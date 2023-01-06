Read full article on original website
SFGate
California governor to announce belt-tightening budget
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Days after the start of his second term, California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday will announce his plan to cover a multi-billion dollar budget deficit in what could signal the end of a decade's worth of economic growth in the nation's most populous state. Newsom,...
SFGate
California storm kills 2, cuts power; next atmospheric rivers may be worse
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Hundreds of thousands of Californians were without electricity and at least two were killed Sunday during a stretch of storms that are expected to further drench the state this week. Rain and snow continued Sunday morning from the atmospheric river that arrived Saturday and unleashed high-speed...
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
California storm updates: Major SoCal mudslide, Highway 101 closures
A frontal band with intense heavy rain and powerful winds ripped through the San Francisco Bay Area early Tuesday.
SFGate
Thousands evacuated, boy swept away, as strongest atmospheric river yet hits California
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate a seaside community Monday, and a 5-year-old boy was swept away in a creek, authorities said, as the latest in a string of strong storms triggered mudslides and caused widespread flooding across California. The storms Monday caused significant damage...
'We're not done': Russian River forecast to flood amid California storms
Guerneville is no stranger to such disasters.
'Difficult to impossible' travel forecast for Tahoe area amid Calif. storm
A moisture-packed California storm was blasting the Tahoe Basin with snow and rain Monday.
SFGate
Rare Earthship Home Lands on the Market for $1.5M in the SoCal Hills
Earthship homes are usually located in the desert spaces of New Mexico, but we've found a rare example of this eco-friendly residence in Southern California. While these dwellings are often rustic and rough around the edges, an upscale model in West Hills has touched down on the market for $1,495,000.
SFGate
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PST. * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. expected. Highest winds expected across exposed ridges. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM...
