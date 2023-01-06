Read full article on original website
1/7: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, quiet, and calm with lows in the upper 20s. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a flurry possible, mainly south of Toledo; highs mid to upper 30s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies, lows in the upper 20s. MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and breezy Monday, highs into the low 40s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. A brief afternoon shower can’t be ruled out. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, highs in the mid-40s. Cloudy Thursday with highs in the mid-40s and late day rain. The rain will continue to fall Thursday night into Friday, and it’ll eventually mix with and changeover to snow. Some accumulations are possible. Otherwise, breezy, and colder Friday with highs in the upper 30s. Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-30s.
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - I-475/US-23 North is closed at Salisbury/Dussel Dr because of a semi that caught fire Tuesday morning. Fire crews from Maumee, Springfield Township, and Perrysburg Township were on scene, which happened around 6 a.m. Maumee police say the semi crashed while going north, just after the Maumee/Napoleon...
ODOT seeking feedback on U.S. 23
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking feedback from the public on what to do about U.S. 23. ODOT says that local officials have complained that U.S. 23, which connected Toledo and Columbus, is too congested when drivers get closer to Columbus. Through Delaware County alone, drivers encounter 38 traffic lights.
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by the following:. The north side of South...
Police chase ends in crash on I-75 near the Miami St. exit
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase ended in a crash on I75 north of the Miami street exit Monday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed into the barrier wall in the construction zone on the bridge over the Maumee River during the 10 o’clock hour. State Highway Troopers say that the crash was the result of a pursuit that involved Rossford Police.
TPD: One person shot in West Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was transported to a hospital following a shooting in Toledo, Monday afternoon, police say. Toledo Police responded to the scene by the Hidden Village apartments just after 3:30 p.m. Monday. Officers at the scene said a man was shot outside near the corner of...
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Swanton wrestling coach has resigned from his position after an incident at a tournament Saturday, the Swanton Local School District Superintendent said in a statement Monday,. Superintendent Christopher Lake said witnesses at the tournament saw Aaron Brown “put his hands on a wrestler in an...
TPD: One man in critical condition following stabbing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was transported to an area hospital following a stabbing in Toledo Monday evening. Toledo Police responded to a call of a possible stabbing in the 1300 block of Palmwood Ave. just before 7 p.m. According to officers, the victim is in critical condition. TPD...
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for suspects in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Toledo. The call came in just before 3:30 p.m. for a person shot on the 2000 block of Marlow Road in Toledo. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots. Police marked off several shell casings outside a home and down the street. The glass door to the house appeared shattered.
Glass City Wranglers charity game to benefit for Ronald McDonald House
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City Wranglers is holding a a charity game later this month to benefit the Ronald McDonald House. The game will take place on Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. at Cardinal Stritch. General admission will be $5 a person and free for those 13 years of age and younger.
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened...
Semi driver dies in Lucas County crash, troopers say
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A truck driver died after crashing into a ditch Saturday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Toledo Post. Kenneth Risner, 50, from Bryan, Ohio, was driving a semi-tractor pulling a Heil Trailer westbound on US24 when the crash occurred near mile post 54 in Providence Township, according to a news release.
Tickets on sale next week for “Dear Evan Hansen” at Stranahan
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Single tickets for the Toledo premiere of “Dear Evan Hansen” go on sale next week. According to the American Theatre Guild, single tickets will go on sale on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. “Dear Even Hansen” is part of the 2022-2023 Broadway in Toledo...
Michigan student in custody after school threat gets posted on social media
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan student is in custody after a post was made to social media that threatened violence at Adrian High School on Monday. According to the Adrian Police Department, on Jan. 9, police began investigating the situation after a picture of a rifle was posted on social media with the caption “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”
TPD searching for suspect who shot teen multiple times
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are searching for an unknown suspect who allegedly shot a teenager multiple times over the weekend. According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to two Shot Spotter calls in the 900 block of Forsythe just after midnight Saturday. Officers got word that a person was hurt inside of a home and went inside to find an 18-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown but police said he was stable at the time of their report.
Sandusky man charged with threatening law enforcement, unlawful possession of machine gun
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal grand jury has charged a Sandusky man with threatening law enforcement and unlawful possession of a machine gun. Aron McKillips, 29, is facing five counts of interstate communication of threats and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun, according to the FBI.
New guidelines to help fight childhood obesity include medicine and surgery in some cases
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the first time in 15 years, there are new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics for treating children with obesity. The AAP says the goal is to help families make changes to a more sustainable lifestyle with a focus on behavior therapy. Nutrition support...
Man arrested and released in deadly crash nearly a year later, victim’s family seeks justice
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Jamie Rodriguez, the woman killed by an alleged reckless driver in March of 2022 at Angola and Reynolds, is up in arms as the man accused of causing the accident was ordered to wear an ankle monitor rather than being jailed. Armon Richardson...
