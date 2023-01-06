BALTIMORE -- Most of the rain Sunday evening has fallen across Southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore. Rain chances will continue overnight, especially for areas farther north that didn't see rain on Sunday evening. Scattered showers will be possible overnight for areas north of Route 50 with a chance that some snow could occur near the Pennsylvania border early Monday morning before ending. All precipitation should be gone by sunrise Monday morning. Lows tonight will fall into the mid and upper 30s. Mainly dry weather is in the forecast through mid-week. There will be periods of sunshine, but clouds will likely remain persistent through...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO