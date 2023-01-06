ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I saved someone's life!' Duquesne Football player Ayden Garnes donates bone marrow

By Patrick Damp
 4 days ago

Duquesne Football player successfully donates bone marrow 00:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Duquesne University Football player tweeted a thumbs up after becoming a bone marrow donor.

Garnes found out he was a bone marrow match after the team's annual registration drive last April.

RELATED: Duquesne University football player donating bone marrow after finding match through team's drive

Now, he does not know who the recipient is - only that she's a woman in her 20s.

The procedure happened yesterday in Boston and Garnes told us he feels good, just a little sore.

He's making his way back to Pittsburgh and he can say he helped save a life.

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

