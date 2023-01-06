Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
The driver of Rallyed’s Ken Block died in a motorcycle accident
Ken Block was dead from the road. The American died in the accident that his snowmobile accident took place on January 2, 2023 in Wasatch County, Utah. The responsible sheriffs department explained in a official statement that Block remained in control of the vehicle, which was eventually on him. This cost his life to the 55-year-old American.
NBC Sports
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton among new owners of CARS Tour
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks have acquired the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour, the Southeast asphalt late model series announced Monday. “This is a dream come true for me,” said Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and NBC Sports analyst, in a statement. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around. These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack (McNelly, CARS Tour founder) has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be part of its future.”
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A Key Figure Behind Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Start in NASCAR Has Died
Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s first NASCAR Chevy was built by Rick Townsend, who died this week. The post A Key Figure Behind Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Start in NASCAR Has Died appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Autoweek.com
Air-Crash Deaths of NASCAR Stars Alan Kulwicki, Davey Allison Shocked a Sport in 1993
Within a stretch of four months in 1993, stock car racing was robbed of two of its brightest stars, impacting both the short- and long-term future of the sport. Alan Kulwicki and three colleagues were killed April 1, 1993 when their private plane crashed while attempting to land in Kingsport, Tenn., for that weekend’s Cup race at Bristol.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver, Chase Elliott, Delivers Hot Take That Won’t Be Popular With Many of His Fans
Chase Elliott is consistently the most popular driver in the NASCAR Cup Series but his latest hot take won't be popular among a large number of his supporters. The post NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver, Chase Elliott, Delivers Hot Take That Won’t Be Popular With Many of His Fans appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report: LPGA star and world No. 6 Brooke Henderson to sign equipment deal with TaylorMade
Brooke Henderson had a great year in 2022. She first captured the ShopRite LPGA Classic then claimed her second career major championship at the Amundi Evian. Despite the great results, a change is coming for the sixth-ranked player in the world. According to SCOREGolf (the self-proclaimed voice of Canadian golf),...
Uphill Sand Drag Trucks Make the Ram TRX Look Like a Power Wheels
PeterBjorck on YouTubeThey're a lot like rock bouncers, except they're fire-spitting Nissan Patrols that climb dunes in the Middle East.
Sam Fenech, drag race driver walked away from a smash in 2019 before he died at Willowbank Raceway
Sam Fenech was competing in the New Year Nitro race at Willowbank Raceway, west of Brisbane, before 7pm on Saturday when he lost control of his Chevrolet Camaro.
MotorTrend Magazine
Insane Collection of Rare Mopars Heading to Auction!
The downside to rare and collectable cars is that they often end up hidden away in private collections. Of course, the upside would be that they are very well-cared-for and preserved for history, but it's a shame they can't be seen and appreciated by more lovers of all things automotive.
Subaru Takes You Behind The Scenes Of Travis Pastrana's Gymkhana 2022
Subaru is documenting the behind-the-scenes effort that went into creating Travis Pastrana's insane Gymkhana 2022 in a new video series. Launch Control is Subaru's video coverage of its rally efforts with drivers like the incredibly talented Travis Pastrana, which typically entails glossy footage of a built Subaru WRX sliding through the woods at Mach 9. This time around, however, we get to see what goes into making an installment of the famous Gymkhana video series, from stunt choreography to vehicle construction.
topgear.com
Watch Carlos Sainz wallride a dune in his Audi RS Q e-tron
Want to see 'El Matador' surf an electrified Dakar car across a giant lump of sand? Then head this way... The 2023 Dakar Rally route is the longest since 2014. With more than 3,000 miles of special stages – and a marathon stage in the Empty Quarter – spread over two weeks of intense racing, Saudi Arabia is currently throwing its gnarliest terrain at the competitors of the jewel in the crown of rally raid racing.
