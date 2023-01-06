Read full article on original website
Three Tips on Formatting Your Résumé
In the world of online job applications, the content of your résumé can really make or break your chances. There are many tips to skirt ATS scanners and make your CV pop. But what about formatting? CNBC contributor Gili Malinsky consulted experts on how to properly format your resume.
Four Industries to Find Remote Jobs in 2023
Remote work comes with a lot of benefits. It gives you flexibility in your day and saves money on your commute. According to Flex Jobs, four industries have seen growth in remote positions, according to Flex Jobs. 1. Nonprofit and philanthropy. If you have a humanitarian streak, this might be...
How Does an Individual Begin a Job Search On and Off LinkedIn?
How does an individual begin a job search on and off LinkedIn? Are you a recent grad or an unemployed person who has not done a job search in a long time?. Are you asking yourself where to begin your job search? First, realize that looking for a job IS a job.
Immaculata Names Founding Dean of New College of Nursing and Health Professions
Immaculata University has announced that Ridley Park resident Mary Powell has been named as the founding dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP). She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, with the launch of CNHP set for fall 2023. “We are grateful to have Mary...
First Resource Bank Expands Management Team with Key Promotions
Photo byFirst Resource Bank. To meet the increasing needs of its customer base, First Resource Bank has announced the promotion of three key team members whose leadership skills have considerably increased customer satisfaction, productivity, and security within the bank. The announcement comes after a year of record growth in which the bank experienced a significant uptick in loan volume and new customer acquisition.
Green Family Foundation and Firstrust Bank Call for Submissions for Annual College Scholarship Program
The deadline to participate in the 2023 the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program is Mar. 1. The Daniel B. & Florence E. Green Foundation (“The Green Family Foundation”) and Firstrust Bank are now accepting submissions for the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program. It will award college-bound high school seniors with two-year academic scholarships totaling $360,000.
Widener University Nursing Simulation Helps Shape Clinical Excellence
Clinical experience is critical for a nursing student’s education. At Widener University, the Center for Simulation provides students with hands-on experience well ahead of a real-world clinical setting.
