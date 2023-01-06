Read full article on original website
Related
3 Florida Men Sentenced In Fentanyl Conspiracy With Potential To Kill Over 500K People
Three Florida men were sentenced to federal prison in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy, the Middle District of Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Alejandro Acevedo Luna, 34, and Juan Carlos Garcia, 38, were sentenced to 15 years and ten years in prison, respectively, after they conspired to
Hennepin County prosecutor under investigation for lying to a judge
MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man accused of raping a teen is now free because the attorney prosecuting the case lied to the judge. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said veteran prosecutor Catherine McEnroe admitted to lying and is now under investigation by the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility.
mprnews.org
Apple devices trigger false calls for winter rescues in Minnesota
The day after Christmas, just before 5:30 p.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call with an automated voice, saying, "The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone.”. The call proceeded to give the latitude and longitude coordinates...
Felon Who Sold 'Ghost Guns,' Crack Cocaine To Federal Agent In Maryland Gets Decade In Prison
Officials say that a convicted felon is heading back behind bars after being busted selling drugs and illegal “ghost guns” to an undercover agent over the course of several months. Germantown resident Dwight Luis Clarke, 32, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by four...
The newest COVID variant XBB.1.5 detected in Minnesota
The newest COVID variant driving the worry narrative around the globe is called XBB.1.5 and it has been confirmed in Minnesota, albeit at a limited level. Minnesota Department of Health officials confirmed to Bring Me The News on Friday that XBB.1.5 has been detected "but in a very limited number of clinical samples to this point." Also known as the "Kraken" variant, XBB.1.5 is believed to be the most transmissible variant to date.
Apple Insider
Apple Crash Detection now causing problems in Minnesota
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some emergency responders in two Minnesota counties are asking residents and guests to disableiPhone 14 Crash Detection over false alarms — although others disagree. Just after Christmas 2022, the Stearns County Emergency Communications...
Police provide more details of incident leading to U of M safety alert; 6 arrested
Six men were arrested Friday and multiple firearms were recovered in an incident that began in St. Paul and ended on the University of Minnesota campus. A campus safety alert sent out around 3:50 p.m. warned of "shooting suspects" at-large in Dinkytown. A second alert at 4:03 p.m. stated "all suspects" had been taken into custody.
knsiradio.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting a St. Cloud Police Officer
(KNSI) — A 38-year-old man is jailed after allegedly assaulting a police officer. According to the criminal complaint, just after 11:00 Thursday night, St. Cloud police were called to the Days Inn because someone who had been trespassed from the property returned and was sitting in the lobby. Officers responded and found the man, identified as Joshua Hooper, who claimed he didn’t know he couldn’t be there. The officer told him he was under arrest and asked him to stand up and put his hands behind his back. The officer had Hooper partially in custody when he pulled away and refused to comply with other commands. He then rushed at the officer and threw a punch, hitting him on the top of his head. In the scuffle, the officer slipped on the freshly mopped floor and landed on his elbows, injuring both of them. He got behind a small couch, unholstered his Taser and called for backup. Hooper would not get on the ground as asked and started to walk toward the officer, who tased him.
ktoe.com
Minnesota House Hearing on ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House Transportation Committee is hosting a hearing this morning (Tuesday 8:30 a-m) on the so-called “driver’s licenses for all” bill. The measure co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives Aisha Gomez and Maria Isa Perez-Vega would allow undocumented residents in Minnesota to obtain a driver’s license. Supporters say many immigrants in the state are already driving to work without a license or insurance. Eighteen states currently offer driver’s licenses to residents regardless of immigration status.
Five arrested after pursuit following funeral service for Mall of America shooting victim
ST PAUL, Minn. — Police arrested five people following a funeral service Friday for the 19-year-old man who was killed inside the Mall of America. St. Paul police officers were outside the service for Johntae Hudson "to provide a safe and secure environment for everyone present," according to a spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department.
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, from the Minnesota State Patrol, has another installment of "Ask Trooper." Question: I was driving on the freeway during the worst part of a recent storm. Just had a question—are people supposed to use their emergency flashers when they are driving? So many cars on the freeway were, and it made it impossible to tell if someone was actually stopped or moving slowly (also, if they changed lanes, there was no way to tell). I was having trouble seeing anyway, and this made it worse. Is this something they teach in drivers’ education these days?
northernnewsnow.com
Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile accident
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 55-year-old Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident at approximately 1:15 p.m. The accident...
As lawmakers push legal marijuana in Minnesota, Olmsted County sheriff raises concerns
As Democratic state lawmakers are looking to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota, one official in Olmsted County is raising concerns over the law's potential effect on road safety and other issues. Last week, DFL members of the Minnesota Legislature unveiled their proposed bill for legal adult-use recreational marijuana. Committee hearings...
Minnesota police arrest 6 men during high-speed chase from Mall of America shooting victim's funeral
Six men were arrested following a high-speed chase from the St. Paul, Minnesota, funeral for 19-year-old Johntae Hudson, who was shot and killed at the Mall of American on Dec. 23.
2 shooting suspects apprehended near Dinkytown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Five people have been caught and cuffed after a chaotic chase through the Twin Cities.Police say they started tailing a number of suspects when they spotted a gun at Friday morning's funeral for Johntae Hudson, who was shot to death at the Mall of America just prior to the Christmas holiday.Police say officers were present at the funeral to provide a safe, secure environment for those mourning.Officers report seeing two men, one in possession of a handgun and the other wanted by investigators for a non-fatal shooting on Dec. 14. They did not confront the two at the funeral service, but kept tabs on them as they left the cemetery.Police attempted to stop the vehicle after it pulled into a gas station, but a pursuit ensued that ultimately came to an end in the Dinkytown area. An alert did go out to University of Minnesota students.In total, four 19-year-old men and one 18-year-old man have all been taken into custody. The latter was the one who reportedly had a gun at the funeral.Police say they're still looking for a sixth person in connection with the incident.
UPDATE: Air quality alert extended for Twin Cities metro area and parts of Minnesota
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has extended an air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota, which includes the Twin Cities metro area. The alert took effect Monday at 10 a.m., and it was supposed to end at noon Tuesday, but it was extended...
fox9.com
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
KAAL-TV
New bill would offer treatment instead of incarceration for nonviolent offenders
(ABC 6 News) – Still in the first week of the 2023 Minnesota legislative session, local lawmakers are working on bills they weren’t able to get across the finish line last year. Representative Patricia Mueller (R – Austin) says her new bill would direct nonviolent drug offenders towards...
Record busts: Enough fentanyl to kill 72 million people seized in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized enough fentanyl-laced prescription pills and fentanyl powder in New York in 2022 to kill tens of millions of people, officials said Thursday. Agents seized 1.9 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and 1,958 pounds of fentanyl, which is the equivalent of 72 million lethal doses, according to […]
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Comments / 1