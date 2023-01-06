ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

WPG Talk Radio

Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Former Capital Health Mercer Campus Receiving Building Catches Fire

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the former Capital Health Mercer Medical Campus which has been abandoned for a number of years on Sunday afternoon firefighters arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the building at the loading dock receiving building from Rutherford Ave across from the Gregory Elementary school. The fire department indicated that it was gas tanks in the basement where the fire was contained to. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the public Trenton City hall stated. The Trenton Police arson investigator is investigating the fire.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Police break up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

10 Great Golf Courses Located In Atlantic County, New Jersey

Avid golfers play all year long. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the great golf courses located in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This was not an easy task. Despite having organized and run golf tournaments for the past 38 years (the past 16 years presenting the “Hurley in the Morning” Charity Golf Tournament) … I needed help with this one.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown

A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect Arrested With Handgun After Foot Chase In Atlantic City

A 19-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a handgun after a foot chase, authorities said. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 46 p.m., members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an investigation near New York and Mediterranean avenues in response to information Detective Brian Hambrecht received regarding a male armed with a handgun. Soon after, Detectives Eric Evans, Christopher Dodson and Alberto Valles observed a male, Zaim Wall, matching the description of the suspect walking southbound on New York Avenue towards Sewell Avenue, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

