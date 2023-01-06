Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
nbcboston.com
Disaster Dishwasher Installation Resolved After a Call to NBC10 Boston Responds
A Wilmington, Massachusetts, woman wasn’t happy to find water damage in her basement shortly after she had a new dishwasher installed. She spent months trying to get reimbursed for the repairs before calling our NBC10 Boston responds team for help. Yolanda Girouard says when her dishwasher broke last spring,...
Worcester bar, shut down over lack of sprinklers, 'caught in the middle'
WORCESTER — One Eyed Jack's Tiki Bar & Grill at 433 Park Ave. has been closed since New Year's Eve because the building does not have a sprinkler system, according to the restaurant's owners. The city says the business has been in violation of a court order and that the fire department...
nbcboston.com
Trial to Begin for Operator of Green Line Trolley During 2021 Crash
The MBTA trolley operator who was at the controls during a major crash in 2021 is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday, as a trial gets underway. Owen Turner, who is accused of causing the Green Line trolley crash back in July of 2021, is being charged with negligence. The crash on Commonwealth Avenue left 27 people hurt, including four MBTA employees. It happened at 6 p.m., when the trains were filled with dozens of riders.
nbcboston.com
Worcester Resident Rescued By Firefighters, Hospitalized After House Blaze
One person was rescued Sunday evening after a fire broke out at a home in Worcester, Massachusetts. The Worcester Fire Department says it was called to Litchfield Street shortly before 6 p.m. for a structure fire. Responding crews encountered heavy fire in the front of the home, with flames shooting out of the roof toward the back.
nbcboston.com
2 Shot in Vehicle in Cambridge, According to Police
Two people were shot Monday night while sitting in a vehicle in Cambridge, Massachusetts, authorities said. The shooting happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street and Windsor Street, not far from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The Cambridge Police Department said both victims were treated at...
nbcboston.com
2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say
Two men were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said Monday. The victims, 26 and 20, are both from Fall River, according to the Brockton Police Department. They were shot at a gas station on North Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. Both men were hospitalized, but police did not have...
NECN
2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home
Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries. Pictures from the scene showed...
Person Dies After Falling Several Floors At Mass General Hospital In Boston
Authorities are investigating after an individual died from reportedly falling several floors from a healthcare building in Boston, officials confirm to Daily Voice.The incident happened at the Bigelow Building, located at 90 Blossom Street, at Massachusetts General Hospital around 12:30 p.m. on Mo…
nbcboston.com
NH Firefighter Killed in Motorcycle Crash
A motorcyclist who died following a crash Monday night in Hudson, New Hampshire, has been identified as a firefighter and paramedic for the town's fire department. Hudson police and fire responded to Route 102 for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle just after 6 p.m. Monday, according to the police department. When crews got to the crash, they began treating the hurt motorcyclist, but he died on scene, according to a news release.
nbcboston.com
2 People Possibly Shot in Belmont, Police Say
Two people were apparently shot Monday night in Belmont, Massachusetts, sparking a police investigation into the matter, according to authorities in the town. Police got two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot off Olmsted Drive around 5:20 p.m., according to a news release. Police found shell casings and a magazine at the scene, but they didn't find any victims or suspects, the news release said.
Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot
QUINCY, Mass. — A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday after prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the basement of her home.
nbcboston.com
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham
A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
WCVB
Three-alarm fire destroys Lynn home after flames tear through house
LYNN, Mass. — The residents of a Lynn home are safe after a three-alarm fire tore through their building on Saturday. The Lynn Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 13 Valley Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said crews found flames in the basement...
ABC6.com
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
nbcboston.com
DNA IDs Boston Woman Found Dead in NH Woods in 1971; Police Searching for Her Killer
A woman whose body was found in the New Hampshire woods more than 50 years ago has now been identified as a 26-year-old who attended Boston University, and authorities are asking people who may have known her for help finding her killer. Katherine Ann Alston, who also went by Kathy,...
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
whdh.com
18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
Husband Of Missing Cohasset Woman Arrested For Misleading Investigators: DA
The husband of woman from Cohasset who has been missing since the first day of the year was arrested for altering the course of the investigation, officials said. Brian Walshe, age 46, was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports.
whdh.com
Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops
The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
