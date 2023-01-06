ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, PA

Get your caffeine fix: Here are 4 coffee drinks to try during the 4th annual Java Journey

By Daniel Larlham Jr., Lebanon Daily News
 4 days ago
The fourth annual Lebanon Valley Java Journey, a self-guided trail of some of the valley’s staple cafés and coffee houses, will kick off Jan. 16 and last until March 11.

This year’s mug and passport can be purchased at any of the 11 participating businesses for $10.

The Java Journey began in 2019 and is hosted by Visit Lebanon Valley, an organization that markets and promotes the county's attractions and business to visitors and residents.

"This trail is your chance to discover many locally owned coffee shops serving up the best cups of joe in the Lebanon Valley," said Jennifer Kuzo, President of Visit Lebanon Valley, in a press release.

The passport is the guide through the trail and allows access to each location’s secret drinks, exclusive to the Java Journey. A visit to a participating location also grants a stamp in the passport.

Here are just four of the specialty drinks that you can try that are exclusive to the event.

Opera fudge latte - Swatara Coffee Co.

A latte with Hollander chocolate sauce and 1883 vanilla syrup.

Caramel brulee latte - Sydney Roasting Co.

A latte with caramel and short cake, tastes like creme brulee.

Brown sugar cardamom latte - Baked Sweet Coffeehouse and bakery

A brown sugar and and cardamom spice homemade syrup with two shots of espresso served hot or iced.

Cappuccino Boricua - Cakes by Moraima and Café

A cappuccino with whip cream, cinnamon and a little chai tea.

Participants receive a stamp at each business. Those passports can be turned into one of those locations by March 11 for a chance to win a grand prize gift basket and one night stay and the Londonderry Inn & Estate in Campbelltown as well as several runner up prizes.

Even if you’re not the coffee drinking type, purchasing tea, hot cocoa or any other menu items still qualify for a stamp in the passport.

This year’s participating locations

3 J’s Coffee – Palmyra

Ancestor Coffeehouse and Creperie – Campbelltown and Cornwall

Baked Sweet Coffeehouse and Bakery – Myerstown

Cakes by Moraima and Café – Lebanon

City Watch Coffee – Lebanon

Swatara Coffee Co. – Jonestown and Annville

Sydney Roasting Co. – Lebanon

Timeless Café – Lebanon

Whirling Dervish Bakery and Coffee Shop – Annville

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him atDLarlham@LDNews.com or on Twitter @djlarlham

