Definitely an error of judgment, as this clown has no brain nor morals! Military men and women don’t brag about their times spent in war! These two need to just find a cave and go away! This drama gets more ridiculous and delusional as each day passes!
Absolutely, Ill judged! Haz truly does not use his brain! He only cares about cutting down his family and the monetary gain he will get from it. it's all about cash for him and his toxic wife $$$$$$
After hearing this last rant from Harry, he really THINKS telling his story & his truth but it means expressing his demons. His story should talk about his life as a Royal & how he'd like to change & modernize it, not this petty crap. I truly believe that Harry should be admitted to an institution where he receives expert psychological help, where no one is allowed to visit or call for 6 months to a year at least. He needs no interference & nobody else's opinion or sympathy during this time. He needs to fall apart in private. This is the time where the doctors need to get him to own up to his emotions of mourning, anger, fear, reality, family & the world today. Harry was always been fragile. Meghan pushed him in all the wrong ways, for so long, that he's not been clear headed. He's freaking out & angry much too often. And if he's on drugs, he's damaging himself even more just for a few moments of peace & serenity.
