Stark County, OH

11 Stark County spots, and four salads, to kick start a healthy year

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vw1r9_0k5TS3fU00

Whether you’ve set resolutions to become your healthiest version this year, or you're just tired of eating heavy, unhealthy foods that are abundant during the holidays, the start of a new year is the perfect time to establish healthy habits.

Making healthier choices doesn’t mean you have to prepare boring meals at home. Stark County, while overflowing with fast food joints and sit-down restaurants offering larger-than-healthy portion sizes, there are still plenty of healthy restaurants − and options − for someone wanting to eat a cleaner diet.

From grab-and-go joints to sit-down spots, here are 11 restaurants in Stark County offering a healthier menu.

BAM! Healthy Cuisine’s menu includes salads, grilled sandwiches, wraps, bowls, a variety of specialty pizzas, smoothshakes made with fruit, energy snacks, plus a kids’ menu. Contact: 2185 E. Maple St., North Canton; 7160 Fulton Drive NW, Jackson Twp.; bamhealthycuisine.com

At PangeaKeto, guests can pick dine in, carryout or grocery shopping. The menu offers all keto diet-friendly options, including burgers, specialty sandwiches, gluten-free pizza, pepperoni rolls, wings, build-your-own quesadilla, bowls, zasta, salads, wraps and sides. Contact: 4891 Portage St. NW, Jackson Twp.; pangeaketo.com

Big Ass Salads has more than just a slew of salads. The menu also includes soups, pitazzas (pita bread pizza), sides and desserts. Contact: 4030 Lincoln Way E, Perry Twp.; reallybigsalads.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPewB_0k5TS3fU00

Tucked inside the lobby at the Massillon Museum, Greatness Cafe offers uplifting messages with its food. The menu includes paninis, wraps, smoothies, salads, soups, acai cups, hot and cold beverages, and grab-and-go food. Contact: 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon; greatnesscafe.square.site

Restaurant Review: Review: Lots of options to be healthy at BAM! Healthy Cuisine in North Canton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14gK9H_0k5TS3fU00

Deli Ohio is known for its sandwiches, but the menu also includes salads, soups and sides, and combos, plus breakfast and a kids’ menu. Contact: 328 Walnut Ave. NE, Canton; deliohio.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hdlmp_0k5TS3fU00

Thatsa Wrapp Shack offers several salads, specialty and signature wraps, chips and sides, plus a kids’ menu. Contact: 7944 Cleveland Ave. NW, Plain Twp.; thatsawrapp.net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNccZ_0k5TS3fU00

At SOL Pie Pizza, they’re all about being sustainable, organic and local. The menu offers a variety of healthier pizzas, appetizers, salads, bowls, a sub, strombolis and dessert. Contact: 3159 Whitewood St. NW, Plain Twp.; solpiepizza.com

Restaurant Review: Flavorful, healthy meals at PangeaKeto in Jackson Twp.

Diaita Cold-Pressed Juice now offers food. The juice shop’s menu includes cold-pressed juice, smoothies, smoothie bowls, raw snacks and vegan food. Contact: 4919 Whipple Ave. NW, Jackson Twp.; diaitajuice.com

The menu at Pulp Juice & Smoothie Bar includes smoothies, wraps, salads, bowls and juices. Contact: 4205 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton; 6702 Strip Ave. NW, Jackson Twp.; 6408 Market Ave. N, North Canton; 17 Tommy Henrich Dr. NW, Massillon; pulpjuiceandsmoothie.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVz9m_0k5TS3fU00

Clean Eatz’s dine-in cafe menu includes burgers, wraps, flatbreads, meltz, build-your-own bowls, smoothies and sides. Contact: 5111 Tuscarawas St. W, Perry Twp.; cleaneatz.com

Aladdin’s Eatery offers gluten-free and nut-free menu items, as well as vegan and vegetarian options. The Lebanese menu includes appetizers, pita pitzas, rolled pitas, specialty plates, salads, soups, smoothies, raw juice and other drinks, plus a kids’ menu. Contact: 6698 Strip Ave. NW, Jackson Twp.; aladdins.com

Restaurant Review: 'I can't get enough of it.' Tasty wraps, delicious chips and dip at Thatsa Wrapp Shack

Stark County restaurants offering delicious salads

Not everybody wants to dine at a healthy restaurant, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your healthy healthy habits. These restaurants offer delicious salads, along with a regular menu, to keep the whole group happy.

Gervasi Vineyard restaurants including The Bistro, The Crush House and The Twisted Olive have several salad options, all of which are tasty and filling. My recommendation: The strawberry salad at The Crush House, which has mixed greens, dried cherries, spiced pecans, goat cheese and white balsamic dressing.

Bella Sera’s house salad blew me away, so much so that I still think of it often. The restaurant also offers a grilled chicken salad. My recommendation: house salad, which is topped with mozzarella, pepperoni slices and house sweet Italian.

Table Six Kitchen + Bar has a nice selection of salads, including a house salad, cobb and wedge, among a few others. My recommendation: strawberry burrata salad, which has mixed greens, fresh berries, toasted pecans, basil and balsamic drizzle.

Grinder’s menu offers 11 different salads, including a cobb salad, Asian and Key West varieties, as well as a popcorn chicken salad, among other salads. My recommendation: Strawberry walnut salad, which has fresh strawberries, garlic chicken, Craisins, housemade cinnamon walnuts and croutons, goat cheese and cucumbers.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: 11 Stark County spots, and four salads, to kick start a healthy year

The Repository

The Repository

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

