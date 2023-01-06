Josh Hostetler: 2023 looks like a great year for building, remodeling

Greetings and Happy New Year! Since I have been elected to serve as the 2023 president of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio, I’ll have an article every Friday in the real estate section.

I want to thank The Canton Repository, The Times Reporter and Gannett Publishing for this opportunity, because it allows our association to offer helpful advice to readers who have an interest in building or remodeling.

My company, Hostetler Family Homes, has been a member of the BIA of Stark & East Central Ohio for over 30 years. I’ve been participating in our association’s activities for many years. This weekly column will provide useful information for consumers to guide them with home improvements and building their dream homes. We have many BIA members who are experts in all fields of building and remodeling, and these members can help you every step of the way.

I thought it would be good to start off the year with a preview of what’s in store for events we have planned in 2023. The BIA has a variety of attractions that are sure to interest anyone with a home project in mind.

Our calendar starts Feb. 21 with Industry Night from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at La Pizzaria in Jackson Township. Associate members will display new products for the coming building season to all area builders, designers and architects. Consumers are welcome to attend for a $10 admission fee.

The Stark County Home & Garden Show runs April 21-22 at the new Hall of Fame Village Center for Performance. We are excited to hold our 72nd show at a first-class venue built with excellent amenities for shows like ours. This building is right in the heart of Hall of Fame Village and will feature all types of attractions inside and outside of the show. This is a fun, one-stop event for all remodeling and landscaping projects. See hundreds of professionals from a multi-county area specializing in home improvements. Admission is $5.

The Tuscarawas County Spring Home & Garden Show will be held April 28-30 at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds. This annual show also will have many experts on hand to help with home remodeling, landscaping, pools, and any other special home projects you may have in mind.

The Circuit of New Homes and Condominiums will run March 25-26 and April 1-2 and again Sept. 30-Oct. 1 and Oct. 7-8. These scattered site events feature homes for sale throughout Stark and surrounding counties with special features and incentives from builders. This event is free to attend.

Our Parade of Homes will be held at The Woodlands development in Hartville. The popular event features beautiful new homes, fully decorated and landscaped, showcasing the latest in home design and technology, all on one street for quick and easy viewing. We currently have three homes and three builders participating in the event. Dates will be determined in the near future.

Be sure to mark your calendar for these shows. They're sure to provide ideas and assist you in any projects.

Remember, the BIA has qualified professionals in every aspect of construction to assist you with your project.

Josh Hostetler is president of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio. Contact us at 330-494-5700, info@biastark.org, or biastarkeco.com for more information.