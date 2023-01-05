Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE CO. BEATS BOYD CO. TO WIN THE CLASS 2A SECTION 8 CHAMPIONSHIP
Eastern, Ky. — The Lawrence Co. Girls Basketball team ( 11-3 ) is headed to Owensboro after winning the Class 2A Section 8 Championship 60-50 over Boyd Co. Saturday at Floyd Central. 2A Section 8 Champs. Katina Ward, Leandra Curnutte, Steve Curnutte, Kaison Ward, Abby Nelson, Emmalee Holt, Kensley...
WKYT 27
Two killed in Breathitt Co. crash
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men were killed in a Breathitt County crash on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they received a call of a single-vehicle accident on KY 1098 in the Southfork community Thursday night. KSP says their investigation indicated that 31-year-old Chad Hardin was driving a Chevrolet...
thelevisalazer.com
MANSLAUGHTER, STRANGULATION AND THREATENING DEPUTY AMONG MARTIN COUNTY INDICTMENTS
Martin County Grand Jury met on January 5, 2023 and started off the new year with a slew of indictments including manslaughter as Timothy Ramey is charged with manslaughter in the second degree by causing the death of Brenda Maynard in an auto accident. There is also a strangulation charge and thefts of over $1,000 in copper from AT&T.
Kentucky man racks up multiple charges after Floyd County traffic stop
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One Kentucky man is facing several drug-related charges after he was pulled over in the Prestonsburg area on Saturday. Prestonsburg Police Department says Officer J. Arms stopped a 2006 Buick Lacross for a traffic violation. The officer found methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle, police say. Authorities say that Earl […]
wymt.com
‘Use them, not abuse them’: Officials respond to Magoffin County park incident
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After community complaints brought attention to an issue at a Magoffin County park, officials are highlighting the importance of taking care of community spaces. A video shared on Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman’s Facebook page asked the public’s help identifying the drivers of several vehicles caught...
wklw.com
Paintsville Planning Spring Festival for May
Organizers of the Paintsville Spring Festival have announced a date for this year’s event. The City of Paintsville Beautification Volunteers and City of Paintsville will be hosting the Spring Festival on May 6th and 7th. This will be a 2-day event this year. A variety of crafters, regular vendors,...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
wymt.com
Five months after floods, search continues for missing Breathitt Co. woman
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been more than five months since 60-year-old Vanessa Baker went missing from the Lost Creek community. But search and rescue crews were still hopeful they could find her Saturday. “We’ve been planning this for three weeks,” said Chief John May of Wolfe County...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Dec. 14 and returned 19 felony indictments, three felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Sheriff: Four teens cause disturbance at detention center in West Virginia
Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says that four juvenile males took control of a room, altering furniture to be used as possible weapons.
wymt.com
Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video
GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia police are investigating after a video went viral on social media. Grundy Chief of Police J. Seth McGlothlin said his department is aware of an incident that happened at a Double Kwik gas station on January 1. Police told CBS affiliate WJHL the video shows...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested Following Chase With Police
A man out of Pike County is now in jail after police say he led them on a chase. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police is said to have clocked a car traveling at 85 miles per hour on US 23, near Dorton. The driver attempted to pull the...
Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’
ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County. According to KSP, troopers received a call just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, regarding a “burglary in progress” at a home on Marrowbone Creek Road in Elkhorn City. Troopers say […]
