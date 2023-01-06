ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seasonably cool Sunday, warmer the next several days

PEORIA (25 News Now) - After a few peeks of sunshine to start the weekend, clouds played spoiler across Central Illinois through Saturday. Scattered light snow showers have made their way into the region early this morning with scattered snowfall expected to continue through the morning. Once this system passes, we’ll see warmer temperatures arrive to begin the work week.
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago

January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
Weather Blog: 1 main storm system in week ahead

We had a few sleet showers Saturday, but the system took until it was 50-100 mile east of here to get its act together. Sedalia to Columbia, MO to Illinois mostly along and north of Interstate 70 received around 1" of snow and slick roads. What is next? The four...
Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10

Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois

(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
Free rides possible for Connect Transit passengers

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL (25 News Now) - If you need a bus ride around the Twin Cities, you may soon be able to get one for free. Connect Transit, Bloomington-Normal’s public transit system, is considering a proposal to eliminate bus fares entirely, thanks to $28 million in state and federal grants that can offset the possible deficit and bring broader access to more riders.
