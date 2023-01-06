ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The driver of Rallyed’s Ken Block died in a motorcycle accident

Ken Block was dead from the road. The American died in the accident that his snowmobile accident took place on January 2, 2023 in Wasatch County, Utah. The responsible sheriffs department explained in a official statement that Block remained in control of the vehicle, which was eventually on him. This cost his life to the 55-year-old American.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton among new owners of CARS Tour

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have acquired the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, the Southeast asphalt late model series announced Monday. “This is a dream come true for me,” said Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst, in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around. These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack (McNelly, CARS Tour founder) has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be part of its future.”
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon

Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
Insane Collection of Rare Mopars Heading to Auction!

The downside to rare and collectable cars is that they often end up hidden away in private collections. Of course, the upside would be that they are very well-cared-for and preserved for history, but it's a shame they can't be seen and appreciated by more lovers of all things automotive.
Subaru Takes You Behind The Scenes Of Travis Pastrana's Gymkhana 2022

Subaru is documenting the behind-the-scenes effort that went into creating Travis Pastrana's insane Gymkhana 2022 in a new video series. Launch Control is Subaru's video coverage of its rally efforts with drivers like the incredibly talented Travis Pastrana, which typically entails glossy footage of a built Subaru WRX sliding through the woods at Mach 9. This time around, however, we get to see what goes into making an installment of the famous Gymkhana video series, from stunt choreography to vehicle construction.
FLORIDA STATE
Watch Carlos Sainz wallride a dune in his Audi RS Q e-tron

Want to see 'El Matador' surf an electrified Dakar car across a giant lump of sand? Then head this way... The 2023 Dakar Rally route is the longest since 2014. With more than 3,000 miles of special stages – and a marathon stage in the Empty Quarter – spread over two weeks of intense racing, Saudi Arabia is currently throwing its gnarliest terrain at the competitors of the jewel in the crown of rally raid racing.
