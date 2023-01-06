Woman stabbed overnight on Webster Ave, RPD investigates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman in her 20s was stabbed overnight on Webster Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Before midnight on Thursday, the victim walked into Rochester General Hospital with at least one stab wound in her lower body. She was treated at the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

RPD responded to the hospital upon learning of the victim. Investigators discovered that she was stabbed in the area of Webster Ave.

There are no suspects in custody and anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.