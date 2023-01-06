ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pajaronian.com

Mustangs stomp Notre Dame in PCAL opener | Girls basketball

WATSONVILLE— The Monte Vista Christian girls’ basketball team began league play exactly how they intended. The Mustangs defeated Notre Dame Salinas, 38-11, in the teams’ Pacific Coast Athletic League Mission Division opener Tuesday night. Sophomore guard Sophia Cortes made her presence known with five 3-pointers and finished...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Some Santa Cruz County school closures extend into Tuesday as storm evacuation orders continue

All Pajaro Valley Unified School District schools are set to be closed Tuesday, impacting more than 18,000 students. Several other area schools closed Monday and were weighing plans for Tuesday. On Monday afternoon, Mountain Elementary Superintendent Megan Tresham said she had yet to make a decision about whether to close Tuesday. Bonny Doon Superintendent Mike Heffner and Happy Valley Superintendent Michelle Stewart said their schools planned to be open Tuesday.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Over 6,000 customers without power on the Monterey Peninsula

MONTEREY PENINSULA, Calif. (KION-TV): There are over 6,000 customers without power in Pebble Beach and Carmel Valley on Monday morning. At the moment, there are 2,898 customers without power in the Del Monte Forest. The outage occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Customers in Pebble Beach, Pacific Grove and parts of Monterey are affected by this The post Over 6,000 customers without power on the Monterey Peninsula appeared first on KION546.
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz's bomb cyclones might be gone — but don't relax yet

Much of Santa Cruz County fared better than worse-case scenarios, but road blockages, lots of localized flooding have caused a fair amount of pain. With new ocean swells set to join the nonstop precipitation — 1.5 inches of rain and 50 mph winds to the coastal areas and up to 3 inches of rain and 60 mph winds in the mountains in the next 24 hours — all bets are off on how much dislocation is ahead of us.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Flooding Washes Out Bridge Near Watsonville

Monday’s rain took out an entire bridge near Watsonville, briefly leaving nearly 50 homeowners stranded. Residents in Santa Cruz County have relied on the bridge in Corralitos for years and now, it’s sitting in the Browns Valley Creek. “It sounded like a giant thud,” said Naomi Parrilla, of...
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink

GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
VACAVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

PVUSD closes all schools in advance of storm

WATSONVILLE—Pajaro Valley Unified School District has closed all of its schools in advance of the storms expected to begin Sunday night, last through Tuesday and bring possible flooding throughout the District. PVUSD Superintendent Michelle Rodriguez made the announcement Sunday afternoon. District officials will assess the storm conditions on Tuesday...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Schools across the Central Coast close during Monday's storm

SALINAS, Calif. — Schools in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties are closing as a dangerous atmospheric river is making it unsafe for students and staff to get to campus. In Santa Cruz County, all Bonny Doon Union Elementary School District schools were closed on Monday. In addition, Bradley Elementary School was closed in Watsonville.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

Central California Coast at Risk of Rare Tornadoes Occurring as Severe Atmospheric River Persists in the Same Area

Today's central California Coast faces a rare tornado threat as once again, another severe atmospheric river event takes place there. From Santa Cruz and Monterey down to areas in Goleta and Santa Barbara, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Locals in Aptos saddened by sinking of iconic ship

APTOS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- The second day of this huge storm has been destructive. In Capitola, the pier was sliced in half by dangerous waves. In Aptos, the famous cement ship broke apart. The pier connecting to the ship also felt the wrath of the wind and ocean. The strong winds died down a little bit, but The post Locals in Aptos saddened by sinking of iconic ship appeared first on KION546.
APTOS, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'This is extremely serious': All PVUSD schools closed Monday amid flash flood warnings

With flash flood warnings in effect, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced that classes were canceled Monday at all of its schools. On Sunday, the district said it would cancel Monday and Tuesday classes for schools including Ann Soldo Elementary School, Hall District Elementary School, Ohlone Elementary School, Lakeview Middle School, Pajaro Middle School and Watsonville High School. About 4,620 students attend those schools.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz parks and beaches to be closed through Jan. 10

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz State Parks announced on Friday that most parks and beaches in the county would remain closed through Jan. 10. The decision to keep the parks closed was the result of storm damage from this week's storm and more storms on the forecast. The...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose homicide suspect arrested in Idaho

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect wanted in connection to a November homicide in San Jose has been arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, according to a news release from the San Jose Police Department. On Nov. 18, 2022 officers responded to an address on Dougherty Avenue in San Jose on a report of a shooting. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Major storm causes massive flooding in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Gilroy which is known for its dry conditions took a beating from the storms. Tuesday morning, many areas were under evacuation warnings as Monday’s rain — coupled with more rain Tuesday — could have people leaving their homes. Monday, many parts of Gilroy, including Christmas Hill Park — the area where […]
GILROY, CA
benitolink.com

San Benito County evacuates Lovers Lane

San Benito County issued an evacuation notice for Lovers Lane between Hwy 152 to Shore Road. “Please evacuate the premises immediately,” the notice said. It adds that there is significant threat to life or property. A separate notice gave notice to residents of the following areas of a possible...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA

