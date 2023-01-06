Read full article on original website
Weather Aware For Storms Thursday
Storms could produce some damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and perhaps a few tornadoes Thursday morning and afternoon.
Dry weather through Wednesday, Strong storms return Thursday
The clouds will gradually decrease by this afternoon and we will become mostly sunny. It will be a cool and dry day with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Tonight, an upper-level wave will move across Alabama, and this will make it mostly cloudy. We will be dry and chilly with lows in the lower […]
wcbi.com
Drying Out and Warming Up
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll get a break from the rain and begin to dry out on Monday. TONIGHT: Chilly! Low near 34° with clearing skies. MONDAY: Seasonable. High near 56° with a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be a nice day!. REST OF...
WSFA
First Alert: Tracking scattered showers Sunday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds are on the increase Sunday thanks to a weakening cold front that will move into Alabama. That boundary will increase rain chances across the area as we push towards midday and into the afternoon hours. Widely scattered showers are in the forecast Sunday, with partly...
weisradio.com
Another Round of Severe Weather Possible in Alabama this Week
The National Weather Service is looking at Thursday as the day to watch. Damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain will all be possible as storms move in ahead of a cold front. Damaging winds are the biggest concern with Thursday’s storms, although tornadoes can’t be ruled out at this...
WSFA
First Alert: Showers move out, drier conditions return to start the week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We dry out Monday and clouds will part, becoming mostly sunny. Highs will warm in the upper 50s to lower 60s, which is near normal for this time of the year. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Monday night with lows hovering on either side of 40 degrees.
alabamawx.com
Sunday Afternoon Update: Rain Moving Out
A cold front is pushing slowly through North Alabama on this Sunday. A thin line of showers is just ahead of the front, extending from Scottsboro in Jackson County in Northeast Alabama to Cullman to Fayette in West Central Alabama. The main band of remain has mostly fizzled, except over West Alabama, where moderate rain covers a large area including Sumter and Choctaw counties eastward through Greene, Hale, Perry, southern Bibb, Dallas and western Chilton counties. The precipitation is pushing to the east.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Rain expected to move into area overnight, no risk of severe storms
RAIN ARRIVES LATE TONIGHT/TOMORROW: Dry and pleasant weather is the story for Alabama today, with highs mostly in the 60s over the northern counties, with low 70s to the south. Clouds thicken tonight, and we expect periods of rain after midnight into the daytime hours tomorrow over the northern 2/3 of the state.
wvtm13.com
Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama
A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
Tornado count at 14 after 2023′s first round of severe weather
The tornado count from severe weather on Jan. 3 and 4 stands at 14 as of Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. But there’s a chance it could tick upward again. The weather service in Birmingham said that meteorologists took a look at storm damage in Walker County on Saturday to see whether it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.
WHNT-TV
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Alabama
(STACKER) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
wbrc.com
Alabama State Senator says small towns need help with leaking pipes
REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sub-freezing temperatures were a shock to the system and too much for water systems in many small towns and cities in Alabama to handle. Now, a West Alabama state legislator believes more needs to be done to address the problem. State Senator Gerald Allen represents parts...
cullmantribune.com
Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Weekends
MONTGOMGERY, Ala. – About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
Gordo Natives Launch Dairy Farm, Bringing Fresh Milk to West Alabama
A Gordo woman and her parents are bringing back dairy farming in West Alabama with their launch of Circle J Dairy, a new venture aiming to provide fresh milk to people across the region. Jessica Vails and her parents Ralph and Robin Junkin co-own the dairy farm, which was originally...
wtvy.com
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
thebamabuzz.com
Gun trainer: What to expect with Alabama’s new permitless carry
Alabama lawmakers made it legal this year to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, a vote that could mean more guns more places. The state already had the highest percentage of adults in America – 32 percent - willing to apply and pay for concealed carry permits, according to the national Crime Prevention Research Center. Alabama also ranks in the top 10 nationally in gun sales despite ranking 23rd in population.
