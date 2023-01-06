ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

9 food trends to watch for in 2023: Culinary experts share thoughts

By Heather Clark, Poughkeepsie Journal
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zh2v4_0k5TT6Z800

From the most searched news to the biggest questions people had, Google shared its top trending searches of 2022 with the world.

When we enter a new year, trend predictions are everywhere as far as the eye can see from fashion to wall color to fitness. But what about food?

Trends in general are difficult to predict, with food trends being one of the toughest as tastes (pun most definitely intended) change as economic and social conditions do.

I mean who would have thought scores of people would have been trying their hand at baking bread during the pandemic? Or a rise in kombucha manufacturing?

For 2023, we asked two experts from the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in Hyde Park what trends we can expect throughout the year: Dr. Willa Zhen and Liana Wood.

National: Food trends for 2023 include fried chicken, comfort food and charcuterie boardsEdit

Hobbies: Collage and visual journaling gain new generation of fans thanks to TikTok, social mediaEdit

Dining: It was a tough year for restaurants; diners said goodbye to these 7 much-loved spotsEdit

Zhen is author of "Food Studies: A Hands-On Guide" and a professor at the CIA teaching "Introduction to Gastronomy, Anthropology of Food, and Applied Food Studies," according to her bio. Wood teaches in the CIA's hospitality program and has experience in the retail and restaurant industries having worked at Whole Foods, Amazon and Dinex Group.

Here are trends Zhen and Wood think we could see in 2023:

Saving money by cooking at home

With inflation tightening budgets around the nation, the debate over eating out versus cooking at home and which is cheaper has emerged.

Zhen said that whether eating at home or in a restaurant is cheaper is dependent on what you're eating or cooking adding that eating at home is overall cheaper as far as ingredients go. For instance, purchasing a lobster at the supermarket and cooking it at home will always be cheaper than going to a restaurant. The same could be said for alcoholic beverages, according to Zhen, noting restaurants upcharge on alcohol because "it's a large source of revenue.

Zhen added that cooking from home is often a healthier option too "because you can choose to use less sodium or cooking techniques like baking instead of deep frying."

It's not just about price, though. Wood believes people have "rediscovered their enjoyment of cooking."

"I think, when taking the time to cook, people will seek out recipes and dishes that are meaningful and special to them," Wood said. "Coming from a grocery background, I will say that penny for penny, cooking at home is usually cheaper. With this however, you miss out on the experience of trying a chef's creation and experiencing another's interpretation of ingredients."

Being more selective, having special outings

Since 2020, restaurants have faced extended closures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 and a slow-going resurgence as people start feeling more and more comfortable heading into crowds again. With inflation, restaurants are also facing rising costs of food, rent, heat, wages and more.

With that in mind, Zhen and Wood agree that customers are being more mindful in their approach to going to restaurants, looking for special options.

"In speaking with friends, family, students, etc., there is a desire to return to pre-pandemic life," Wood said. "However, I have noticed people being selective in their activities to ensure that their experience is worthwhile."

Zhen noted that some restaurants are "having smaller, more focused menus" and are taking creative approaches to gain revenue including "offering good take-out options or selling merchandise."

Zehn adds that though cooking from home is typically cheaper, having the time, space and energy to cook is often a luxury that some people just can't afford. Not to mention that sometimes, when you don't have all of the ingredients for a dish you don't make often, it can be more expensive than just going to a restaurant.

"For example, I love Indian food. Indian cuisine has beautiful, vibrant flavors and seasonings, and there are many different regional styles of cooking," Zhen said. "I don't have nearly half of the spices to make some of the dishes my family and I love, and it'd be expensive to buy all that for food I'd make a few times a year. So, I support my local Indian restaurant instead."

Letting owners' identities shine

Zhen believes that restaurants are opening up more about their values and identities.

"Business owners are celebrating that they're BIPOC (black, indigenous, and people of color), women-owned, or LGBTQ+ owned or celebrating that they support members of these communities," Zhen said.

Charcuterie boards still trending strong

Cheese. Meats. Olives. Fruits. Maybe a jam. Or perhaps a piece of chocolate. What's not to like? The highly customizable nature of charcuterie boards makes them a crowd pleaser or a simple date night favorite.

"They're flexible and adaptable. They're fun," Zhen said. "You can go as fancy or as simple as you'd like. It's also a way to support our local food producers. We have some excellent cheese and meat producers in the Hudson Valley..."

Zhen noted that charcuterie boards are also a fun way to try something new like "boar sausage or a raw milk cheese."

Zhen isn't the only one who sees the trend: a report by the National Restaurant Association agrees.

Favoring locally crafted beverages − soft or alcoholic, kombucha

As any Hudson Valley resident can tell you, we have an abundance of locally crafted beverages, usually citing those of the alcoholic variety.

"The Hudson Valley has really become a destination for wines, ciders, craft beers, and distilled sprits," Zhen said. "Visitors come from all over to eat and drink, and what's cooler than being able to have a locally produced beverage and to be able to take some of it home as a souvenir. It's nice to support the beverage industry in this area and it's even cooler to drink something made in your backyard."

Zhen added she's also seen an uptick of non-alcoholic or "soft" beverages gaining momentum in the area, including kombucha. A fizzy tea drink, kombucha is believed to have health benefits.

"Kombucha is said to help with the immune system and to help with digestion," Zhen said. "I can't speak to the health claims. But I can tell you it's a refreshing drink when you want something different."

Wood agrees, noting that she's also seen an increase in local as well as national brands lining grocery store shelves.

Water, but make it functional

Also in the world of beverages is functional water which, according to Wood, "is water enhanced by supplemental ingredients, such as vitamins, minerals, acids, herbs, raw fruits/vegetables to provide health benefits.

"This is currently one of the fastest growing segments of the beverage industry and something that we'll continue to see in 2023," Wood said.

Exploration of tinned fish

Something a little different, is the rise in popularity of canned or tinned fish like sardines, squid and more.

"Some top items that come to mind are lemon and olive sardines, mackerel with lemon and capers, sofrito mussels, squid with tomato, and smoked rainbow trout," Wood said. "These items are being treated as full dinners when paired with bread, cut vegetables, pickles, charcuterie, cheese, etc."

Comfort food is king

As pre-pandemic life reemerges and people are looking for the feeling of nostalgia, they're turning to comfort foods. Whether their experimenting with recipes from their youth or looking for simple recipes.

"People are cooking and reinterpreting recipes from various time periods and making them their own or just reliving a memory," Wood said. "Through apps like TikTok we're seeing people relive their school lunches or holiday food memories as well as putting a spin on classics to make them their own."

The National Restaurant Association report also predicts comfort food as a 2023 trend.

How, where we get groceries

Since the beginning of the pandemic, people have changed the way they shop for their groceries. From the beginning when everyone was wiping off their groceries to curbside pick-ups to contactless payments, in three years we've seen huge changes in the way people shop.

"Consumers are also being smarter about where and how they're shopping," Zhen said. "What started as a way to adjust during the pandemic has become part of life. Pretty much every grocery store offers some type of curbside pick-up where someone does the shopping for you. It's a great time saver. It also gets rid of the hassle of getting kids in and out of a store."

Zhen added that people are also checking out new grocery stores, including those considered "discount grocery stores."

"Discount grocery stores aren't just known for their low prices anymore," Zhen said. "Some discount grocery chains offer really high-quality food."

Heather Clark covers food and dining for Dutchess, Ulster and Orange counties for the Poughkeepsie Journal and Middletown Times Herald-Record. Contact her at hclark@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern Thinks The Menu Highlights The 'Insanity Of Our Food World'

The comedy-horror film, "The Menu," has piqued the interest of anyone in the know, including celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern. The movie, which is streaming on HBO Max, was released on November 18, 2022, and has taken in $74,673,535 worldwide, with $9,004,957 during its domestic opening (per Box Office Mojo). Considered more disturbing than scary, "The Menu" tells the story of a couple who travels to a private island to dine in an exclusive restaurant spearheaded by celebrity Chef Julian Slowik (via Creepy Catalog).
Mashed

Padma Lakshmi Called Out All Restaurant Owners After Noma's Closure

If you're keeping up with news from the food world, especially in the arena of fine dining, then you've probably heard that Noma is officially closing for good. This Copenhagen dining destination, a three-Michelin star eatery that was also named the best restaurant in the world on several occasions, was headed by chef René Redzepi. But Redzepi, who has previously copped to acting like a bully toward his staff, says that the restaurant's model "just doesn't work" in many ways — "Financially and emotionally, as an employer and as a human being" (via The New York Times).
Popculture

Rice Recall: What to Know

Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Apartment Therapy

My Grandma’s Simple Storage Hack Has Made Fridge Cleanup So Much Easier

Allison is a writer and mother of two living in Ohio. Her writing is focused around self-improvement, mental health, life lessons, and parenting all with one purpose: to live a fulfilled life. When she's not writing she's likely throwing a baseball in the front yard with her son or planning family trips to national parks in their Airstream Basecamp. You can read more from her on medium.com/@allisonditmer.
OHIO STATE
Mashed

Pop Up Restaurants Explained

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult career path, strife with long hours and hard work, whether you work in the kitchen or in front of the house. The industry has a 60% failure rate within the first year, escalating to 80% by year five, and that's before the pandemic is factored in, per CNBC. In 2020 restaurants faced mandatory closings, accounting for a loss of $280 billion in sales, followed by labor shortages, supply chain issues, and inflation, factors that still affect the industry today. In spring 2021, the National Restaurant Association estimated 90,000 restaurants, from mom-and-pops to franchises, remained closed, permanently or temporarily, due to the pandemic. A smaller number than initially feared by experts like Tom Colicchio, who estimated a staggering 75% closure rate without government intervention, per The Washington Post.
msn.com

Popular Bookstores, Including Barnes & Noble, Are Closing Locations, Starting Feb. 11

Slide 1 of 5: Bookstores are a haven for readers, with shelves overflowing with new stories to dive into and discover. But with many of us shifting to e-readers or ordering from online retailers, it's become that much more difficult for brick-and-mortar book shops to stay up and running. Across the country, bookstores continue to close locations, and even one of the largest chains in the U.S., Barnes & Noble, is not immune. Read on to find out which bookstores are closing, starting next month.READ THIS NEXT: Popular Discount Stores, Including Marshalls, Are Closing Starting Jan. 14.Read the original article on Best Life.
Indy100

6 ways that Noma, the 'world’s best restaurant’, changed the food game

The world of fine dining has been rocked by a shocking announcement. Three-star Michelin restaurant, Noma, announced this week it would be closing by the end of 2024 in a piece by the New York Times.Head chef and co-owner René Redzepi said the decision to close the Copenhagen-based restaurant was made because of fine dining as a work environment. “We have to completely rethink the industry,” Redzepi, 45 said. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterCiting the long hours and intense work to maintain the restaurant's high standard while not being able to compensate employees fairly, Redzepi said, “this...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Supermarkets are playing a trick by selling Easter eggs now, says psychologist

It's the thing that makes some shoppers sigh when they head into their local supermarket. Christmas is barely a memory - and then you see Easter eggs on sale in early January. Easter weekend doesn't fall for another three months - over the weekend of April 7 to April 10 - but it seems it's never too early to start buying the goods. Except, according to one expert, it's actually a trick that makes shoppers feel like their ahead of the game, but ultimately making them spend more.
KDKA News Radio

Uber Eats: Diners are over ranch dressing

With the days left in 2022 now numbering in the single digits, it’s a good time to begin reflecting on the year that was. But while some are looking at the biggest news stories or sports moments, one company is analyzing what we ate.
Taste Of Home

Should You Rinse Ground Beef?

Not gonna lie: When I see someone rinse ground beef in the sink, I gag a little. Though I’ve seen a few people commit this kitchen heresy in private, the first time I saw someone publicly rinsing beef under the sink—and calling it a “hack”—was in this TikTok video a couple of years ago. TikTok user Emily Harper purports to show a trick she learned in nutrition class, noting in the video, “All this grease is disgusting. So get rid of it!” She then puts her cooked ground beef in a strainer and runs it under the sink faucet, washing away the grease and putting the dry meat back in the pan.
Eater

When Times Are Tough, I Turn to Budget Bytes

Like many millennials, I spent much of my 20s broke. Freelance-writer, no-savings-account, five-dollars-in-the-gas-tank type broke. And on many evenings during that decade of living paycheck to paycheck, I stirred together cooked spaghetti, brown sugar, and soy sauce to make the effortlessly perfect spicy sriracha (aka “dragon”) noodles from my most beloved broke-era recipe blog, Budget Bytes.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy