ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Sewage Backup Shuts Downtown Public Library

The downtown main branch of the city’s public library closed early Monday after pipe repairs caused a bathroom-debilitating sewage backup. City spokesperson Len Speiller told the Independent that the disruption was related to repair work on a Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority sewage line on Elm and Temple Streets.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

How to celebrate MLK Day around Connecticut

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is celebrated this year on Jan. 16, honoring the birthday of one of the most well-known leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, which sought to end racial discrimination in the United States. To honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life and legacy, communities all...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True

Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
DANBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Embattled Bloomfield Town Manager Stanley D. Hawthorne to retire in August after two years on the job

BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley D. Hawthorne will retire two tension-fraught years into a four-year contract. Hawthorne will step down from the position effective Aug. 30, according to a release issued Monday night by the Bloomfield Office of Strategic Communications and Government Affairs. Mayor Danielle C. Wong announced the news at the meeting of the Bloomfield Town Council on Monday night.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Newington residents complain of hate-filled flyers found in neighborhoods

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Residents in a few Newington neighborhoods found some very distasteful flyers left outside their houses. The flyers claim to be from the Nationalist Social Club 131 which is characterized as a neo-Nazi group. Three neighborhoods in town not far from each other found flyers with racist...
NEWINGTON, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Couple makes Lead Gift toward Greenwich Hospital’s New Adolescent Behavioral Health Program

Greenwich Hospital has announced a lead gift toward its Adolescent Behavioral Health Outpatient Program from longtime Greenwich residents Richard and Ellen Richman. Designed to inspire others to donate to this important initiative, the Richmans will match any gifts dollar-for-dollar, up to $1 million. Greenwich Hospital, in partnership with the Greenwich...
GREENWICH, CT
iheart.com

Wallingford Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Principal

Many communities are mourning the loss of beloved former teacher and principal, Kristin Vollero, after her passing on Christmas Eve morning. Vollero, 47, was diagnosed with cancer 6 months ago. Vollero’s education career included St. Bernadette Parochial School, New Haven Public Schools, North Haven Public Schools, and Wallingford Public Schools....
WALLINGFORD, CT
Daily Voice

3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $459,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $459,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
trumbulltimes.com

How advances in technology have left many in CT locked out of jobs

Victoria Morrell was looking to rejoin the workforce last year, but she had some reservations. A teacher for many years, Morrell knew her skills were in demand, but she didn’t feel confident using the devices and software the profession requires today. “Technology has gone so quickly from the time...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Amid controversies, Bridgeport school board weighs hiring 'crisis management' firm

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Board of Education is considering hiring a crisis management firm to help maintain the school district’s image. The school board could extend a three-year contract to a yet-to-be-identified public relations company tasked with mitigating and responding to “crisis situations,” according to board documents.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Fire Destroys Norwalk House, Displacing Family Of 4

A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their Norwalk home overnight.Firefighters responded to a house fire on Betmarlea Road at about midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.Authorities found fire showing through the roof of the home and learned that the blaz…
NORWALK, CT
zip06.com

Energy Assistance Program in Full Swing

With the winter season unraveling and the days being in the lower temperatures, Community Services is helping to ease the financial strains households may be facing through the state-led Energy Assistance program. Community Services does not spearhead the program alone, but rather acts as a facilitator in a multifaceted service...
NORTH HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy