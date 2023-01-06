Read full article on original website
Me
4d ago
Any snow shuts everything down here. I remember that storm people left their cars on the beltway and 66 some on the news said they walked home some said the hitched or found a place to hunker down.
4
jewel williams
3d ago
Fact check question: So the Two Major Snow Storms that paralyzed the DMV in 2010 doesn’t count or exist?
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTOP
Early-winter snow drought has happened in DC before
The D.C. area hasn’t experienced much in the way of wintry precipitation this winter, and a mild start to the season has become rather common. Sunday’s weather system produced a very small snippet of winter weather, with trace amounts of snow falling in Orange County, Virginia. Fredericksburg and Charlottesville also picked up a tenth of an inch of snow/sleet during the storm.
Major Storm Taking Aim On Region Will Be Packed With Heavy Rains, Strong Winds
A major storm headed to the region will bring a mix of heavy rain, strong winds, along with sleet and snow in some areas. The cross-country storm system is now expected to arrive in this region on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12, intensify Thursday night, and continue into Friday, Jan. 13, AccuWeather reports.
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
WJLA
LIST | Jan. 13-15: What's going on in the DMV this weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — The second weekend of the new year is bringing exciting events to the D.C. area. Looking for something fun to do in the DMV as cooler air moves in? Check out the list below!. WASHINGTON, D.C. Friday, Jan. 13:. Smithsonian Portrait Gallery & American Art Museum...
skisoutheast.com
Winter Weather Advisories For West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia Ski Mountains Sunday through Monday
Check the SNOW REPORT for full details. Today’s ramble is about current conditions and what the prospects are for a nice week and MLK Weekend ahead. On Saturday, I DID tease that I’d be sharing the natural snowfall totals for the season – or the lack of it – however, I received a LOT of inquiries about conditions for the upcoming MLK Weekend so I figured I’d provide some indepth coverage for that and address the lack of natural snowfall next week.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD
Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
Washington, DC named the 'loneliest' city in the US, study says
WASHINGTON — If you are living in Washington, D.C. odds are you or someone you know might be "lonely", according to a new study that deems the nation's capital as the loneliest city in the U.S. The study is based on people living alone across the country. According to...
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Maryland Weather: Dry days will give way to the next storm system
BALTIMORE -- Most of the rain Sunday evening has fallen across Southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore. Rain chances will continue overnight, especially for areas farther north that didn't see rain on Sunday evening. Scattered showers will be possible overnight for areas north of Route 50 with a chance that some snow could occur near the Pennsylvania border early Monday morning before ending. All precipitation should be gone by sunrise Monday morning. Lows tonight will fall into the mid and upper 30s. Mainly dry weather is in the forecast through mid-week. There will be periods of sunshine, but clouds will likely remain persistent through...
sungazette.news
Oak trees are dying across region. But why?
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
dcnewsnow.com
Husband of missing D.C. real estate executive arrested for misleading investigators
The husband of a missing D.C. real estate executive was arrested Sunday night at his home near Boston. He's being charged with misleading a police investigation. Husband of missing D.C. real estate executive arrested …. The husband of a missing D.C. real estate executive was arrested Sunday night at his...
southerntrippers.com
Washington DC Cherry Blossoms: Ultimate 2023 Festival Guide!
Are you looking to visit the Washington DC cherry blossoms? You have come to the right place because here is an Ultimate 2023 guide! The first thing to note about cherry blossoms is where they came from. In 1912 Japan sent 3,000 cherry blossom trees to DC as a gift and a sign of friendship.
WJLA
DC Mayor Bowser rolls out 5-year plan she hopes will bring jobs, residents back downtown
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Mayor Muriel Bowser is out with a new five year plan to help the city grow its economy. A big part of that is bringing people back downtown. A walk through downtown D.C. and you'll still see a lot of empty spaces behind window art. Vacancy is at about 22%, and likely to go higher as leases expire.
‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week
A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
WJLA
Fairfax County voters gear up for special election on Tuesday for Va. House District 35
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfax County will have the opportunity to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are facing off for the special election this Tuesday. Baroudi...
WJLA
7-year-old Va. boy taken to DC hospital after falling off ski lift
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 7-year-old boy from Virginia was taken to the hospital Sunday after falling off a ski lift at Whitetail Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, resort officials confirmed. On Sunday at 1:40 p.m., Ski Patrol responded to a report that a 7-year-old skier fell from the EZ Rider...
CNBC
Washington D.C. is the 'loneliest city' in America—see which other cities made the list
Typing "one-bedroom" into Zillow after a lifetime of living with family, and probably a few cycles of roommates, can feel like an accomplishment. And it should: being able to pay rent and bills without needing another person to shoulder some cost, by many people's metric, is a signal of success.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
WJLA
Chesapeake Bay biennial report card released, scores overall grade of D+
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — An influential environmental group issued a report card on the Chesapeake Bay --- and it is not a good one. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation stated the bay is "on the verge of complete failure and not improving," after scoring its condition in an every-other-year report card.
fox5dc.com
Council member wants DC homeowner who killed 13-year-old to be held accountable
WASHINGTON - The calls for transparency are growing now, two days after a 13-year-old was shot dead in Northeast D.C. After speaking with the family of Karon Blake, the Metropolitan Police Department, and community members, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker released a statement Monday regarding the incident he's calling "unacceptable."
