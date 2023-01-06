ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Woman stabbed overnight on Webster Ave, RPD investigates

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vbk55_0k5TRXr000

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman in her 20s was stabbed overnight on Webster Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Before midnight on Thursday, the victim walked into Rochester General Hospital with at least one stab wound in her lower body. She was treated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

RPD responded to the hospital upon learning of the victim. Investigators discovered that she was stabbed in the area of Webster Ave.

There are no suspects in custody and anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

RPD: Gunshot victim waited hours to receive treatment

Rochester, N.Y — A 27 year-old man was the victim of a shooting last night on North Clinton Avenue in the area of Clifford Street and Avenue A. However, responders were not made aware of the victim's condition until almost 8 hours later when police located the man in the Tops parking lot on North Clinton Ave. and Upper Falls Blvd around 4:20 AM.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

A mixed picture on Rochester crime in 2022

The number of crime incidents reported in the city of Rochester rose in 2022, but overall, both violent and property crime rates remain lower than a decade ago. Compared with 2021, there were over 1,000 more police incidents, data from the Rochester Police Department’s open portal show. Incidents the FBI classifies as property crimes, which includes cases of larceny, burglary, and motor vehicle theft, spiked and were higher than in any year since 2014.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

One shot, one stabbed on North Genesee Street in Geneva

Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department responded to a residence on North Genesee Street for the report of gunshots fired around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, police found a 54-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a 32-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The two...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Occupied house shot overnight on Portland Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Portland Ave for the report of an occupied house struck by gunfire around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the house, occupied by two adults, had been struck. Neither occupant was injured. There are currently no suspects in custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester CPR trainer sees spike in interest after Hamlin incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest seems to be inspiring many people in the Rochester area to get CPR certified. News 8 spoke with Domenic Danesi, president of Ready to Respond training services, who offers in-home CPR training courses. Danesi said he’s seeing more and more people having an interest in learning CPR […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman stabbed on Webster Avenue

A woman in her 20's was stabbed at least once in the lower body on Webster Avenue last night just before midnight. The victim is currently being treated at Rochester General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No suspects are currently in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Fight on Weyl Street results in stabbing, two arrests made

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Weyl Street around 1:07 a.m. for a 911 call on Saturday. While on the scene, officers were alerted to an active fight in the roadway that was related to the initial 911 call they had responded to. As a result of...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

RCSD Employees Suspended for Leaking High School Security Video of Shooting

Four Rochester City School District employees have been suspended for allegedly leaking video of last week's shooting outside Franklin High School. A school district spokeswoman says staff is not permitted to release security video. She also says the students seen in the video can be identified, jeopardizing their safety. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy