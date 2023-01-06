Read full article on original website
Normandy Farm Hosts Raymond the Amish Comic on Feb. 2
Looking for a night of laughter? Normandy Farm in Blue Bell will be hosting its very own comedy show, with an Amish twist. Raymond the Amish Comic and Sharon Simon are checking into the Farm for lots of laughs on Feb. 2. The show will start at 8 PM in the Normandy Grand Ballroom.
Among 486 Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania, One in Montgomery County Is Cited as a Standout
The Keystone, a statewide news publication, poured over craft breweries across the state, seeking the best of the best. Its list of superior producers numbered only eight, and only one of them is in Montgomery County. Robin Shreeves provided details.
Gladwyne Church’s Tree-Lighting Featured Plenty of Illumination but No Bulbs or Electricity
When most communities hold a seasonal tree-lighting ceremony, it’s a December night of carols and cocoa. But organizers at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church staged something else entirely. Monica Evans filed the story for FOX 29 Philadelphia. First, the Gladwyne event was a January evening, beyond the height of...
This Quakertown Hotel is Known for Ambiance, History, and First-Rate Restaurant
The hotel's bar and restaurant has become known throughout Bucks County. A Bucks County hotel has become known for its amazing service and its incredible food and drink in their own restaurant. Michael Drabenstott discussed the location for The Inside Dish. The Spinnerstown Hotel, located at 2195 Spinnerstown Road in...
According to Philadelphia Magazine, Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s Deli in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a...
Montgomery County Data Show It as Outlier in Statewide Population Trends Driven by the Pandemic
Analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data on 2021–2022 Pennsylvania population trends show significant shifts as residents relocated to what they presumed to be safer locales. But Montgomery County bucked that trend, as reported by Michael Tanenbaum at PhillyVoice.
King of Prussia Cyber Charter Students Connect in Person; Play Date Transport Took Entire Pa. Turnpike
Shad Harris (l) and Cooper Harrington, best friends brought together by a King of Prussia cyber charter school. Like most fourth-grade school friends, Cooper Harrington and Shad Harris like to hang out together. Fortunately for them, their parents approve. Because uniting these cyber charter school students for play dates is no commute around the block. Harry Funk explained in TRIB Live.
Two Montgomery County Homes Among 2022’s Most Expensive Sales in Phila. Area
The sale of this home was the most-expensive real estate transaction in Montgomery County thus far in 2022; it also rated among the largest purchases in the Phila. suburbs. While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Montgomery County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
Café in Phoenixville Provides Safe Place for Adults with Disabilities to Learn Life Skills
Soltane Café in Phoenixville, a local initiative of the global nonprofit Camphill Soltane, gives adults with disabilities a safe place where they can learn life skills and engage in a work environment in their community, reports 6ABC. “Soltane Café is a heart-centered café here in Phoenixville” said Krysta Knaster,...
North Penn School District Introduces New Health Center for Staff
A new health center for North Penn School District staff will be centrally located near Penndale Middle School in Lansdale. The regional service provider is part of the Montgomery County school district’s initiative to cut the cost of employee healthcare claims and recruit more staff amid retention struggles, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
7 Transferable Skills That Companies Want
If you want to further your career outside your present company, you might look at your resume and feel boxed in by how specialized much of your experience is. But you have likely learned a lot of more generalized skills that would also transfer well to a variety of companies and positions.
Despite Challenges of Interracial Relationship in 1960s, Paoli’s Chubby Checker and His Wife Going Strong
Having to deal with the challenges of being in an interracial relationship in the 1960s only made Chubby Checker and his wife Catharina Loddars’ love grow, writes Philippa Masinde for AmoMama. The couple, who live in Paoli, have been together for nearly six decades and proud grandparents of seven.
Montgomery County Past and Present Had Impact on Legendary Merrill Reese
It’s no secret that SportsRadio 94 WIP Eagles broadcaster Merrill Reese — who has called the Birds’ games for more than 45 years — has one Montgomery County connection: his Blue Bell home. But Philadelphia Magazine’s Victor Fiorello unearthed another, one reflecting a professional setback.
‘A Philly Special Christmas’ — Recorded in Conshy — Shoots to Top of End-of-Year Charts
A Philly Special Christmas, the Philadelphia Eagles' fundraising effort for children's charities, sold extremely well in the last week of December. The Philadelphia Eagles’ charity holiday album A Philly Special Christmas, recorded in Conshohocken, unsurprisingly topped four Billboard album charts in the week between Christmas and the New Year. Beatrice Forman reported its seasonal success in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Copy of This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town. New Hope has been ranked in the top 12 charming small towns in America....
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59 to 67 passengers, many of them children, and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
13 Montco Newcomers Made Philadelphia Restaurant Scene Buzz Last Year
13 new restaurants in Montgomery County have been cited as recommendable by The Philadelphia Inquirer. Thirteen local newcomers are among the restaurants that made the Philadelphia scene buzz in 2022, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fiore Rosso in Bryn Mawr is among the high-end additions that made waves...
New Study Offers Montco Residents Insight into Exposure to Toxic PFAS Chemicals
PFAS chemicals used for fire suppression purposes decades ago in Horsham Township continue to be a concern. A new study, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is providing Montgomery County residents with more insight into their exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals, writes Zoë Read for WHYY.
Getting Caught Squeaking through Red Lights Is Funding Pedestrian Safety Measures in Montco
PennDOT funds totaling $15 million dollars — much of it sourced from fines associated with running red lights — will go toward making Pennsylvania pedestrians safer. Montgomery County is getting $760,000 of it, reports Anthony Hennen in The Center Square. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the program will...
New Glenside Wawa Opens; Check Out How Many Wawas Are Now in Montco
Photo byWawa at The Reporter. The new GlensideWawa had its grand opening on December 15, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Wawamascot Wally Goose and plenty of confetti. A staff report in The Reporter wrapped up the details.
