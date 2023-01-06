7 resolutions to make with your pets

Hello friends – Tuki here wishing you a Happy New Year from my perch at the Potter League! I hope you all had a great holiday season!

Now that it’s a new year, everyone wants a fresh start and I hear the staff talking about their New Year’s resolutions. There are some resolutions that pet parents should think about helping their pets achieve.

Get more exercise

This seems to be a resolution for a lot of people every year…hmmm, I wonder why?! If you have dog, this is easy – just take them on more walks, but if you are bored with the same old walk around the block, look for some dog-friendly parks, trails, or beaches. Some new scenery can make walks more fun for you both! Cats can get more exercise just by having more playtime. Get your cat a new toy so they have something new and interesting to play with instead of the same old toys. You can make cat toys with things you probably already have around the house like boxes or empty paper towel rolls. Rabbits, hamsters, birds (like me!), and other small pets can get more exercise just by spending time out of their cages. You may even want to try a new activity with your pet – cat yoga, anyone?

Eat healthier

One way to be sure your pets are eating right is to measure their food at every meal. You probably think, ‘I’ve been feeding my pet for a while. I know the right amount just by looking!’ but many pet parents overfeed their pets without meaning to. Talk to your veterinarian if you are not sure how much to give your pet. This can be especially helpful if your pet needs to lose a few pounds. You want to be sure they stay healthy while losing weight. You may also want to cut down on the number of treats they get each day or switch to healthier treats. They are all good boys and girls and deserve a treat, but everything in moderation!

Consider pet insurance

The new year is a time when people are planning their household budgets, and including pet insurance can help pet parents be prepared for the unexpected. No pet parent wants to think about their pets getting ill or needing surgery, but if they do, pet insurance can go a long way to helping with those costs. Most plans cost between $10 and $100 per month depending on the type of coverage you choose.

Teach an old dog new tricks

Your dog may not be a youngster anymore, but most dogs can benefit by a refresher in their training. After all, we all develop some bad habits over the years! A training class can help your dog relearn basic commands which may make them easier to handle and safer in a potentially dangerous situation. If your dog doesn’t need a basic training refresher, try something different like agility training. This can be fun for both of you and will keep their brains and bodies active.

Get and stay healthy

Getting and staying healthy is on a lot of people’s resolution list. You can help your pet with this endeavor! Schedule a checkup with your pet’s veterinarian, especially if it's been more than 1 year since they’ve had one. Your veterinarian can help you prioritize the things that are most important to do to maintain your pet’s health. Brushing teeth and gums is particularly important for cats and dogs since dental disease can lead to more serious health problems if not addressed early. Updating your pet first aid skills can come in handy for those times when your veterinarian is not available. Pets always seem to get into the most trouble when the veterinarian’s office is closed!

Start a bucket list for your pet

If you have a senior pet, think about starting a bucket list to help your pet do all the things they enjoy with whatever time they have left. This will make them happy and will make you feel like the best pet parent in the world (because you are)!

Have fun

This should be the most important thing on everyone’s resolution list – animal and human! The last several years have been difficult and many people adopted a new family member to help them get through the tough times. Don’t forget to have fun together. Go on an adventure, take a road trip, or go to an outdoor restaurant. Any activity that helps you relax and bring a smile to your and your pets’ faces is bound to make the new year brighter!

‘Til next time, your friend,

Tuki

Mail questions to Tuki, 87 Oliphant Lane Middletown, RI, 02842, or send email to TukiTalk@PotterLeague.org. The Potter League for Animals can be found at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown and online at potterleague.org.