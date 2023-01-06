ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Five Books to Launch Your Success This New Year

If you are like 38 percent of Americans, you set some goals for the new year. Only 39 percent of those will make it through the first month. If you want to be in the winner’s circle next December, now is the time to lay the groundwork for success. Here are my top-five books to get (and keep) you on track this year.
TLC – Reducing Student Anxiety as a School Counselor

While some students view January as an opportunity to verbalize their hopes and dreams for the coming year, many others enter the new year struggling with anxiety. Coming out of the holidays and looking at the unknowns associated with the months ahead, student anxiety can pique in this month. Student...
North Penn School District Introduces New Health Center for Staff

A new health center for North Penn School District staff will be centrally located near Penndale Middle School in Lansdale. The regional service provider is part of the Montgomery County school district’s initiative to cut the cost of employee healthcare claims and recruit more staff amid retention struggles, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LANSDALE, PA
