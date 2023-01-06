ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DELCO.Today

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers: CCRES

You can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

CCRES Helps Foundation in Annual Chester Toy Drive

Volunteers participated in the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation 13th annual Christmas Spectacular toy drive. They are (from left) Joe Vaillancourt, Kara Davison, and Alyssa McKenzie. CCRES in Downingtown recently donated toys and volunteered its’ time to help in the toy drive of the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, a...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy