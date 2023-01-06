ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarpon Springs, FL

thatssotampa.com

Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America

Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

This weekend: John’s Pass Seafood Festival

The 41st annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival takes place this weekend – Friday through Sunday – at John’s Pass Village, on the southern tip of Madeira Beach. It’s a full-bodied, full-service event with locally-caught seafood, locally-made art and crafts, performances on five stages by local musicians and bands, and activities for kids and families.
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Dru Hill among headliners for the 2023 Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Fest

TAMPA, Fla. - The 23rd annual Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Fest will return to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Tampa on Saturday, January 14th, and Sunday, January 15th. Featured headliners for the music festival include Dru Hill, Jazz Funk Soul, DJ Grandmaster Dee, and Nathan Mitchell. The event will...
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Tampa Based Murder Mysteries

Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival promotes culture and diversity

TAMPA, Fla. - Runners laced up their sneakers and pounded the pavement Saturday to kick off the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival. A new year means new goals, which may include learning new dance moves. That’s how personal trainer Chinyere Sam pumped up participants at this year's Tampa Bay Black...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News WFTS

$2.7M safety project underway in St. Petersburg

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is getting started on a $2.7 million project in St. Petersburg Monday morning. The year-long undertaking aims at improving pedestrian safety and walkability on 4th Street. FDOT is starting with drainage improvements in the area, which begins Monday and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

