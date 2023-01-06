Read full article on original website
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Georgia grand jury investigating Trump and 2020 election aftermath completes its work
The Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies violated the law in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election has completed its work, according to a new court filing. "Given the special purpose grand jury's delivery of its final report, the undersigned's recommendation, and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Giuliani subpoenaed amid special counsel investigation into Trump's fundraising
Special counsel Jack Smith's team has subpoenaed Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani, asking him to turn over records to a federal grand jury as part of an investigation into the former president's fundraising following the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the subpoena. The subpoena, which was...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pentagon prepares for series of GOP-led investigations
Pentagon officials have held multiple high-level meetings in recent months in preparation for a barrage of Republican-led House investigations into issues varying from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan withdrawal to what conservative lawmakers have deemed "woke" military policies, according to a senior defense official. House Republicans have long signaled their...
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Classified documents from Biden's time as VP discovered in private office
Several classified documents from President Joe Biden's time as vice president were discovered last fall in a private office, Biden's attorneys acknowledged Monday. Attorney General Merrick Garland has asked the US attorney in Chicago to investigate the matter, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN, and congressional Republicans are also taking notice.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden struggles to confirm judges in the South and thwart Trump's impact
President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have moved quickly to appoint scores of judges during the past two years, outpacing former President Donald Trump, but they have stalled in the South. The dearth of nominees offered in southern states, notably where both US senators are Republican, threatens to undercut Biden's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House GOP select panel will target DOJ and FBI and their 'ongoing criminal investigations'
House Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Department of Justice and the FBI, including their "ongoing criminal investigations," setting up a showdown with the Biden administration and law enforcement agencies over their criminal probes, particularly those into former President Donald Trump. The new House GOP majority has proposed that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House Republicans pass rules package in key test for McCarthy
House Republicans on Monday approved a rules package for the 118th Congress, in what marked the first test of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ability to navigate his slim Republican majority. The rules were passed on a 220-213 mostly party-line vote, with Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales joining all the Democrats...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Watchdog group asks FEC to investigate embattled New York Rep. George Santos' campaign finances
A campaign watchdog group is filing a complaint Monday with the Federal Election Commission, accusing newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos of illegally using campaign funds to pay personal expenses and of concealing the source of more than $700,000 that the New York Republican plowed into his election bid. The Campaign...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Exclusive: US intelligence materials related to Ukraine, Iran and UK found in Biden's private office, source tells CNN
Among the items from Joe Biden's time as vice president discovered in a private office last fall are 10 classified documents including US intelligence memos and briefing materials that covered topics including Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom, according to a source familiar with the matter. The documents were dated...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden makes tightly controlled visit to the southern border, his first as president
President Joe Biden visited the US-Mexico border on Sunday for the first time as president, but he did not appear to see or meet with migrants, including during a trip to a migrant respite center. Biden spent several hours in El Paso in his first visit to the southern border...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Supreme Court declines to hear another longshot 2020 election fraud challenge
The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear another longshot case alleging the 2020 election was fraudulent brought by a Utah man seeking to have hundreds of elected officials removed from office, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The case had been dismissed by lower courts for various...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse resigns to become University of Florida president, opening seat for appointment by Nebraska governor
Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the attack on the US Capitol, officially resigned from the Senate Sunday, with officials expecting his seat to be filled as soon as this week. Nebraska's Republican Gov. Jim Pillen, who was sworn in last week,...
