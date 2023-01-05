Martin County Grand Jury met on January 5, 2023 and started off the new year with a slew of indictments including manslaughter as Timothy Ramey is charged with manslaughter in the second degree by causing the death of Brenda Maynard in an auto accident. There is also a strangulation charge and thefts of over $1,000 in copper from AT&T.

MARTIN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO