CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure overhead means lots of sunshine and warming temperatures over the next couple days. It will be pleasant this afternoon with temperatures in the low 60s. A few clouds move in this evening with temperatures in the 40s. A clear sky tonight will lead to a cold start Wednesday morning with temps ranging from the low 30s inland to the low 40s along the coast. We’ll remain mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. A storm system will start to head our way Thursday increasing the breeze out of the south leading to a warmer day with temperatures in the 70s. Clouds will increase late and a line of rain is likely to arrive in advance of a cold front beginning late Thursday night. The rain will move through overnight and should be exiting the area by sunrise on Friday. A cold front will push the rain offshore and will also help to push much cooler air our way. Highs will reach 60 on Friday but may struggle to reach the low 50s by Saturday. Morning lows will be near freezing this upcoming weekend!

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO