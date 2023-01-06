Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Update Regarding Atlantic City, NJ Christmas Tree Pothole Fix
In December 2022 we began reporting about the deplorable condition of various Atlantic City, New Jersey roadways. First, we published photos of the 2400 block of Atlantic Avenue, comparing the road conditions to the surface of the moon. At the time, Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt advised that this...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Indicted in Fatal Hit-and-run Crash
An Atlantic City man has been indicted in connection to a hit-and-run crash this past September that left a 76-year-old man dead. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says 26-year-old Harris L. Jacobs of Atlantic City is facing one count of second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.
Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
24-year-old Man Shot in Pennsauken, NJ, Friday Afternoon
A 24-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Pennsauken Friday afternoon. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says officers with the Pennsauken Police Department received a shots-fired call just before 4:30 in the area of the 4700 block of Sherwood Terrace. When officers arrived at the scene, they located...
Atlantic City Bread: 2 NJ Bakeries Merge, Prepare to Go National
Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Valenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to The Press of Atlantic City, the...
A New Jersey woman who used a fake GoFundMe to raise more than $400,000 for a homeless veteran was sentenced to 3 years in prison
Katelyn McClure and her boyfriend gave television interviews to support their fake story about a homeless veteran to scam GoFundMe donors.
fox29.com
Officials: Man arrested for robbing Cherry Hill bank at gunpoint, fleeing with over $76k in cash
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - A bank robber is in custody after stealing more than $76,000 and holding employees at gunpoint, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. William Ray, 42, is accused of robbing Investors Bank on Route 70 in Cherry Hill in broad daylight on December 22. Officials say...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Former Capital Health Mercer Campus Receiving Building Catches Fire
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the former Capital Health Mercer Medical Campus which has been abandoned for a number of years on Sunday afternoon firefighters arrived with smoke showing from the rear of the building at the loading dock receiving building from Rutherford Ave across from the Gregory Elementary school. The fire department indicated that it was gas tanks in the basement where the fire was contained to. No injuries were reported to firefighters or the public Trenton City hall stated. The Trenton Police arson investigator is investigating the fire.
Police break up car club event in Burlington County
CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
Man charged with murder in Woodbury, New Jersey shooting
Tyler McKinney surrendered to members of the U.S. Marshal's Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, NJ, Caring For its First Patient of the Season
BRIGANTINE — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center has received its first patient of the season - a female harbor seal discovered hurt and stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28. According to MMSC officials, the sea identified only as #22-155 was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her...
NJ Woman in $400K GoFundMe Scam Sentenced to Prison Again
MOUNT HOLLY — The woman who admitted to her role in spreading a fake GoFundMe fundraiser about a homeless veteran that raked in over $400,000 has been sentenced to more time behind bars. On Friday, 32-year-old Katelyn McClure received three years in state prison. The Bordentown woman did not...
Cops still seek ‘person of interest’ after woman’s body was found on NJ highway
WEST WINDSOR — Police released additional photos of a "person of interest" in the case of a body found on the shoulder of Route 1 on Christmas Day. The body of Stephane Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was found along the northbound shoulder near the former Holman Go Princeton car dealership after West Windsor police received numerous phone calls.
Firefighters Respond To Multiple Fires In Trenton, NJ, Including Old Mercer Medical Center
January 8, 2022 Updated TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Four working structure fires, including one involving part of the abandoned Mercer Medical Center,…
10 Great Golf Courses Located In Atlantic County, New Jersey
Avid golfers play all year long. With that in mind, here’s a look at some of the great golf courses located in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This was not an easy task. Despite having organized and run golf tournaments for the past 38 years (the past 16 years presenting the “Hurley in the Morning” Charity Golf Tournament) … I needed help with this one.
Increased Deer Encounters In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
I don’t know if you are experiencing the same, but, I have never had more close encounters with deer in Egg Harbor Township and Northfield, New Jersey. I‘ve always seen a lot of deer on these roads over the past 31 years. The difference now is how many...
Serious Crash Reported On Route 130 In Bordentown
A serious crash with injuries occurred on Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. north of Route 206 in Bordentown, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Route 130 was closed in both directions, according to 511nj.org. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
Cumberland County, NJ, Man Fatally Shot in Camden; Another Wounded
Authorities in Camden County are investigating a double shooting Saturday night that wounded one man and left another dead. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says the scene unfolded just after 8:30 in the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden. Officers with the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter...
Suspect Arrested With Handgun After Foot Chase In Atlantic City
A 19-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a handgun after a foot chase, authorities said. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 46 p.m., members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an investigation near New York and Mediterranean avenues in response to information Detective Brian Hambrecht received regarding a male armed with a handgun. Soon after, Detectives Eric Evans, Christopher Dodson and Alberto Valles observed a male, Zaim Wall, matching the description of the suspect walking southbound on New York Avenue towards Sewell Avenue, police said.
