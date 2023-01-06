ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

It's Restaurant Weeks near Providence, RI: Here are the deals you don't want to miss

By Gail Ciampa, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
Lunch specials are being served at 23 restaurants across the state. How fun is that?

There are all levels of entry to Providence Restaurant Weeks among the nearly 60 restaurants participating from Providence and beyond. You can find deals as simple as getting a free dessert with purchase of an entree all the way up to a five-course dinner. The dining program has been a popular event for more than a decade. It's sponsored by the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau. Most offers are for three courses for a set price. There are generally choices for appetizers, entrees and desserts.

New places you can eat at during Restaurant Week 2023

Going through the list of menus posted at press time, there are new restaurants on the list, places that should be on your go-to list. What an easy way to try them out. They include the new Moonshine Alley, 52 Pine St., Providence, and the Providence Oyster Bar that opened at 5707 Main St., East Greenwich. Moonshine has the same menu deal all day (three courses $25.95) while the Oyster Bar is offering lunch (3 courses $23.95) and dinner (3 courses $39.95) specials.

There are also lunch specials at the popular Matunuck Oyster Bar, 629 Succotash Rd., South Kingstown, as well as on Providence's Federal Hill at Il Massimo, 134 Atwells Ave., Angelo's Civita Farnese, 141 Atwells Ave., Cassarino's, 177 Atwells Ave., Harry's Bar & Burger on the Hill, 301 Atwells Ave. and Napolitano's Brooklyn Pizza, 294 Atwells Ave.

Looking for more to eat?From s'mores to 7 fishes, these food adventures to try this winter

Also notable is that a private club is opening its dining room doors to the public for Restaurant Week only. Nasturtium at Agawam Hunt, 15 Roger Williams Ave., Rumford, and executive chef Mitch Mauricio, will serve a three-course dinner for $40 (plus a 20% house charge).

Even Narragansett Brewing Company, 271 Tockwotton St., Providence, is getting into the act with an offer for a Jumbo Charcuterie Pretzel for 2 which will include 2 draft beers for $29.95. That pretzel gets topped with meats and cheeses.

There's a new chef at Mare Rooftop, 229 Waterman St., in Wayland Square, Providence. Chef Guiseppe Ferola comes to Providence from Sorrento, Italy where he has been cooking for 35 years. His menu will reflect the flavors of the Amalfi Coast. The three-course special ($42) includes such choices as a Risotto al Frutti Di Mare.

Skipping Dry January?Four new bars serving up top-shelf specialty cocktails worth trying in RI

Look for some high-end dining from Hemenway's, 121 South Main St., Providence, (three courses $39.95), Otra, 303 South Main St., Providence, (3 courses $39.95), Capital Grille, 10 Memorial Blvd., Providence, ($46) and Gracie's, 194 Washington St., Providence, where they will serve a five-course tasting menu ($85). Ten Prime Steak and Sushi, 55 Pine St., Providence, offers a buy one Filet Mignon and get one free on Mondays of Restaurant Week. Their Thursday special is $10 Mojitos.

Nicks on Broadway, 500 Broadways, Providence, offers four ways to have a dining deal: Brunch, lunch or snacks for $25 per person; or dinner for $45.

Luigi's Restaurant and Gourmet Express, 1359 Hartford Ave., Johnston, offers a deal for dining for two people with three courses for $45.99.

Find the list of all the restaurants participating in Restaurant Week online at goprovidence.com/rw/ and their menus and specials. New spots will be added as they sign on to Restaurant Week.

