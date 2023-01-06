Malvern Bank House of the Week: In Time for Washington’s Birthday, a Wyndmoor Carriage House in a Cherry Orchard

Read full article on original website
Longstanding Bucks County Bookshop Temporarily Closes Its Doors For Renovations, Updates to Store
The longstanding store is undergoing renovations before their full reopening. One of Bucks County’s most popular bookshops has announced their temporary closure so they can update their long-standing store. Farley’s Bookshop, located at 44 South Main Street in New Hope, has been one of the most popular shops in...
West Chester Home Listed for $8.8 Million Feels Like Living in a ‘Piece of Art’
A 24,000-square-foot West Chester home made up entirely of concrete, steel, and glass hit the market recently for $8.8 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
aroundambler.com
For Sale | 880 N Wales Rd, Blue Bell | William R. Meyers | Keller Williams Real Estate
William R. Meyers of Keller Williams Real Estate added a new listing for sale at 880 N Wales Rd in Blue Bell. For additional details, click here. Welcome Home! If you love Colonial Farmhouses, this home is awaiting your personal touches. This circa 1880’s, three (3) story Center Hall Colonial Farmhouse is located on .47 acres in the highly sought after Wissahickon District. As you enter the Farmhouse, from either the Covered Front Porch or the Side Entrance, please note the attention to detail. The five (5) bedrooms, with an additional 3rd floor loft, were lovingly transitioned and upgraded for your comfort. The original plaster and wood lathe were removed from all the walls and ceilings. Insulation was installed to the walls, then over 300 pieces of sheet rock were installed. This restoration work allowed the original brick work to be exposed in the Formal Dining Room, the Primary Bedroom as well as the 3rd floor loft. Crown Molding was added to the 9-foot ceilings in the Formal Dining room, as well as the Formal Living room. Custom Woodwork (Door molding, Window molding and Baseboards) were installed throughout the home. The Farmhouse’s original pine wide plank flooring was refinished and brought back to its original luster on the first and second floors. The larger bedroom on the second floor has custom shelving and wood beams. High hat lighting is located throughout the home. Other improvements to the Farmhouse include; an upgraded eat in Kitchen/Breakfast area, updated Powder Room off of the Kitchen, a newer roof was installed on the Farmhouse (2021), Electric service was upgraded to 200 amp, as well as a paved asphalt driveway. The two (2) car detached garage has a wood burning stove and provides additional storage. Property is being sold with a one (1) year Home Warranty issued by America's Preferred Home Warranty. Have your Realtor make an appointment to schedule a tour of this distinctive Farmhouse.
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date
Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
Gladwyne Church’s Tree-Lighting Featured Plenty of Illumination but No Bulbs or Electricity
When most communities hold a seasonal tree-lighting ceremony, it’s a December night of carols and cocoa. But organizers at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church staged something else entirely. Monica Evans filed the story for FOX 29 Philadelphia. First, the Gladwyne event was a January evening, beyond the height of...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Scenic Converted Barn in Riegelsville
A covered barn in a natural area of Bucks County has recently gone up for sale, and it is a very unique dwelling. Originally built in 2000, the home sits on beautiful farmland in a very scenic part of Bucks County.
Just Over the Bridge from Bucks County, This Small Town is a Great Place to Visit
A town very close to Bucks County has become a regular stop for both locals and visitors to the area, considered a companion to a popular town. Staff reporters for NJ.com wrote about the nearby town. Lambertville is connected to Bucks County by the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge, where locals and...
Normandy Farm Hosts Raymond the Amish Comic on Feb. 2
Looking for a night of laughter? Normandy Farm in Blue Bell will be hosting its very own comedy show, with an Amish twist. Raymond the Amish Comic and Sharon Simon are checking into the Farm for lots of laughs on Feb. 2. The show will start at 8 PM in the Normandy Grand Ballroom.
Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
According to Philadelphia Magazine, Here are the Best Jewish Delis in Montgomery County
As a sandwich-obsessed region with a significant Jewish community, the Philadelphia area is full of excellent Jewish delis. Two of the best are close to home in Montgomery County, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Hymie’s Deli in Merion Station offers all the classic Jewish deli staples, including a...
Mac & Cheese & Hope: Montgomery County Chick-fil-A Locations Help New Jersey Fifth Grader
Two Montgomery County Chick-fil-A locations helped raise more than $24,000 to aid Molly Foley, a Delanco, New Jersey, fifth grader. Northeast Times served up the details on the fundraiser: Mac & Cheese for Molly.
This Quakertown Hotel is Known for Its Ambiance, History, and Amazing Restaurant
The hotel's bar and restaurant has become known throughout Bucks County. A Bucks County hotel has become known for its amazing service and its incredible food and drink in their own restaurant. Michael Drabenstott discussed the location for The Inside Dish. The Spinnerstown Hotel, located at 2195 Spinnerstown Road in...
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59 to 67 passengers, many of them children, and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA
Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
Malvern Bank Home of the Week: Charming Cape Cod in Wayne
A charming Cape Cod home on beautiful 0.81 acres with four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Wayne. Situated in the award-winning Radnor School District, this well-kept home has a flexible floor plan that is ideal for entertaining.
Among 486 Craft Breweries in Pennsylvania, One in Montgomery County Is Cited as a Standout
The Keystone, a statewide news publication, poured over craft breweries across the state, seeking the best of the best. Its list of superior producers numbered only eight, and only one of them is in Montgomery County. Robin Shreeves provided details.
vista.today
West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns
City Buns, a creative bakery that opened last September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
fox29.com
Delaware County fire company marks 100 years of service to community
BROOMALL, Pa. - Twenty-six original members met in Marple Township in January a century ago and make the executive decision that fire protection was needed in the community. The longevity of the department isn’t its only notable distinction. It’s also only ever been filled with strictly volunteers for its entire existence.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA
- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
