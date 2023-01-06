Read full article on original website
Immaculata Names Founding Dean of New College of Nursing and Health Professions
Immaculata University has announced that Ridley Park resident Mary Powell has been named as the founding dean of the College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP). She began her new role on Jan. 1, 2023, with the launch of CNHP set for fall 2023. “We are grateful to have Mary...
DELCO Careers: CCRES
You can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults...
Founded During Pandemic, Philadelphia Apiary Puts Focus on Mental Health, Mindfulness
Founded by Amelia Mraz and Natasha Pham during the pandemic, Half Mad Honey, a Navy Yard-based apiary, puts focus on mental health and mindfulness, writes Laura Swartz for the Philadelphia Magazine. The name they chose for their business is a deliberate nod to Mad Pride, a movement that advocates for...
CCRES Helps Foundation in Annual Chester Toy Drive
Volunteers participated in the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation 13th annual Christmas Spectacular toy drive. They are (from left) Joe Vaillancourt, Kara Davison, and Alyssa McKenzie. CCRES in Downingtown recently donated toys and volunteered its’ time to help in the toy drive of the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, a...
Delco Teen Develops First Responder Tool to Help Reach Disabled
A Delaware County teenager, Jessica Smith, is helping first responders interact with the disabled by providing a new tool—a police communication board, writes Beccah Hendrickson for 6abc.
Parents and 11-year-old son demonstrate their healthy communication skills in inspiring TikTok
This little boy and his parents put their impressively healthy communication skills on display during a recent argument about parents who tell their kids, “Because I said so.”. Samantha Sophia (@raisingself) is a mom-of-three who shares videos of her husband and kids, including her precocious 11-year-old son, Nathan. Nathan...
