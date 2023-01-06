ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Glass Onion' star Jessica Henwick says she has 'nightmares' after accidentally breaking a glass sculpture while filming

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
 4 days ago
Peg (Jessica Henwick) looking shocked after breaking glass sculpture in "Glass Onion."

  • "Glass Onion" star Jessica Henwick said that she has "nightmares" about shooting a particular scene.
  • During filming, Henwick dropped a glass sculpture too early, immediately breaking it.
  • Director Rian Johnson said he used Henwick's real reaction to the incident in the film.

"Glass Onion" star Jessica Henwick said she still has "nightmares" after accidentally breaking a glass sculpture while filming the hit Netflix film.

In the "Knives Out" sequel, Henwick stars as Peg, the assistant to model-turned-fashion designer Birdie Jay ( played by Kate Hudson ), who attends an island holiday trip organized by a tech billionaire ( played by Edward Norton ). On the island is a mansion filled with glass sculptures, particularly in the main lounge room.

In the climax of the film, after realizing how cruel the tech billionaire is, each of his guests starts breaking the glass sculptures adorning the room. When Peg drops a giant wheel, she looks directly at the camera with a shocked expression.

Rian Johnson , the director of the movie, told Entertainment Weekly that this was Henwick's genuine reaction after dropping the glass prop too early by mistake.

"One of my favorite moments was Jess had a massive one that she got to smash, and she was so excited," Johnson said. "It's a massive wheel of glass. We start rolling the camera, and I'm saying to her, 'Okay, we want to get this exactly right. We only have one of these. And so what I'm going to do is I'm going to say one, two, three.'"

He continued: "She drops it and then looks right into the camera and does this [shocked face]. We had started the camera just to practice the thing. She broke it and then looked right in the camera. That's the take that's in the movie."

Henwick said of the accident: "I broke into a cold sweat. I still have nightmares about that moment."

Johnson also said that the glass sculptures were all custom-made out of sugar glass so they could break easily and not have sharp edges when they shattered. Most of these sculptures contained Easter eggs to Beatles lyrics and the movie itself.

Henwick told Entertainment Weekly that she took one of the strawberry sculptures, in reference to the Beatles song "Strawberry Fields Forever," at the end of filming.

"I have a sugar glass strawberry at home," she said. "I wrapped it in bubble wrap, and I carried it in my bag onto the plane."

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is available to stream on Netflix.

