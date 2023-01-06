ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin's Ceasefire an Attempt to Discredit Ukraine: ISW

By Isabel van Brugen
 4 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin 's call for a ceasefire on Orthodox Christmas may have been an attempt to discredit Ukraine and to portray Kyiv as being uninterested in peace talks, according to an assessment by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

On Thursday, Putin instructed his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to impose a ceasefire in Ukraine ahead of Orthodox Christmas, which is celebrated on January 7. He ordered a truce "along the entire line of contact" in the war in Ukraine between January 6 and 7 to allow citizens the chance to attend services over the holiday weekend.

Putin called on the Ukrainian side to also declare a truce over Orthodox Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOxuc_0k5TR1wF00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky quickly r ejected the request , pointing to times that Putin's forces failed to grant Ukraine such a respite.

In its latest assessment of the war , the ISW, a U.S.-based think tank, said Putin may have been seeking to secure a 36-hour pause for Russian troops to allow them to rest, recoup, and reorient to relaunch offensive operations in critical sectors of the front.

"Such a pause would disproportionately benefit Russian troops and begin to deprive Ukraine of the initiative," the ISW said.

According to experts with the ISW, Putin cannot "reasonably expect Ukraine to meet the terms of this suddenly declared ceasefire" and may have called for the truce "to frame Ukraine as unaccommodating and unwilling to take the necessary steps towards negotiations."

Putin's framing of the ceasefire on religious grounds also reinforced a Russian information operation that portrays Ukraine "as suppressing religious groups and positions Putin as the true protector of the Christian faith," the ISW said.

The think tank noted that Ukrainian and Western officials, including U.S President Joe Biden , were quick to highlight on Thursday the hypocrisy of Putin's ceasefire announcement, given that Russian forces continued striking Ukrainian military and civilian infrastructure on December 25—when many Orthodox Ukrainians celebrate Christmas—and New Year.

Since Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Russian Orthodox Church's influence in the country has declined, with some in Ukraine reportedly choosing to celebrate Christmas on December 25, according to the Gregorian calendar, as opposed to the Julian calendar .

Putin's forces pummeled Ukraine with a barrage of strikes over the holiday season, killing at least one person in the capital Kyiv and injuring 20 others hours before New Year's Eve celebrations began.

Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Thursday that Putin has rejected two different proposals for peace in recent months.

"Now they want to use Christmas as a cover to at least briefly stop the advance of our guys in Donbas and bring equipment, ammunition and mobilized men closer to our positions," he said. "What will this bring? Just another increase in the death toll."

Newsweek reached out to the foreign ministries of Russia and Ukraine for comment.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Comments / 14

Edward Williams
4d ago

Religion now means nothing, absolutely nothing to this Putin and the elitist devils around him.If they show him taking the epiphany on the 7th then the water should boil. All the beautiful Cathedrals in Russia means nothing now. All the churches in Russia and houses of worship are just as bad. It is their silence and refusal to speak up. One Tibetan Monk is more holy then what is being or not being displayed in Russia. Yes there are protesters and my heart goes out to them. But the Holy people in Russia really suck.

Reply(2)
3
David Dobbins
4d ago

Zelinsky should be starting a worldwide GoFundMe page to eliminate Putin and Russia if necessary. People from all around the world will gladly donate more than enough financial support to wipe Russia off the map.

Reply
3
MK Putin nemesis
4d ago

Give Russians no respite until they are booted out of Ukraine. The invading criminals deserve hell. Russia has become a terrorist State. Putin a war criminal

Reply
3
