WKYT 27

Two killed in Breathitt Co. crash

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men were killed in a Breathitt County crash on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they received a call of a single-vehicle accident on KY 1098 in the Southfork community Thursday night. KSP says their investigation indicated that 31-year-old Chad Hardin was driving a Chevrolet...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Paintsville Planning Spring Festival for May

Organizers of the Paintsville Spring Festival have announced a date for this year’s event. The City of Paintsville Beautification Volunteers and City of Paintsville will be hosting the Spring Festival on May 6th and 7th. This will be a 2-day event this year. A variety of crafters, regular vendors,...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Dec. 14 and returned 19 felony indictments, three felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video

GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia police are investigating after a video went viral on social media. Grundy Chief of Police J. Seth McGlothlin said his department is aware of an incident that happened at a Double Kwik gas station on January 1. Police told CBS affiliate WJHL the video shows...
GRUNDY, VA
q95fm.net

Pike County Man Arrested Following Chase With Police

A man out of Pike County is now in jail after police say he led them on a chase. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police is said to have clocked a car traveling at 85 miles per hour on US 23, near Dorton. The driver attempted to pull the...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’

ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County. According to KSP, troopers received a call just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, regarding a “burglary in progress” at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City. Troopers say […]
ELKHORN CITY, KY

