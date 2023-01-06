Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Fest returns Jan. 14-15
Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Fest. The two-day event returns to Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa from Jan. 14-15.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
fox13news.com
Florida Museum of Photographic Arts will begin new era in Ybor City's Gas Worx district
TAMPA, Fla. - An old building is getting a new purpose, and it could signal the beginning of a new era in Ybor City. Millionaire developer Daryl Shaw has plans to transform the area with a new development called Gas Worx. The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMOPA) teaches photography...
stpetecatalyst.com
This weekend: John’s Pass Seafood Festival
The 41st annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival takes place this weekend – Friday through Sunday – at John’s Pass Village, on the southern tip of Madeira Beach. It’s a full-bodied, full-service event with locally-caught seafood, locally-made art and crafts, performances on five stages by local musicians and bands, and activities for kids and families.
fox13news.com
Dru Hill among headliners for the 2023 Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Fest
TAMPA, Fla. - The 23rd annual Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Fest will return to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Tampa on Saturday, January 14th, and Sunday, January 15th. Featured headliners for the music festival include Dru Hill, Jazz Funk Soul, DJ Grandmaster Dee, and Nathan Mitchell. The event will...
wfla.com
Tampa Based Murder Mysteries
Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
fox13news.com
Tampa lights up in blue to support law enforcement
Downtown Tampa was lit up in blue on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It's a day when people are encouraged to thank the men and women who protect and serve the community.
fox13news.com
Man retires after cleaning Treasure Island beaches for more than 20 years
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Don Nolan has been leading cleanups on Treasure Island beaches for more than 20 years. The stroll down Treasure Island Beach while picking up trash is a walk Nolan is used to taking. "You like to give back to the community where you are and that...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival promotes culture and diversity
TAMPA, Fla. - Runners laced up their sneakers and pounded the pavement Saturday to kick off the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival. A new year means new goals, which may include learning new dance moves. That’s how personal trainer Chinyere Sam pumped up participants at this year's Tampa Bay Black...
The soul of St. Pete is on the line, and only one Tropicana Field developer's proposal is most worth considering
In terms of meeting the principles, not profit, the bid should go to Sugar Hill.
fox13news.com
Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
fox13news.com
Family desperate for answers as search for missing Oregon father continues in Hernando County
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - It's been one month since Timothy Braddy's family reported him missing. The 34-year-old father was driving from Oregon to Tampa for a new construction job when his truck broke down in Hernando County. When his family didn't hear from him after his phone died, they filed...
stpeterising.com
With renovations underway, The Vinoy will drop Renaissance flag, rebrand as Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel
The Vinoy St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club last month unveiled its completely redesigned Palm Court Ballroom and Vinoy Grand Ballroom. The upgrades are part of an ambitious renovation plan, announced last fall, that also includes the downtown resort’s veranda, porte cochère, main lobby, guest rooms, spa, and restaurants.
fox13news.com
Items found possibly linked to disappearance of Timothy Braddy
It's been one month since Timothy Braddy's family reported him missing. The 34-year-old father was driving from Oregon to Tampa for a new construction job when his truck broke down in Hernando County.
Family devastated after fire destroys their Pasco County home
The McGarry family has been living out of a hotel for almost a week after their home on Domino Drive in Holiday burned down just four days into the new year.
Man critically injured in shooting at park in St. Petersburg
A man was left critically injured after a shooting at a park in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
$2.7M safety project underway in St. Petersburg
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is getting started on a $2.7 million project in St. Petersburg Monday morning. The year-long undertaking aims at improving pedestrian safety and walkability on 4th Street. FDOT is starting with drainage improvements in the area, which begins Monday and...
