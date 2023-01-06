ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

theberkshireedge.com

Committee discusses possible school district merger timeline

Berkshire County — The earliest a new school district merged from Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional School Districts could operate is in July 2025. This is according to Project Manager Jake Eberwein who gave a presentation on the potential merger timeline at the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board meeting on Wednesday, January 4. At the meeting, Eberwein said that the merger process would take at least two fiscal years.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Beaten by a mile: Hardwick voters soundly reject proposed horse breeding/racing facility

HARDWICK — Residents here Saturday handily rejected the controversial pitch for a horse breeding, retirement and racing facility at Great Meadowbrook Farm.  With nearly 60% of registered voters turning out, a referendum vote on the racing aspect of the project failed 830 votes to 312 votes, according to an unofficial tally released shortly after...
HARDWICK, MA
franklincountynow.com

Portland Loo To Be Installed By Greenfield Skate Park

(Greenfield, MA) A public restroom is coming to downtown Greenfield this June. Mayor Wedegartner has set aside $200,000 of ARPA funds for the purchase of a Portland Loo. A Portland Loo is specifically designed for safety, cleanliness, and durability. The Portland Loo was designed over ten years ago from an...
GREENFIELD, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Northeast Private Client Group Sell Mixed-Use Property in Gardner for $2,320,000

Newton, MA– Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) announced the sale of the Central Street Mixed-Use in Gardner, Massachusetts. Senior Associate Tim McGeary represented the seller and procured the buyers for the mixed-use transaction. Central Street Mixed-Use: located in Gardner, Massachusetts, sold for $2,320,000. The Central Street Mixed-use currently consists...
GARDNER, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Board of Health OKs Updated Tobacco Ordinance

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Board of Health has concluded its seven-month process of updating the city's tobacco ordinance. "We should be very happy about that," Chair Bobbie Orsi said. The document was unanimously approved on Wednesday after receiving some finishing touches in November. No public comment was generated in...
PITTSFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Protestors gather in Worcester on anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WORCESTER, Mass. - On the second anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot and insurrection, protestors gathered in Worcester and across Massachusetts, calling for former President Donald Trump and his allies to be held responsible. A group gathered at Elm Park at noon on Friday, organized by the Indivisible Massachusetts...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Public Market is Now Hiring Floor Staff

WORCESTER - The Worcester Public Market is now hiring floor staff to greet customers, clear tables and help the market's vendors. The market is hiring multiple floor staff members for light duty tasks. Hours are flexible but reliable candidates must be able to work weekends. Interested candidates can walk into...
WORCESTER, MA
WUPE

One of the Oldest Populations in the U.S. is Right Here in the Berkshires

The median age of the U.S. was as high in 2022 as it has ever been. Back in the 1970s, that age was less than 30. Today, it's 38.2, which is up more than a full year from the past decade. So where are these cities throughout the country that have their populations aging ever so gracefully? It turns out that of the oldest throughout the United States is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Brazilian Cuisine Comes to Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Homemade Brazilian cuisine is now available to Berkshire County patrons thanks to the opening of Espetinho Carioca, located at 48 B North St. This family run restaurant is working to fill that niche, sharing recipes passed down by generations with the community. The Melo family first...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Winchendon police announce passing of town’s first K9, ‘Clyde’

WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Winchendon police are mourning the loss of the department’s first canine member, Clyde, who previously served with the department while battling lymphoma and recently retired. A seven-year member of the force, Clyde worked with Officer James Wironen and had been a regular part of drug...
WINCHENDON, MA
newportdispatch.com

Nashua man sentenced for unemployment compensation fraud

CONCORD — Julio Romero of Nashua, New Hampshire, recently pled guilty and was sentenced in Hillsborough County Superior Court on one count of unemployment compensation fraud. Romero was convicted of knowingly failing to disclose his employment and earnings to the Department of Employment Security in order to obtain or...
NASHUA, NH
theyankeexpress.com

Webster’s Anglo Fabrics area to undergo redevelopment

The former Anglo Fabrics buildings in Webster are soon to become the focus on a major redevelopment project. Yes, it’s really happening. The former Anglo Fabrics mill buildings are on the verge of a renaissance right here in Webster. After a major clean-up effort by former owner, Chris Robert, the properties were recently sold to an investment firm of local business partners from the greater Worcester area. The plans sound fascinating and will be a definite positive for the North Village section of the town.
WEBSTER, MA
WWLP 22News

Long time Warwick firefighter Brent Walker passes

WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Long time member of the Warwick Fire Department Brent Walker has lost his battle with cancer. As his health declined, Walker stepped back from his role at the Warwick Fire Department as an emergency responder but he kept attending and helping with fundraiser events. Walker is credited with painting all of the bays in the fire station himself.
WARWICK, MA

