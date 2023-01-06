ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 23

Rosiesmile
4d ago

Definitely an error of judgment, as this clown has no brain nor morals! Military men and women don’t brag about their times spent in war! These two need to just find a cave and go away! This drama gets more ridiculous and delusional as each day passes!

Reply(1)
43
Douglas
4d ago

Absolutely, Ill judged! Haz truly does not use his brain! He only cares about cutting down his family and the monetary gain he will get from it. it's all about cash for him and his toxic wife $$$$$$

Reply
34
Candace Leduc
4d ago

After hearing this last rant from Harry, he really THINKS telling his story & his truth but it means expressing his demons. His story should talk about his life as a Royal & how he'd like to change & modernize it, not this petty crap. I truly believe that Harry should be admitted to an institution where he receives expert psychological help, where no one is allowed to visit or call for 6 months to a year at least. He needs no interference & nobody else's opinion or sympathy during this time. He needs to fall apart in private. This is the time where the doctors need to get him to own up to his emotions of mourning, anger, fear, reality, family & the world today. Harry was always been fragile. Meghan pushed him in all the wrong ways, for so long, that he's not been clear headed. He's freaking out & angry much too often. And if he's on drugs, he's damaging himself even more just for a few moments of peace & serenity.

Reply(1)
10
Related
The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
Indy100

People have theory on why Prince Harry revealed he killed 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Harry unveiled a surprising fact about himself in his forthcoming memoir Spare...According to The Telegraph, which obtained copies of the book in Spain, The Duke of Sussex revealed that while he was on his second tour in Afghanistan he killed 25 people as an Apache helicopter pilot. “It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” an alleged quote from the book says.Harry, 38, served in the army for 10 years, taking on two tours of Afghanistan and six missions.Some of those missions resulted in lost human lives, thought to be Taliban fighters.The...
americanmilitarynews.com

No drinking, singing and fun allowed during 7 days of forced mourning for Kim Jong Il

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is in the midst of a seven-day period of forced mourning to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of former leader Kim Jong Il, and no singing, drinking or celebrating will be allowed, sources in the country tell Radio Free Asia.
Daily Mail

Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'

An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
The Independent

Miss Ukraine commended for ‘badass’ appearance at Miss Universe pageant

Miss Ukraine’s outfit for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition was a “Warrior of Light” ensemble commended worldwide for its symbolism.Viktoria Apanasenko, representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on 14 January, revealed a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The outfit was complete with a weapon [sword] and body armour.An Instagram post on Miss Ukraine’s page said: “The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.”It continued: “Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her...
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
New York Post

Prince Harry wrote a bitter revenge memoir, but he’s only stabbed himself

Spare us, spare them, and spare yourself, Harry. “Spare,” Prince Harry’s revenge on his family, the media, the horsey older woman who deflowered him in a field behind a busy pub and anyone who has ever treated him as the spare to Prince William’s heir, is literary self-harm. Every time Harry Plotter the half-wit prince puts the knife into his brother, the fumbling assassin falls on his own blade. Call it Harry-kiri. Harry has already rejected his homeland and attacked his people. He has slandered the House of Windsor as institutionally racist. He has, as his Netflix exposé showed, lost his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy