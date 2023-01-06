ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

CBS 42

Dry weather through Wednesday, Strong storms return Thursday

The clouds will gradually decrease by this afternoon and we will become mostly sunny. It will be a cool and dry day with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Tonight, an upper-level wave will move across Alabama, and this will make it mostly cloudy. We will be dry and chilly with lows in the lower […]
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

Drying Out and Warming Up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll get a break from the rain and begin to dry out on Monday. TONIGHT: Chilly! Low near 34° with clearing skies. MONDAY: Seasonable. High near 56° with a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be a nice day!. REST OF...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSFA

First Alert: Tracking scattered showers Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds are on the increase Sunday thanks to a weakening cold front that will move into Alabama. That boundary will increase rain chances across the area as we push towards midday and into the afternoon hours. Widely scattered showers are in the forecast Sunday, with partly...
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Another Round of Severe Weather Possible in Alabama this Week

The National Weather Service is looking at Thursday as the day to watch. Damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain will all be possible as storms move in ahead of a cold front. Damaging winds are the biggest concern with Thursday’s storms, although tornadoes can’t be ruled out at this...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Sunday Afternoon Update: Rain Moving Out

A cold front is pushing slowly through North Alabama on this Sunday. A thin line of showers is just ahead of the front, extending from Scottsboro in Jackson County in Northeast Alabama to Cullman to Fayette in West Central Alabama. The main band of remain has mostly fizzled, except over West Alabama, where moderate rain covers a large area including Sumter and Choctaw counties eastward through Greene, Hale, Perry, southern Bibb, Dallas and western Chilton counties. The precipitation is pushing to the east.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama

A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
ALABAMA STATE
Jameson Steward

9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama

If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tornado count at 14 after 2023′s first round of severe weather

The tornado count from severe weather on Jan. 3 and 4 stands at 14 as of Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. But there’s a chance it could tick upward again. The weather service in Birmingham said that meteorologists took a look at storm damage in Walker County on Saturday to see whether it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Alabama

(STACKER) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Alabama State Senator says small towns need help with leaking pipes

REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sub-freezing temperatures were a shock to the system and too much for water systems in many small towns and cities in Alabama to handle. Now, a West Alabama state legislator believes more needs to be done to address the problem. State Senator Gerald Allen represents parts...
ALABAMA STATE
cullmantribune.com

Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Weekends

MONTGOMGERY, Ala. – About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

25 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Jan. 6-8

Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 25 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Missy Heard at 205-601-0506 or email...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Gun trainer: What to expect with Alabama’s new permitless carry

Alabama lawmakers made it legal this year to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, a vote that could mean more guns more places. The state already had the highest percentage of adults in America – 32 percent - willing to apply and pay for concealed carry permits, according to the national Crime Prevention Research Center. Alabama also ranks in the top 10 nationally in gun sales despite ranking 23rd in population.
ALABAMA STATE

