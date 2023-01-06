ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Only 2 games into Ivy League play, Brown basketball's season already at a crossroads. Here's why.

By Bill Koch, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvtDK_0k5TSIp800

PROVIDENCE — Brown won’t have anything to play for later in this men’s basketball season if it doesn’t take care of business now.

The Bears were granted what figured to be an advantageous schedule to begin the Ivy League campaign — five of their first six games at Pizzitola Center, including the opening four.

Penn spoiled Monday night's debut, making the next two contests all the more important. Harvard visits Friday night and Dartmouth follows on Saturday — those 80 minutes could already begin to resemble crunch time in terms of securing a top-four place and corresponding bid in the league tournament.

“We’ve talked about the first four home games,” Brown guard Kino Lilly Jr. said. “They're probably the most important games for us this season. Coming out, starting strong, making a statement — we talked about that.”

The Quakers surged down the stretch for a 76-68 victory, handing Brown a third defeat in its last four. Clark Slajchert and Jordan Dingle combined for 51 points and were a sizzling 14-for-16 from the field in the second half. Was this two superb players refusing to be stopped or a series of defensive mistakes from the Bears?

“I felt really good about the shots we forced,” Brown coach Mike Martin said. “I think if you play that game 10 times and the same shots are taken by each team, we win more than we lose.

“Credit to those guys. They stepped up and made some really good ones — some really difficult ones.”

Penn followed an underwhelming first half with a blistering final 20 minutes. The Quakers wound up shooting 59% from 2-point range and 18-for-22 at the foul line. They scored on eight consecutive possessions beginning at the 4:21 mark, as Dingle connected on three straight free throws to snap a 57-57 tie.

“We talk all the time about our process — way more than the result,” Martin said. “Whether we’re on offense or defense, what kind of shot did we give up? What kind of shot did we get?

“I liked our process a lot defensively. The result obviously was not as good as we needed it to be in the second half.”

Lilly netted 21 of his team-high 28 points after halftime for the Bears (7-7, 0-1 Ivy). The sophomore guard kept the hosts in contact seemingly all by himself thanks to an array of 3-pointers and slashes to the rim. Lilly has handled his rise to the top of opposing scouting reports rather well — higher assist rate, lower turnover rate and roughly the same shooting percentages from his strong debut season in 2021-22.

“Physically, working out in the summer,” Lilly said. “Mentally, just getting more confident.”

The Crimson (9-6, 0-1) opened with a road loss at Princeton — their third by single digits, their second by exactly three points. Chris Ledlum celebrated his return to conference play with 22 points, 13 rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals. The former four-star recruit’s lone appearance prior to a season-ending injury last January came in a home loss to Brown.

“Just got to keep a level head,” Lilly said. “Tell them it’s one game at a time.

“Beat Harvard, come out the next day and beat Dartmouth. Prepare today, win today.”

On Twitter: @BillKoch25

Harvard Crimson (9-6, 0-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (7-7, 0-1 Ivy League)

Providence, 7 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits the Brown Bears after Chris Ledlum scored 22 points in Harvard's 69-66 loss to the Princeton Tigers. The Bears have gone 3-3 at home. Brown has a 2-5 record against teams over .500. The Crimson have gone 0-1 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard has a 4-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Paxson Wojcik is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Brown. Ledlum is averaging 19.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Crimson. Luka Sakota is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game. Crimson: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

Associated Press

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

PC’s Biggest Surprise — Scoring Balance in the Big East

The Providence College men’s basketball is in uncharted waters. For starters, the Friars never started the season 4-0 in the Big East in the previous 40-plus years. Now, after a resounding win over UConn - and escaping with a victory over St. John's - the Friars are 6-0, and the secret to the success is that PC has had unprecedented balanced scoring.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Friars Rally In Third Quarter But Fall To Seton Hall, 76-60

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's basketball team fell to Seton Hall, 76-60, on Sunday, Jan. 8 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. The Pirates improved to 13-4 overall and 6-1 in the BIG EAST, while the Friars dropped to 10-7 (1-5 BIG EAST). 1ST QUARTER:. • A...
PROVIDENCE, RI
chatsports.com

