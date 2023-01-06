Read full article on original website
Sewage Backup Shuts Downtown Public Library
The downtown main branch of the city’s public library closed early Monday after pipe repairs caused a bathroom-debilitating sewage backup. City spokesperson Len Speiller told the Independent that the disruption was related to repair work on a Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority sewage line on Elm and Temple Streets.
How to celebrate MLK Day around Connecticut
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is celebrated this year on Jan. 16, honoring the birthday of one of the most well-known leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, which sought to end racial discrimination in the United States. To honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s life and legacy, communities all...
8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True
Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
Embattled Bloomfield Town Manager Stanley D. Hawthorne to retire in August after two years on the job
BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley D. Hawthorne will retire two tension-fraught years into a four-year contract. Hawthorne will step down from the position effective Aug. 30, according to a release issued Monday night by the Bloomfield Office of Strategic Communications and Government Affairs. Mayor Danielle C. Wong announced the news at the meeting of the Bloomfield Town Council on Monday night.
Susan Campbell (opinion): CT's malls depend on the health of the middle class
Years ago, when our sons were young, we would fill the car with teenagers and head to the then-new Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester. The boys would meet up with friends while we sat and drank coffee, and then, after a few hours, we’d gather for the ride home.
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
Iconic CT Eatery Narrows Down Closing Date After 30 Years In Business
After announcing that it will be closing after 30 years in business, a popular restaurant in Connecticut is offering an update with a more specific time as to when customers can expect it to shut its doors. Earlier Report - Chowder Pot Of Hartford Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years I…
Hamden landlord Seramonte calls fair rent commission 'unlawful,' challenging rent freezes in court
NEW HAVEN — One of Hamden’s biggest landlords is using legal means to challenge the town’s fair rent ordinance, a decades-old regulation that has gained attention in recent months as dozens of tenants have used it to challenge rent increases. Seramonte CT LLC, which owns Seramonte Estates,...
Fundraiser established for Bridgeport mother of 8 following husband's death
Friends say the sudden passing of 50-year-old Marco Giacobbe left his wife, Laura, and their children "devastated".
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
Parents Raise Concern that Walking to School Will be Lost to School Closure in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — Kristina Nartomicz, a parent of two six-year-olds at Osborn Hill Elementary, said that walking to school with her children is a major way that she gets to know other families in her neighborhood. “In a 10-minute walk from home to school … we may see and engage...
Newington residents complain of hate-filled flyers found in neighborhoods
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Residents in a few Newington neighborhoods found some very distasteful flyers left outside their houses. The flyers claim to be from the Nationalist Social Club 131 which is characterized as a neo-Nazi group. Three neighborhoods in town not far from each other found flyers with racist...
Greenwich Couple makes Lead Gift toward Greenwich Hospital’s New Adolescent Behavioral Health Program
Greenwich Hospital has announced a lead gift toward its Adolescent Behavioral Health Outpatient Program from longtime Greenwich residents Richard and Ellen Richman. Designed to inspire others to donate to this important initiative, the Richmans will match any gifts dollar-for-dollar, up to $1 million. Greenwich Hospital, in partnership with the Greenwich...
Bittersweet ending: West Hartford shop to close its doors after 66 years
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After more than half a century in business, a popular toy shop in West Hartford is closing its doors for good. The Toy Chest, a family owned and operated business in West Hartford Center, first opened in 1956. however, after 66 years in the industry, the shop will close at […]
Wallingford Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Principal
Many communities are mourning the loss of beloved former teacher and principal, Kristin Vollero, after her passing on Christmas Eve morning. Vollero, 47, was diagnosed with cancer 6 months ago. Vollero’s education career included St. Bernadette Parochial School, New Haven Public Schools, North Haven Public Schools, and Wallingford Public Schools....
3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $459,000
How advances in technology have left many in CT locked out of jobs
Victoria Morrell was looking to rejoin the workforce last year, but she had some reservations. A teacher for many years, Morrell knew her skills were in demand, but she didn’t feel confident using the devices and software the profession requires today. “Technology has gone so quickly from the time...
Amid controversies, Bridgeport school board weighs hiring 'crisis management' firm
BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Board of Education is considering hiring a crisis management firm to help maintain the school district’s image. The school board could extend a three-year contract to a yet-to-be-identified public relations company tasked with mitigating and responding to “crisis situations,” according to board documents.
Fire Destroys Norwalk House, Displacing Family Of 4
A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their Norwalk home overnight.Firefighters responded to a house fire on Betmarlea Road at about midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norwalk Fire Department reported.Authorities found fire showing through the roof of the home and learned that the blaz…
Energy Assistance Program in Full Swing
With the winter season unraveling and the days being in the lower temperatures, Community Services is helping to ease the financial strains households may be facing through the state-led Energy Assistance program. Community Services does not spearhead the program alone, but rather acts as a facilitator in a multifaceted service...
