Jackson County, GA

House hopefuls in Jackson, Barrow counties sign up for special election

By Tim Bryant
 4 days ago
Candidates are lining up to run in a special election that will take place later this month, with voters in Jackson and Barrow counties choosing a replacement for Danny Rampey: Republican Rampey was elected to a state House seat back in November. He was arrested on theft charges in December and his since withdrawn as a Representative-elect. Bill Ritter says he is running, as do Charlie Chase, Joseph Grodzicki, Holt Persinger, and Joe Price. Shelbey Diamond-Alexander and Renee Lord have also qualified. The House District 119 special election will be held on January 31.

TJ Dearman says he will not seek another term as Chairman of the Jackson County Republican Party. Dearman made his announcement in a letter to the editor of the Jackson Herald newspaper.

Rebecca Yardley says she is a candidate to be the next Chair of the Georgia GOP, a post now held by former Gwinnett County state lawmaker David Shafer. Yardley, from White County, is Chair of the northeast Georgia’s 9th District Republican Party. Republicans will decide on a state Chair at the state convention that will be held later this year in Columbus.

