosts in the United Rugby Championship encounter. The defeat is a fifth in six games for Ulster, who face Champions Cup holders La Rochelle away next Saturday.
BBC

Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted

A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...

