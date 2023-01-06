Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Beautiful weather ahead of Friday’s cold front!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure overhead means lots of sunshine and warming temperatures over the next couple days. It will be pleasant this afternoon with temperatures in the low 60s. A few clouds move in this evening with temperatures in the 40s. A clear sky tonight will lead to a cold start Wednesday morning with temps ranging from the low 30s inland to the low 40s along the coast. We’ll remain mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. A storm system will start to head our way Thursday increasing the breeze out of the south leading to a warmer day with temperatures in the 70s. Clouds will increase late and a line of rain is likely to arrive in advance of a cold front beginning late Thursday night. The rain will move through overnight and should be exiting the area by sunrise on Friday. A cold front will push the rain offshore and will also help to push much cooler air our way. Highs will reach 60 on Friday but may struggle to reach the low 50s by Saturday. Morning lows will be near freezing this upcoming weekend!
live5news.com
Fine Looking Weather Continues Tuesday!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is building back into the area as we head into our new week. Chillier nights are ahead beginning tonight when lows will drop into the 30s inland, 40s along the coast. Plenty of sunshine is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs warming from 63° on Tuesday to 67° Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week reaching the low 70s by the afternoon but once the sun sets the rain chance will begin to increase area wide. A cold front will bring rain to the area Thursday night with a cold front moving offshore Friday morning, signaling the end of the chance of rain and the beginning of cooler weather. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday with morning lows near freezing.
Charleston Restaurant Week returns Jan 12-22
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants will be offering over a week’s worth of specials for Restaurant Week 2023. SC Restaurant Week kicks off January 12 and lasts through the 22. Restaurants throughout the state ranging from fine dining to barbeque use the event as an opportunity to showcase their most […]
live5news.com
Cooking fire displaces residents of Charleston home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston firefighters said a fire that displaced the residents of a home Sunday night was accidental and related to unattended cooking. Crews responded to a home on Tiffany Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. Firefighters said flames could be seen from the left side of the home.
live5news.com
Officials: No injuries reported in Charleston house fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the Charleston Fire Department were called to a structure fire late Monday night. Fire officials say the fire was at a home on Burning Tree Road near the Charleston Country Club around 10 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to crews on scene. We...
live5news.com
Gullah Geechee artwork now on display at Brookgreen Gardens
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A multimedia exhibition depicting Gullah Geechee people and 3-D sweetgrass baskets is now on display at Brookgreen Gardens. “Collectively Disconnected” is an exhibition by South Carolina native and folk artist Arun Drummond. Drummond is the former manager of Chuma Gullah Gallery in Charleston and...
counton2.com
24-hour indoor golf venue coming to West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new business set to open this month in West Ashley plans to give avid golfers 24/7 access to practice. CHS Golf is the latest venture from the D Fresh Hospitality Team, which owns restaurants like Ireland’s Own, Whiskey Jacks, and Southside 17. The...
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Week coming to Charleston this Thursday | LIST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Get ready! Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 40 eateries are on this edition's list. That's more than 40 different restaurants to enjoy over an 11-day period at a discounted price!. Steak, seafood, or classic southern – there's something for everyone to enjoy...
Crews clear residential fire in Georgetown Monday afternoon
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters in Georgetown are on the scene of a house fire on H McConnell Court. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews were dispatched to reports of a residential fire in the 200 block of H McConnell Court around 12:20 p.m. Monday. Limited details are available at this time. […]
live5news.com
Walterboro residents hope state program will revitalize historic downtown
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Walterboro has been accepted into a state program to revitalize their historic downtown area in hopes of bringing economic success to the community. Walterboro joins over 30 other communities like Beaufort, Kingstree, and Orangeburg in the Main Street South Carolina network, which aims...
live5news.com
Controlled burn at Murrells Inlet state park to temporarily close biking, walking path
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A controlled burn at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet will force crews to close parts of a popular bike and walking path. The Waccamaw Neck bikeway, which runs through Pawleys island to the Horry County line, will close intermittently starting this week until the controlled burn at the park is complete.
COVID-19 transmission high in four Lowcountry counties, DHEC says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that come just weeks after the Christmas holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on […]
Goose Creek sergeant says community appreciation goes a long way
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and while law enforcement in Goose Creek said they receive gratitude from the public throughout the year, a day like this makes their jobs a little easier. Sgt. Thomas Durham, who is entering his 16th year in law enforcement, is assigned to the […]
live5news.com
Crews contain marsh fire started by fireworks
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says fireworks are the cause of a Saturday night marsh fire. The district says crews have been working a fire deep in the marsh area of Awendaw Landing Road since 6:10 p.m. Fireworks that were shot from across the Awendaw Creek from...
Fort Dorchester hosts statewide robotics kickoff Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Dorchester High School hosted the statewide 2023 FIRST Robotics kickoff on Saturday. FIRST is a robotics community that prepares students for the future through team-based robotics programs and competitions. At the annual FIRST Robotics Competition, teams from all over the world constructed robots to compete in specific tasks. FIRST […]
TikTok star Jxdn to perform in Charleston on world tour
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular TikTok creator turned rockstar will perform in Charleston in March. Jxdn, formally known as Jaden Hossler, will bring his debut headline ‘TELL ME ABOUT TOMORROW WORLD TOUR’ to Music Farm on March 31. According to Music Farm, Jxdn broke into the music industry after conquering more than 22 million social […]
Thomasena Stokes Marshall, former Mount Pleasant councilwoman passes
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasena Stokes Marshall, known for her role on the Mount Pleasant town council and co-founder of the African American Settlement Commission, has died. The African American Historic Settlement Commission broke the news of her passing Saturday. Marshall had an expansive role on the Mount Pleasant town council. She was the first […]
live5news.com
Over 2,800 parking tickets could lead to towing, city of Charleston says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says after months of handing out hundreds of parking tickets on King Street between Spring and Calhoun, folks might start to see their cars towed. “Our goal has been and always will be to keep that area safe,” Luther Reynolds, Chief of...
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one injured with a gunshot wound to the […]
live5news.com
Investigators search for cause of N. Charleston apartment fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Fire Department investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire Saturday night at an apartment building. Crews responded to the Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m., North Charleston Assistant Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. At the scene, firefighters reported seeing...