BIG EAST Action Continues at Providence on Wednesday

CINCINNATI - Xavier women's basketball continues BIG EAST action at Providence on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Tip-off is slated for 11 a.m. from Alumni Hall. XAVIER MUSKETEERS (7-9, 0-7) at PROVIDENCE FRIARS (10-7, 1-5) Game Info - Wednesday, Jan. 11 - 11 a.m. - Alumni Hall (2,620) Live Video (BEDN/FloSports) -...
CINCINNATI, OH
hnibnews.com

Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 1 Top 20: With Solid Win Over CM, St. John’s Prep Back At #1; Big Week Ahead For Belmont

To quote a famous lyric from The Who, “Meet The New Boss, Same As The Old Boss.” is the theme this week. Pre-season #1 St. John’s Prep (5-1-1) fell out of the top spot in last week’s rankings, but reappears in this latest HNIB News Massachusetts Boys Divsion 1 Top 20, thanks to Saturday’s 6-3 win over Catholic Memorial, who had taken over the top spot. SJP looks ahead to league games with St. John’s of Shrewsbury (Wednesday) and Malden Catholic (Sunday).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero: Christian Toro, Lincoln

LINCOLN, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Christian Toro. The Lincoln Senior earned All-American honors last Winter, breaking 70-Feet in the Weight Throw and his season’s best throw over 73-Feet has him ranked #2 in the US.   “It takes time. Some kids can get in there and rip a pretty good […]
LINCOLN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket

The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
EXETER, RI
ecori.org

1990s Law Designed to Build Natural Area Preserves Instead Created a Mystery

A 30-year-old law that required Rhode Island to create protected areas to support rare and endangered species remains ignored. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Three decades ago the Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Natural Areas Protection Act of 1993, to provide, among other things, the “highest level of protection to the state’s most environmentally sensitive natural areas.”
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Bus driver cited in crash involving Prout School basketball players

(WJAR) — Charlestown police said a bus driver has been cited in an accident involving members of the Prout School girl's basketball team. Police said a bus carrying team members went off the road and crashed into a tree Friday afternoon on Kings Factory Road. Around 10 to 11...
Turnto10.com

Bus carrying Prout School basketball players crashes in Charlestown

(WJAR) — A bus carrying members of the Prout School girl's basketball team went off the road Friday and crashed into a tree in Charlestown. Charlestown police said the accident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Kings Factory Road. According to police, the bus carried 10 to 11 people...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

7 Can’t Miss Selections for Providence Restaurant Weeks

It is one of the best times of the year - Providence Restaurant Weeks. It all starts on Sunday, January 8, 2023. GoLocal has selected seven can't miss dining experiences. From old-school Italian family dining on "The Hill" to one of Providence's newer stars. "There are more than 50 great...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton.  The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance.  The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island sees high rate of COVID-19 transmission

COVID-19 is on the rise across Southern New England. According to the latest CDC data, in Rhode Island, Providence, Kent & Newport Counties are now seeing a high rate of COVID transmission. Washington and Bristol Counties remain at a medium rate of transmission. Neighboring Bristol County, Massachusetts is also considered...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
ecori.org

A Greener Future for Brayton Point

Brayton Point Power Station closed in 2017. (Brayton Point LLC) Roger Williams University students in the Communities of Hope program discuss how Brayton Point in Somerset, Mass., once home to a fossil fuel power plant, is being reimagined as an offshore wind hub. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you get...
SOMERSET, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island

Newport has the highest concentrations of colonial homes in the nation, the What’sUpNewp crew started this project as a list of the “Top 10 oldest houses in Newport”. It wasn’t soon after starting our research that we found ourselves digging deeper and deeper into Newport’s history completely fascinated.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

‘This is dangerous’: North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, storms out

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown School Committee accepted the resignation of interim Superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci effective immediately Monday. Paolucci announced her resignation last week, citing failed partnerships between her and the school committee during her roughly two-month stint. Planning on resigning Feb. 1, the committee...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

17 popular movies filmed in and around Newport

With the filming of Hocus Pocus 2 and HBO’s The Gilded Age in Newport recently, we’re taking a look back at some of the other films that also used Newport as a filming location. According to IMDB, there are more than 100 films, documentaries and tv show that...
NEWPORT, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy