Conshohocken, PA

MONTCO.Today

King of Prussia Cyber Charter Students Connect in Person; Play Date Transport Took Entire Pa. Turnpike

Shad Harris (l) and Cooper Harrington, best friends brought together by a King of Prussia cyber charter school. Like most fourth-grade school friends, Cooper Harrington and Shad Harris like to hang out together. Fortunately for them, their parents approve. Because uniting these cyber charter school students for play dates is no commute around the block. Harry Funk explained in TRIB Live.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montgomery County Homes Among 2022’s Most Expensive Sales in Phila. Area

The sale of this home was the most-expensive real estate transaction in Montgomery County thus far in 2022; it also rated among the largest purchases in the Phila. suburbs. While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Montgomery County and the rest of Philadelphia's suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

North Penn School District Introduces New Health Center for Staff

A new health center for North Penn School District staff will be centrally located near Penndale Middle School in Lansdale. The regional service provider is part of the Montgomery County school district's initiative to cut the cost of employee healthcare claims and recruit more staff amid retention struggles, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
LANSDALE, PA
MONTCO.Today

7 Transferable Skills That Companies Want

If you want to further your career outside your present company, you might look at your resume and feel boxed in by how specialized much of your experience is. But you have likely learned a lot of more generalized skills that would also transfer well to a variety of companies and positions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

‘A Philly Special Christmas’ — Recorded in Conshy — Shoots to Top of End-of-Year Charts

A Philly Special Christmas, the Philadelphia Eagles' fundraising effort for children's charities, sold extremely well in the last week of December. The Philadelphia Eagles' charity holiday album A Philly Special Christmas, recorded in Conshohocken, unsurprisingly topped four Billboard album charts in the week between Christmas and the New Year. Beatrice Forman reported its seasonal success in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal's is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

