ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Iowa rallies past No. 15 Indiana, 91-89

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32GaRG_0k5TMTe700

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Iowa rallied from a 21-point, first-half deficit to beat No. 15 Indiana 91-89 on Thursday night.

The Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with a second-half comeback capped by Murray’s plays on both ends of the court in the final seconds.

Iowa was leading 87-86 when Murray blocked Jalen Hood-Schifino’s layup attempt with 10 seconds to play. Murray, who had 21 points in the second half, made two free throws after being fouled on the rebound, and dribbled out the clock after Indiana’s Trey Galloway intentionally missed the second of two free throws with three seconds left.

“It was big, just being able to complete this comeback,” Murray said. “Obviously, we don’t want to spot them that many points early on, but I think this gives us a lot of confidence.”

Every Iowa starter scored in double figures. Filip Rebraca had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Connor McCaffery scored 16 points.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, back in Indiana’s lineup after missing two games with a back injury, scored 30 points. Hood-Schifino had 21.

Jackson-Davis played 38 minutes, making 11 of 20 shots.

“He played a great game,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “We tried to get him a blow in the second half, but he didn’t want to come out. He was wanting to do everything he could. I get it.”

Indiana (10-4, 1-2) hadn’t played since a 69-55 win over Kennesaw State on Dec. 23, but showed no effects of the long layoff, opening the game with a 23-4 run in the first 5 ½ minutes. The Hoosiers made 11 of their first 13 shots, leading 28-7 with 13:32 left in the half before Iowa came back to cut it to 50-40 at halftime.

“We just didn’t play like we did in the first half,” Woodson said. “Our defense just went the other way. And Murray had his way.”

WOODSON ANGRY

Woodson was angry after the game when asked about an incident with 53 seconds left in the game after Rebraca fouled out.

Players and coaches from both benches exchanged words, and at one point Iowa coach Fran McCaffery crossed midcourt toward the Indiana bench.

“That’s (expletive),” Woodson said. “That’s what it is, when you can allow coaches to come across half-court into your space.”

Woodson claimed a technical foul had been called, but was withdrawn by the officials. McCaffery had received a technical in the first half.

“The guy should have been thrown out of the (expletive) game,” Woodson said.

MCCAFFERY OUT

Iowa played its first game without forward Patrick McCaffery, who announced on Tuesday he was taking an indefinite leave from competition while he deals with anxiety.

McCaffery, the son of Fran McCaffery, had started the first 14 games of the season, averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. He had just eight points in the last two games, making only 2 of 15 shots in losses to Nebraska and Penn State.

McCaffery attended Thursday’s game, sitting on Iowa’s bench in street clothes.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers got Jackson-Davis back, but lost Race Thompson to a leg injury late in the first half. Thompson, who had started every game this season, got tangled up going for a loose ball in front of the Indiana bench and had to be helped off the court. His absence hurt the Hoosiers inside. “When Race went out, it was a big blow,” Woodson said.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, short-handed without Patrick McCaffery, got off to another slow start, but this time were able to complete the comeback, something they couldn’t do in Sunday’s loss at Penn State. “Every game in our league is like this,” Fran McCaffery said. “We just had one. We lost it. You’ve got to figure out a way to win some of them, and it’s going to come down to a lot of times your veteran guys and the decisions they make and how they help the young guys along.”

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts Northwestern on Sunday.

Iowa: At Rutgers on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Indianapolis ranks in top 10 of worst cities for bed bugs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has landed in the top ten of an annual list that doesn’t exactly come with bragging rights. The Circle City came in at no. 7 in Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, which is an improvement from its no. 6 ranking last year. Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are the top […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65

INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Warming with rain on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures warming day by day as we head to the 50s across the state. Tuesday at a glance Average highs starting to warm Right now we are in the coldest stretch of weather for the year with average highs hitting their lowest point at 36 degrees. By January 28th, we start to see […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Turner, Haliburton leads Pacers past Trail Blazers 108-99

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton cranked up the offense during Friday night’s final stretch. Everyone else embraced doing the dirty work on defense. Together, it was an unbeatable combination. With Haliburton scoring seven of his 15 points in the final six minutes, Myles Turner protecting the rim and Aaron Nesmith stealing extra possessions, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Friday Night Fast Break: January 6

INDIANAPOLIS – After a couple of Fridays of limited action because of the holidays, play picks back up on the high school hardwood. Top-ranked Ben Davis looks to improve to 13-0, while city and county tournaments tip-off with the Hendricks County semifinals for both the boys and the girls. Dave Griffiths has scores and highlights […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Black librarians drop Indianapolis as conference site

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A national group of Black librarians has canceled a July gathering in Indianapolis after the local library declined to permanently hire a woman who was serving as interim leader. Indianapolis is an “inhospitable location,” the National Conference of African American Librarians said Friday. The Indianapolis Public Library Board decided not to appoint […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

The 2022 Colts: from 0-0-1 to 4-12-1 to a major offseason rebuild

INDIANAPOLIS – Now, the rebuild begins. Or, if it makes you feel better, now the Indianapolis Colts face a massive teardown in the coming months. We won’t argue semantics. That’s the overriding consequence from a 2022 that began with an overtime tie to the Texans in Houston on Sept. 11 and concluded with a sticking-to-form […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Colts’ Shaq Leonard: ‘Zero doubt I’ll be back to being me’

INDIANAPOLIS – This time will be different. In fact, it is different. Seven weeks after undergoing a second surgery in Los Angeles to repair a disk/nerve issue in his back that had impacted his left leg/calf for the past few seasons, Shaquille Leonard is optimistic he’ll make a full recovery and return to his disruptive […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IN Focus: Panelists discuss Speaker vote, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – How are Indiana’s political insiders reacting to the stalemate that stymied the House of Representatives for days? And what does it mean for Congress moving forward? In a segment recorded Friday afternoon before McCarthy was finally elected, Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner Chartier and former state lawmakers Mike Murphy and Terri Austin discuss the […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Reports: Colts seek permission to talk with four head coaching candidates

INDIANAPOLIS – Four candidates have emerged to join Jeff Saturday as the Indianapolis Colts search for their new head coach, according to reports. The team has sought permission to interview Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (according to NFL Network), Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (ESPN), Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen (NFL […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

The Texans beat the Colts 32-31 in season finale

INDIANAPOLIS – In the last game of the season, the Colts found one last way to lose. The Texans’ Davis Mills hit Jordan Akins for a 28-yard touchdown on fourth-and-20 with under a minute to play and then converted a two-point conversion on another pass to Akins for a dramatic 32-31 win at Lucas Oil […]
HOUSTON, TX
FOX59

The glamping rental dubbed Indiana’s most unique Airbnb stay

JASONVILLE, Ind. — Name a place you want to visit, and chances are there’s a vacation rental nearby. With more than six million rentals available on Airbnb alone, it takes a lot for a listing to stand out. One Jasonville, Indiana rental is making the rounds for its rustic take on glamping. Good Housekeeping even […]
JASONVILLE, IN
FOX59

Gov. Holcomb proposes starting pay increase for state police

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb wants a 30% increase in starting pay for state troopers. “For any thriving, prosperous community, they need to be safe,” Holcomb said at a news conference Wednesday as he announced his 2023 agenda. Holcomb said Indiana has the money to spend more on public safety. One of his top priorities […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 GOP Indiana governor hopefuls all have millions in bank

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The three Republicans who have launched campaigns for the 2024 Indiana governor’s election all say they ended December with about $3 million in the bank. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s campaign said Friday that it had $3.1 million in cash for her bid to replace current Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who can’t seek […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy