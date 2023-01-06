National Weather Service: flood warning in place for Oconee River

The National Weather Service says the flood warning that is in place for the Oconee River at Penfield is in effect through Saturday afternoon: flooding at the River near the Oconee-Greene county line has been occurring since four inches of rain fell on the region overnight Wednesday.

The flooding washed away stretches of streets on Athens’ east side. Athens-Clarke County police say there was major damage to Olympic Drive between Hancock Industrial Boulevard and Athena Drive. Charlie Bolton Road also sustained damage.

Crews placed concrete jersey barriers along the roadway to stop other cars from driving into the hole. Part of a second roadway, Charlie Bolton Road between Lem Edwards and Athena Drive, was also washed away Wednesday.

From the National Weather Service...

Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Oconee River near Penfield. * WHEN...Until late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand into fields...woodlands and pastures near the river. The water level is very close to Ward Road on the right bank. Flood waters will be approaching irrigation systems and they may need to be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 PM EST Thursday the stage was 16 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 PM EST Thursday was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13 feet.

