ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 1

Related
mprnews.org

Apple devices trigger false calls for winter rescues in Minnesota

The day after Christmas, just before 5:30 p.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call with an automated voice, saying, "The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone.”. The call proceeded to give the latitude and longitude coordinates...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

The newest COVID variant XBB.1.5 detected in Minnesota

The newest COVID variant driving the worry narrative around the globe is called XBB.1.5 and it has been confirmed in Minnesota, albeit at a limited level. Minnesota Department of Health officials confirmed to Bring Me The News on Friday that XBB.1.5 has been detected "but in a very limited number of clinical samples to this point." Also known as the "Kraken" variant, XBB.1.5 is believed to be the most transmissible variant to date.
MINNESOTA STATE
Apple Insider

Apple Crash Detection now causing problems in Minnesota

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some emergency responders in two Minnesota counties are asking residents and guests to disableiPhone 14 Crash Detection over false alarms — although others disagree. Just after Christmas 2022, the Stearns County Emergency Communications...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting a St. Cloud Police Officer

(KNSI) — A 38-year-old man is jailed after allegedly assaulting a police officer. According to the criminal complaint, just after 11:00 Thursday night, St. Cloud police were called to the Days Inn because someone who had been trespassed from the property returned and was sitting in the lobby. Officers responded and found the man, identified as Joshua Hooper, who claimed he didn’t know he couldn’t be there. The officer told him he was under arrest and asked him to stand up and put his hands behind his back. The officer had Hooper partially in custody when he pulled away and refused to comply with other commands. He then rushed at the officer and threw a punch, hitting him on the top of his head. In the scuffle, the officer slipped on the freshly mopped floor and landed on his elbows, injuring both of them. He got behind a small couch, unholstered his Taser and called for backup. Hooper would not get on the ground as asked and started to walk toward the officer, who tased him.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
ktoe.com

Minnesota House Hearing on ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ Bill

(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House Transportation Committee is hosting a hearing this morning (Tuesday 8:30 a-m) on the so-called “driver’s licenses for all” bill. The measure co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives Aisha Gomez and Maria Isa Perez-Vega would allow undocumented residents in Minnesota to obtain a driver’s license. Supporters say many immigrants in the state are already driving to work without a license or insurance. Eighteen states currently offer driver’s licenses to residents regardless of immigration status.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, from the Minnesota State Patrol, has another installment of "Ask Trooper." Question: I was driving on the freeway during the worst part of a recent storm. Just had a question—are people supposed to use their emergency flashers when they are driving? So many cars on the freeway were, and it made it impossible to tell if someone was actually stopped or moving slowly (also, if they changed lanes, there was no way to tell). I was having trouble seeing anyway, and this made it worse. Is this something they teach in drivers’ education these days?
DETROIT LAKES, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile accident

MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 55-year-old Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident at approximately 1:15 p.m. The accident...
HIBBING, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 shooting suspects apprehended near Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS -- Five people have been caught and cuffed after a chaotic chase through the Twin Cities.Police say they started tailing a number of suspects when they spotted a gun at Friday morning's funeral for Johntae Hudson, who was shot to death at the Mall of America just prior to the Christmas holiday.Police say officers were present at the funeral to provide a safe, secure environment for those mourning.Officers report seeing two men, one in possession of a handgun and the other wanted by investigators for a non-fatal shooting on Dec. 14. They did not confront the two at the funeral service, but kept tabs on them as they left the cemetery.Police attempted to stop the vehicle after it pulled into a gas station, but a pursuit ensued that ultimately came to an end in the Dinkytown area. An alert did go out to University of Minnesota students.In total, four 19-year-old men and one 18-year-old man have all been taken into custody. The latter was the one who reportedly had a gun at the funeral.Police say they're still looking for a sixth person in connection with the incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
HIBBING, MN
PIX11

Record busts: Enough fentanyl to kill 72 million people seized in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized enough fentanyl-laced prescription pills and fentanyl powder in New York in 2022 to kill tens of millions of people, officials said Thursday.  Agents seized 1.9 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and 1,958 pounds of fentanyl, which is the equivalent of 72 million lethal doses, according to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
B105

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
CASS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy