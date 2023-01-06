Read full article on original website
Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
Wreck closes eastbound I-20 from W Loop 250 to Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 8:10 p.m. the lanes are reopened. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ A crash has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20, from West Loop 250 to Odessa. The closure could last for a few hours, according to the City of Midland. Drivers are encourages to...
City of Odessa names interim fire chief
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced Monday that the role of interim chief of Odessa Fire Rescue will be filled by current battalion chief Jason Cotton. Cotton has served the people of Odessa for 25 years with OFR. He will serve as chief until a permanent replacement...
Demolition of Western United Life Building highlights 2023 Midland Development outlook
MIDLAND, Texas — The Western United Life Building in Downtown Midland is set to be demolished at some point early this year. The Midland Development Corporation, or MDC, says they do not have a specific date in mind yet, but the building should be torn down before March. They...
City of Midland lifts boil water notice
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - As of 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, City of Midland officials announced that the “Tall City” is no longer under a boil water notice. The city provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) with laboratory test results that show that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
Midland water main repair nears completion
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a representative from the City of Midland the water main repair is nearing completion, and treatment at the water plant meets standards. Earlier Friday, City staff collected water samples and sent the samples to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality where approval of final results is pending.
Natural Grocers Provides Free Filtered Water In Midland, TX
Lakewood, Colorado-based Natural Grocers is offering free filtered water to those affected by a boil-water notice in Midland, Texas. Free water is available to Midland residents and nearby communities until the notice is lifted. Due to the recent water main break in the supply line from ground source water and...
City of Midland beginning hydrant flushing at 7 p.m.
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday, January 6, 2023 the Midland fire department will begin flushing hydrants around the Beal park area in southwest Midland. This method called hydrant flushing helps ensure water quality where water pressure has been lost. Yellow circles indicate where the hydrants will be flushed as a group.
City officials spoke about what’s next for Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland held a news conference Saturday morning to give an update on the boil water notice that affected thousands of residents in Midland County. Midland Mayor Patrick Payton made it official and declared that the boil water notice was finally lifted. He praised the...
West Texas City Lifts Boil-Water Order For 131K Residents
(AP) — Officials in a West Texas city have lifted an order that had called for its more than 131,000 residents to boil their tap water before drinking or using it. The boil order in Midland was lifted Saturday. It had been in effect since Thursday. The city says water quality test results it sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed the tap water meets regulatory standards and is safe to drink.
Midland County Livestock Show returns to Horseshoe Arena
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Livestock Association will be celebrating the 71st annual Midland County Livestock Show on Jan. 11-14. Featured at this show will be cattle, poultry, rabbits, swine, lamb and goats. Over the four days there will be weigh-ins and showings for all of the various...
Midland introduces their newly elected Mayor
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today, the City of Midland introduced Lori Blong as the newly elected Mayor and is the first female mayor for the “Tall City”. Lori Blong has served as a city council member for the last three years and over that time has led Midland through the Covid Pandemic while improving essential city services.
LIST: Closures due to the boil water notice in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Following the issuing of a boil water notice in Midland, some places including schools and daycares have decided to shut down. Midland College Pre-K Academy, Helen Greathouse Children's Center and Manor Park Children's Center. Mrs. Sarah's Turtle Clubhouse. Number One Wee Care Learning Center. Peppermint Plantation...
City of Midland restocks trout in park ponds
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division has partnered up with the Texas Parks and Wildlife to restock trout into the ponds at C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park. The water in the ponds were both tested, and no algae issues were found. This allowed...
Deadly crash on Highway 349 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two cars, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
MISD cancels school tomorrow amid boil water notice
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Due to the City of Midland’s boil water notice Midland Independent School District has announced no school on Friday, January 6th, 2023. Midland ISD staff should check their email for instructions on reporting to work.
$32M Faudree Rd. project underway
ODESSA, Texas — Tuesday was day one of the Faudree Road project. "Today kicks off the construction of the Faudree Road project so what is happening you'll see signs barricades going up today." said Hal Feldman, Traffic Coordinator for the City of Odessa. This is just the start of...
Despite public comment, Odessa City Council votes again to terminate city manager, attorney
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is holding a meeting to allow public comment on the employment status of the city attorney and city manager. Natasha Brooks and Michael Marrero were fired at the beginning of December, but attorney Gaven Norris filed a lawsuit shortly before Christmas alleging the city did not properly allow public comment before the decision was made.
Online petition to bring traffic light, crosswalk to intersection of Magellan, Mockingbird
MIDLAND, Texas — A petition has been posted on Change.org asking for a new traffic light and crosswalk be placed at the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane. The petition comes after a 14-year-old girl was struck and killed while trying to cross the intersection on her electric skateboard.
Historic day in Midland as new leaders are sworn in
MIDLAND, Texas — History was made today, as Midland saw a new mayor and city councilwoman, as well as an incumbent city councilman, sworn in. Lori Blong will be the first female mayor in Midland's history. Previously the city councilwoman for District 4, she will take the mayoral torch from Patrick Payton.
