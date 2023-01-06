Read full article on original website
How Does an Individual Begin a Job Search On and Off LinkedIn?
How does an individual begin a job search on and off LinkedIn? Are you a recent grad or an unemployed person who has not done a job search in a long time?. Are you asking yourself where to begin your job search? First, realize that looking for a job IS a job.
Five Books to Launch Your Success This New Year
If you are like 38 percent of Americans, you set some goals for the new year. Only 39 percent of those will make it through the first month. If you want to be in the winner’s circle next December, now is the time to lay the groundwork for success. Here are my top-five books to get (and keep) you on track this year.
Immaculata Names Founding Dean of New College of Nursing and Health Professions
Immaculata University has announced that Ridley Park resident Mary Powell has been named as the founding dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP). She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, with the launch of CNHP set for fall 2023. “We are grateful to have Mary...
Salus University Occupational Therapy Department Establishes Excellence in Its First Decade
When Dr. Lauren Sponseller, chair of the Occupational Therapy (OT) program at Salus University, joined the department in 2012, the track was in its infancy. Her goal at the time was trying to educate the Elkins Park-located university on what the OT profession is, what it does and, what resources the program would need to become successful.
TLC – Reducing Student Anxiety as a School Counselor
While some students view January as an opportunity to verbalize their hopes and dreams for the coming year, many others enter the new year struggling with anxiety. Coming out of the holidays and looking at the unknowns associated with the months ahead, student anxiety can pique in this month. Student...
Green Family Foundation and Firstrust Bank Call for Submissions for Annual Scholarship Program
The deadline to participate in the 2023 the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program is Mar. 1. The Daniel B. & Florence E. Green Foundation (“The Green Family Foundation”) and Firstrust Bank are now accepting submissions for the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program. It will...
North Penn School District Introduces New Health Center for Staff
A new health center for North Penn School District staff will be centrally located near Penndale Middle School in Lansdale. The regional service provider is part of the Montgomery County school district’s initiative to cut the cost of employee healthcare claims and recruit more staff amid retention struggles, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
